Wayfair Is Having a Giant Anniversary Sale and These Are the Home Deals You Can't Afford to Miss

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
published now
living room with gray sofa, natural fiber rug, wood coffee table with white metal legs, baskets, mirror with straw frame on wall behind sofa, cane armchair with gray cushion, gray armchair on other side of sofa, plants on floating shelf, lots of white, wood, natural accents
Credit: Sandra Regalado

If you’re like me, you’re somewhat of an impulsive shopper and envy those who are able to wait for good deals to drop. For one, it’s difficult to know when certain brands are planning to host sales and two, it’s a struggle to pass up a stylish furniture or decor piece when you know it would really improve your space. When it comes to home shopping, though, there’s one fact in which you can always find solace: Wayfair pretty much always has a big sale going on. Even if it’s not an official event, you can count on their clearance section to be chock-full of luxe-looking pieces at any given time. This week is no exception because Wayfair isn’t just hosting any sale, but rather their massive Anniversary sale, during which you can save up to 70 percent! We took a look through the hundreds of items on offer and rounded up 10 of our faves. Check them out below, and if you see something you like, snag it for less before August 15.

AllModern George Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
$870.00
was $1350.00

Velvet sofas might've seemed like a passing trend for a minute, but it looks like they're here to stay. One look at the George upholstered sofa, and it makes sense why. This beauty is not only available in eight stunning colors, but it also has a tufted backrest and an overall vintage look that'll quickly become the focal point of your living room.

Calvo Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Wayfair
$105.99
was $210.00

Wayfair is one of the best places to score budget-friendly and gorgeous rugs, and this gray and ivory piece is a great example. Simple yet statement-making, it perfectly combines traditional and contemporary styles and will last a long time thanks to the polypropylene construction. The Calvo rug is also available in a variety of sizes and three other neutrals.

Cayson 5-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
$489.99
was $1208.00

This dining set used to retail for $1,200, but you can now snag it for under $500. Still, that's not even the most appealing part — the quaint little dinner table is roomy yet compact enough for small rooms, and it arrives with four matching counter-height stools. But these are no uncomfortable bar stools. Instead, each one sports a supportive backrest, cushioned seat, and convenient leg rests. What's more, the table has an extra shelf underneath its surface for added storage!

Yearby Tree Floor Lamp
Wayfair
$129.99
was $285.00

Introduce some soft ambient lighting to your reading space with this brass floor lamp. With its round marble base and three globe-like lights, it's almost a piece of art in itself. The lamp is also quite slender and compact, so it won't take up too much space in tight corners. And an easy-to-reach foot switch won't have you bending over backwards to switch the bulbs on.

Henline Solid Wood Spindle Bed, Queen
Wayfair
$359.99
was $905.00

Wayfair shoppers compare the process of assembling this bed to putting a puzzle together, but the final result is way worth it. You have four different wood finish options, though the bed's defining quality is definitely its spindled headboard, which encourages you to recline back and chill out. You also get tons of underbed storage space with this piece.

Floriana Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
$199.99
was $399.00

Every home needs at least one eye-catching accent chair, and the Floriana model does not disappoint. It'll instantly add some glamour to any corner of your bedroom or living area with its tufted backrest, gold-toned legs, and elegant upholstery, which comes in orange, teal, and other dazzling hues. The chair's angled construction also lets you recline back for optimal relaxation.

Scheffer 3-Piece Tiered Shelf
Wayfair
$99.99
was $155.99

Wall-mounted shelves are not only a great storage solution for small apartments, but they also help reduce visual clutter by keeping decor and other display pieces out of the way. We especially love this three-tiered piece, which is available in a black or brass-toned finish. Its metal frame contrasts nicely against the wooden shelves, which serve as prime real estate for plants, photos, candles, books, and more.

Carpinteria 2-Door Accent Cabinet
Wayfair
$193.99
was $499.00

Your style doesn't have to fall into the boho category in order for you to include this chic accent cabinet in your living area. Its textured rattan doors are very of-the-moment, so they'll pair nicely with a variety of other furniture styles. The cabinet is selling fast, but you can still shop it in three colors. Most importantly, this piece is versatile enough to place in the bathroom, office, bedroom, and pretty much anywhere else.

Tamayo Round Metal Mirror
Wayfair
$239.99
was $865.00

At more than 70 percent off, this chic wall mirror is a no-brainer. It's simple yet stands out, making the room look larger. Plus, its 40-inch diameter means you'll have plenty of space to check your hair before you leave. We especially love the version that comes with a gold frame — an understated yet noticeable detail.

Silvestri Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
$159.99
was $250.00

The Silvestri side table is one of Wayfair's most popular nightstands, with shoppers calling it sturdy, high-quality, and easy to assemble. You can get it in white to make it fit a farmhouse aesthetic or opt for black to achieve a more modern look. In any case, the nightstand offers plenty of storage possibilities with its single drawer, tall shelf, and additional undershelf space.

