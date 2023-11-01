Newsletters

Maximize Your Square Footage with These 10 Small-Space Furniture Finds from Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale

Haley Lyndes
Haley LyndesSEO Commerce Writer
Haley is your ultimate shopping authority, dedicated to bringing you the latest deals and the best product choices for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. With prior experience as a full-time commerce writer for POPSUGAR, she's passionate about helping you discover the best places to shop for top-notch products without breaking the bank. Born in Vermont and based in Boston, she has a deep-rooted love for New England and enjoys her weekends exploring the charm of the region, hopping from one (very small) state to another.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Post Image
Credit: Erin Derby

When it comes to snagging the best deals on home decor and furniture for small spaces, Wayfair has always been our go-to destination. However, as the holiday season approaches, the excitement reaches a new level (we all know that Wayfair’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are legendary). This year, Wayfair’s easing us in with its Early Black Friday Sale event, offering massive discounts of up to 70 percent across various categories, from renter-friendly furniture to rugs and more. And the best part? It’s already begun (yes, almost a full month ahead of Black Friday.)

To start your shopping off strong, we handpicked some of our favorite deals to help you navigate —but don’t wait too long to make your selections! With prices this tempting, it’s hard to say how long that sofa you’re eyeing will be in stock. So, get ready to transform your small living space without breaking the bank as we dive into the world of Wayfair’s Early Black Friday savings.

1 / 10
Latitude Run Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
$529.99
was $729.99

With a solid-wood frame and premium sinuous spring system, Latitude Run's sofa offers an incredibly comfortable seating experience. Its foam-feather-blend-filled cushions strike the perfect balance of softness and support, making it a dreamy addition to any living space.

2 / 10
AllModern Walsh Velvet Bar and Counter Stool, Set of Two
Wayfair
$290.00
was $550.00

These sturdy stools feature a steel frame and a solid wood back with a charming cane insert. Sink into their high-density foam seats wrapped in luxurious velvet, and you'll never want to leave! With a range of chic colors to choose from, these seats are as stylish as they are practical, making them a fantastic addition to your home.

3 / 10
Scholl Utility Storage Cabinet
Wayfair
$159.99
was $328.00

If you're tight on storage, check out this handy cabinet. It's easy to clean, has a simple design, and features five shelves for storing cleaning products, linens, and more. Set it up in your bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room — it works almost anywhere!

4 / 10
Honey Can Do Metal Rolling Laundry Sorter
Wayfair
$46.05
was $99.99

Elevate your laundry room with this sleek sorter. It has three removable cotton bags for easy washing, and its chrome-plated steel handles give you a secure grip. Don't worry about its wheels; they're lockable and provide smooth movement.

5 / 10
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum with 5 Extra Accessories
Wayfair
$349.99
was $469.99

According to Apartment Therapy contributor Sholeen, the Dyson V8 has a knack for making cleaning enjoyable. "It's so easy and, dare I say … fun, to use that sometimes I feel like my vacuum is taking me for a spree, rather than the other way around." Its compact design requires minimal storage too; in fact, Sholeen just sticks it under her bed, tools and all.

6 / 10
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Wayfair
$61.77
was $99.99

Small yet mighty, this Keurig model (which measures under five inches in width) can brew the same six to twelve ounces of coffee as its larger, more expensive, counterparts. It's incredibly simple: just pop in your preferred K-Cup, add water, and viola: your freshly brewed coffee awaits.

7 / 10
Joss and Main Kristo Performance Cream Rug
Wayfair
$246.00
was $625.00

Spruce up your space with this cream area rug flaunting stripes, arches, and playful tasseled edges. It's an easy way to infuse any room with a touch of pattern. Plus, it's safe for heated floors, and the stain-resistant polypropylene fabric makes it kid- and pet-friendly.

8 / 10
Staub Ceramics 4-piece Baking Dish Set
Wayfair
$149.95
was $314.00

This four-piece French-inspired set is a kitchen favorite. It cooks up mouthwatering casseroles and desserts, keeping them moist thanks to its porcelain enamel glaze. From mac n' cheese to brownies, this set can do it all. Plus, it's pretty and made to handle heat so that you can take each dish from oven to table with style.

9 / 10
SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Wayfair
$455.99
was $799.20

Get a comfy night's sleep with this medium mattress that combines SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with support foam. It's rolled in a box for easy delivery, features a soft knit fabric cover, and meets CertiPUR-US safety standards.

10 / 10
Willa Arlo Ludlow Sideboard
Wayfair
$419.99
was $955.00

Looking to add a modern style to your space? Check out this sideboard. It's made of engineered wood with a sleek metal base. With four cabinet doors for storage and a chic design, it's perfect for keeping linens, dishes, or decor, and there's even room on top for serving. Just a heads up, some assembly is needed.

