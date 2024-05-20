It’s official: Memorial Day sales are here early, even though the actual holiday kicks off a week from today. You won’t see me complaining! Instead of cramming all of your shopping into a few days, there’s more time to browse and think about what areas of your home can use a budget-friendly upgrade. Right now, you can dig into sales for retailers like The Home Depot, Article, Ashley, Walmart — I could go on, but you get the idea. There truly is something for everyone this Memorial Day, and since you can find what you need ahead of time, your long weekend will be blissfully stress-free.