Walmart’s Clearance Sale Has Huge Discounts on Thousands of Top-Rated Home Finds — These Are the 13 Best

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
Guitars hang on wall of white room with daybed.
Credit: Carina Romano

As much as we love small, curated retailers for finding cool bedding, decor, and other home items, there’s much to be said about the convenience of a one-stop shop like Walmart. They’re a go-to when you need to outfit your home in a pinch, as not only is the product selection huge, but the prices are also hard to beat. This is especially true of the items in Walmart’s clearance section, which is still full of can’t-miss end-of-season deals. There, you’ll find everything from furniture to top-brand cleaning tools to storage solutions for small spaces. In short, Walmart has everything you need to make your home feel as cozy and clean as possible, which is the right way to start the new year. We had a look through the products and rounded up some of our faves below, so take a peek, and snag what you need while the discounts are still live.

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum
Walmart
$18.00
was $39.96

If we're being honest, this Black + Decker vacuum reminds us of the popular Bissell Featherweight that our readers can't get enough of. Weighing in at only 4 lbs., the machine makes cleaning both hard and soft floors easier than ever. Plus, you'll have no trouble maneuvering its slim frame in between furniture and other tight spaces.

Serwall Down Alternative Comforter, Queen
Walmart
$25.98
was $59.99

You'll no doubt experience cloud-like comfort with this down alternative comforter. A box stitch design keeps each pocket of fabric light and fluffy but plenty warm year-round. The microfiber fill is also hypoallergenic and great for those who are irritated by traditional down, and corner tabs keep the comforter secure should you choose to stick it into a duvet cover.

GIKPAL 10-Drawer Dresser
Walmart
$89.99
was $189.99

It’s not every day that you can score a large dresser for under $100, but thanks to Walmart’s stellar clearance section, you can. This pick is modern, and its simple style ensures that it’ll be a perfect fit for any decor style. Most importantly, it has a enormous capacity to fit all of your clothes.

Dreo Portable Electric Heater
Walmart
$35.99
was $89.99

There's quite a bit of time to go before the weather heats up, so why not invest in a quality (and affordable) space heater in the meantime? This compact space heater from Dreo is as stylish as it is functional with its readable thermostat settings and portability. It's also super quiet, so you won't have to deal with extra noise as you stay warm — especially if you live in a small space.

MUZZ Sectional Sofa with Storage Ottoman
Walmart
$199.99
was $590.00

You might've already thought $600 was a good deal for a full chaise sectional, but you can now get this living room staple for just $200! We love its tapered legs and chic linen upholstery, but the star of the show is clearly its storage ottoman. The ottoman doubles as a roomy yet compact chaise, which is perfect for both lounging and storing blankets.

ionVac Robot Vacuum
Walmart
$69.00
was $129.00

Sometimes you’re just too busy or tired to clean. And other times, you just don’t want to. Enter the ionVac robot vacuum. Like most robot vacuums, you can put it on a cleaning schedule, so you’ll never come home to messy floors. But unlike other robot vacuums, it operates at an estimated 62 decibels, so you can even set it to clean while you’re asleep.

Honeier 90L Storage Bags, Pack of 4
Walmart
$15.99
was $37.49

We love that these zippered storage containers have see-through windows that let you know exactly what's inside without having to open them and dig around. They're quite spacious and sturdy, so you can cram them in closets or up on shelves, and they'll keep all your clothes safe. Plus, they have over 150 five-star ratings from Walmart shoppers.

Smiaoer Ergonomic Office Chair
Walmart
$47.99
was $329.99

A good office chair is something you shouldn't pass up on, and this $50 find is a solid option. Available in three colors, the chair is designed to give your back the support it needs as you work. Plus, it's pretty easy on the eyes with its sleek silhouette and two-toned design.

Generic Closet Organizer Cabinet
Walmart
$26.99
was $68.99

Struggling with a lack of closet space? This organizer system will easily hold all of your clothes without requiring you to drill shelves or get a new dresser. In total, it has seven areas for garments, shoes, and other items, all conveniently of varying sizes. You do have to assemble the organizer, but it comes with instructions, and at $30, it's definitely budget-friendly.

Zimtown 3-Piece Luggage Set
Walmart
$109.99
was $299.99

The post-holiday season is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage collection with a matching set like this one. The suitcases' hard shell construction is durable and water-resistant yet extremely lightweight, so you can zip through the airport with ease. For added security, each one even has a TSA lock.

TECHVIDA 5-Tier Coat and Shoe Rack
Walmart
$28.99
was $69.99

Instantly declutter your entryway with this shoe rack that also provides storage space for jackets, bags, umbrellas, and other accessories. It has space for 25 pairs of footwear, and it's totally freestanding. We also appreciate the rack's simple black design, which won't detract from your home decor.

eufy Vac H11 Handheld Vacuum
Walmart
$59.99
was $79.00

Small, sleek, portable, and beloved by AT editors, the eufy Vac H11 handheld vacuum comes with a charging dock, where it lives in-between cordless uses, and has an impressive 5500Pa suction power level despite its lightweight frame (weighing just over 1 pound). It's $20 off its original price and expected to sell fast.

VETRESKA Orange Cat Scratching Post
Walmart
$40.99
was $59.99

Pet accessories can often look drab, but that's definitely not the case with this adorable orange-shaped scratching post. Not only does it practically double as decor, but it'll also keep your cat busy, so it won't scratch up your furniture. A weighted base also prevents the post from being toppled over.

How-To Toolkits