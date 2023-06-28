Newsletters
News
Furniture
News
Sales & Events

10 Home Deals from Wayfair’s Massive Fourth of July Sale

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Neutral colored living room with television mounted above fireplace filled with records. Vintage teak coffee table in center of room and auxiliary seating area with grey armchair and fiddlehead plant.
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

If you ask me, there’s nothing better than having free time and loads of sales to browse through. Now that the Fourth of July deals have arrived, the latter half of that dream scenario is fulfilled. All you need to do next is grab your laptop and beverage, open up those tabs, and begin the search for your new sofa, bed, or dining room set. If you don’t have all the time in the world, though, you can cut to the chase and just go to Wayfair’s site. They’re currently hosting their massive holiday sale, so you can score up to 70 percent off furniture for the entire home. No matter what your style is or which room you wish to upgrade, we have no doubt you’ll find something you like. There are thousands of styles to choose from! We went and had a look for ourselves and instantly found 10 items we love, so we thought we’d share them here with you. Have a peek at the items below to get some interior inspo or maybe even find something to add to your own cart.

1 / 10
Geo 84" Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
$680.00
was $1350.00

Will velvet green couches ever go out of style? Not if we have any say in the matter. This slim and chic sofa actually comes in a variety of beautiful colors and fabrics, from rich jewel tones to subtle neutrals. We can't get enough of its tufted bench seat and those charming side pillows. Walnut legs also provide a nice contrast against the sumptuous fabric.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Acorn Williams 7-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
$970.00
was $1299.00

Short on closet space? Introduce more storage into your bedroom by way of this mid-century modern dresser, which is incredibly easy on the eyes and boasts seven spacious drawers. It's selling fast but still available in gray, white, and this pleasant medium-brown hue. Just picture adorning the top of your new dresser with a nice mirror and your favorite decor pieces.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Sonoma Velvet Upholstered Bed, Queen
Wayfair
$189.99
was $709.99

A bed with a nice headboard will instantly make your bedroom appear more structured and put-together, and this velvet upholstered frame does not disappoint. It's available in classic black, as well as three other fun colors. What's more, the bed's cushioned material helps absorb noise, ensuring a better night's sleep. Plus, it just looks downright luxurious.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Amy 5-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
$529.99
was $599.95

Whether you're going after a farmhouse or a subtle glam aesthetic, this five-piece dining set will make a statement in all the right ways. The round metal and wood table is sturdy and perfect for small space, and you can't ignore those nailhead accents encircling both of its surfaces. The chairs feature the same gold-toned details but stand out nicely in off-white upholstery. And they look so comfy!

Buy Now
5 / 10
Gwen Coffee Table
Wayfair
$128.99
was $435.00

One of Wayfair's best-selling pieces of living room furniture, the Gwen coffee table comes in six wooden finishes and features X-shaped steel accents on both ends for added interest. Together, these elements create a somewhat industrial vibe, but the table still manages to look simple and easy to style. We appreciate the extra shelf underneath for additional storage, too.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Miller Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
$420.00
was $899.00

In case you didn't know, Wayfair carries furniture by AllModern, one of our favorite sources for mid-century modern-style furniture. This sophisticated accent chair is no exception, and right now you can get it for more than half off. Simply choose from the 11 available fabric colors, and get excited to lounge on its deep seat cushion. Additionally, the chair is upholstered in performance fabric that you'll find easy to clean and maintain.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Dillwyn Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
$72.99
was $89.00

The top of your nightstand can quickly become overcrowded, especially if it lacks drawer space. Avoid the cluttered look by investing in this $73 bedside table. Its blocky build has two drawers that are tall and spacious enough the hold everything from tissues to books to vitamins. Despite its generous storage, the nightstand was designed with small spaces in mind and won't take up too much real estate by your bed. Additionally, it's available in six wood finishes.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Astra 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
$1840.00
was $2499.00

Even if you don't have space for a full-on corner sectional, chances are you can squeeze in a two-piece sofa chaise like the Astra model. Its seats are standard depth but extra-wide, so even though the sofa is meant to accommodate three people, you could probably fit more. Its plain gray fabric also makes the perfect backdrop for all of your colorful accent pillows and throws.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Aminatou 58'' Sideboard
Wayfair
$245.99
was $675.00

It's never a bad idea to incorporate a sideboard into your space, whether we're talking about the dining room, hallway, or living area. This one is especially great for holding extra dishes, glassware, and other fancy dining pieces you don't use every day. Four roomy shelves are hidden behind a two-tone design, while sturdy metal legs finish off the spacious sideboard.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Triston Bar Stool, Set of 2
Wayfair
$155.99
was $288.00

Of course, you can't forget about kitchen seating. These sophisticated stools are available in both bar height and counter height, so you can check your area's measurements and determine the best option. The seats, themselves, are made of smooth faux leather that comes in three colors, while the frames are made of strong steel. You'll find the stools' sloping silhouette to be ultra-comfy, as well.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits