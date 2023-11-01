Maximize Your Square Footage with These 10 Small-Space Furniture Finds from Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale

When it comes to snagging the best deals on home decor and furniture for small spaces, Wayfair has always been our go-to destination. However, as the holiday season approaches, the excitement reaches a new level (we all know that Wayfair’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are legendary). This year, Wayfair’s easing us in with its Early Black Friday Sale event, offering massive discounts of up to 70 percent across various categories, from renter-friendly furniture to rugs and more. And the best part? It’s already begun (yes, almost a full month ahead of Black Friday.)