Drew Barrymore’s Walmart Home Collection Is Full of Stylish, Space-Saving Furniture Finds (And They’re on Sale!)

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Dining area seen from children's area with play kitchen and table and chairs.
Credit: Kate Clarkson

It feels like just a short time ago that Drew Barrymore debuted her collection of small kitchen appliances at Walmart. Years later, we’re still just as excited to see what her line, aptly named Beautiful, will come out with next. After all, the brand has already launched several hits, from its popular air fryer to a touch-screen blender. You can outfit practically your entire kitchen and living space just by shopping the collection — and for a limited time, you can do so for less! Many Beautiful furniture pieces and kitchen accessories are on sale ahead of Memorial Day, with select models and colors are already selling out. We looked through the line and rounded up the best discounted finds, from coffee tables to nonstick cookware, that’ll make your home more efficient and stylish. While you’re at it, check out Walmart’s larger Memorial Day sale and grab everything you need from the ultimate one-stop shop.

1 / 10
Beautiful Fluted TV Stand by Drew Barrymore
Walmart
$178.00
was $198.00

This TV stand features a trendy fluted design (one we’ve spotted at plenty of luxury retailers for more than triple the price!), so to see this gorgeous piece come in at under $200 makes it an absolute steal! With an almost five-star rating, it seems we’re not the only ones who love it.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Walmart
$49.96
was $69.00

Don't miss out on the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore slow cooker. It has five handy preset functions, can cook enough food for up to seven people, and looks fantastic on your kitchen counter. Even better, it's on sale! With cool features like a programmable timer, easy cleaning, and safe-to-touch handles, this slow cooker is a must-have for any kitchen.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart
Walmart
$298.00
was $368.00

Expand your storage space with this kitchen cart, which is essentially an island on wheels. With a wooden top, black metal frame, and gold accents, it might be the prettiest thing that you add to your kitchen. The two lower shelves offer a decent amount of storage space for kitchen essentials or small appliances, and you can store your drinking glasses on the island’s built-in wine glass holders.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, White Icing by Drew Barrymore
Walmart
$119.00
was $149.00

Stumbling across cookware as stunning as Drew Barrymore's isn't an everyday occurrence, and this 12-piece nonstick set is a prime example of its exceptional beauty. Covering all bases in design, functionality, and affordability, each piece goes above and beyond — and yes, they’re all dishwasher-friendly! It's no surprise shoppers favor this remarkable cookware set.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table
Walmart
$248.00
was $298.00

If you’re as into rattan as we are, you’ll be immediately drawn to this coffee table, which sports rounded, X-shaped legs. In addition to the handwoven detailing adorning its surface, the table also has a tempered glass top and round design, making this a safe piece to have in the home, even if you have energetic pets or kids.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Beautiful XL Electric Griddle 12" x 22"- Non-Stick
Walmart
$49.96
was $59.00

If you’re after a griddle with a large surface area and a stylish design, we love the extra-large model from the Beautiful line. Featuring the brand's signature chic design, the appliance offers a ​​12x22-inch cooking surface (that can hold up to 15 pancakes at once), making it a great pick for feeding big crowds.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Beautiful Marais Side Table with Lower Shelf and Solid Wood Frame
Walmart
$99.00
was $124.00

The Marais side table is a bit different from other furniture in the Beautiful line. It’s not quite as modern in design, featuring instead vintage-inspired details that make it look like an antique. We also appreciate the table’s dark finish, which will help ground your space while also providing much-needed storage.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
$29.98
was $39.96

Boasting a six-cup capacity, this stylish blender is sure to transform your kitchen and morning routine. It features a sleek touch-activation display, a dishwasher-safe pitcher, and eye-catching gold accents. Best of all, the blender is going for just $30, making it one of the most affordable yet functional models in its category.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Beautiful 3-Shelf Open Bookcase by Drew Barrymore
Walmart
$148.00
was $178.00

Let’s be honest, most bookcases are pretty unremarkable, but this piece stuns with a warm wooden finish and arched legs. You get three tiers for all of your books and decorative accents, and because the shelf measures just 4 feet tall, you’ll have plenty of vertical wall space left above it for displaying art.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Beautiful Modern Dots 12 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set Cornflower Blue
Walmart
$49.96
was $75.00

Whether you’re planning a big move or your current dishes have seen better days, this 12-piece dinnerware set will come in clutch no matter what you’re serving for dinner. It comes with three sets of four, specifically dinner plates, salad plates, and all-purpose bowls. Say goodbye to mismatched plates and hello to this dazzling cornflower blue set.

Buy Now
