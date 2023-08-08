Wayfair Is Having a Giant Anniversary Sale and These Are the Home Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss

If you’re like me, you’re somewhat of an impulsive shopper and envy those who are able to wait for good deals to drop. For one, it’s difficult to know when certain brands are planning to host sales and two, it’s a struggle to pass up a stylish furniture or decor piece when you know it would really improve your space. When it comes to home shopping, though, there’s one fact in which you can always find solace: Wayfair pretty much always has a big sale going on. Even if it’s not an official event, you can count on their clearance section to be chock-full of luxe-looking pieces at any given time. This week is no exception because Wayfair isn’t just hosting any sale, but rather their massive Anniversary sale, during which you can save up to 70 percent! We took a look through the hundreds of items on offer and rounded up 10 of our faves. Check them out below, and if you see something you like, snag it for less before August 15.