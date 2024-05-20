Newsletters

Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Finds Up to 70% Off — Shop Our Top 10 Picks

Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers all things shopping. She's a recent graduate of NYU, where she earned a degree in Cultural Criticism, and has bylines in CNN Underscored, TVLine, Texas Monthly, and more. When she’s not writing about can't-miss deals and products, she’s probably binge-watching a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or jamming at a concert.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Plant filled bedroom with neatly made bed topped with pale yellow quilt. Colorful pink rug lines the floor.
Credit: Erin Derby

It’s official: Memorial Day sales are here early, even though the actual holiday kicks off a week from today. You won’t see me complaining! Instead of cramming all of your shopping into a few days, there’s more time to browse and think about what areas of your home can use a budget-friendly upgrade. Right now, you can dig into sales for retailers like The Home Depot, Article, Ashley, Walmart — I could go on, but you get the idea. There truly is something for everyone this Memorial Day, and since you can find what you need ahead of time, your long weekend will be blissfully stress-free.

Today, yet another sale began, and it might be the best out of the bunch. Wayfair is already known for its affordability, so when it puts on a sale, the prices are unbelievable. Everything from loveseats to dining sets to rugs are up to 70% off from now until May 29 — but some items are sure to sell out before then, so you don’t want to wait. Check out 10 of the best finds below!

1 / 10
Eoghan Lift Top Coffee Table
Wayfair
$154.99
was $189.99

In a small space, multifunctional furniture isn’t just ideal; it’s crucial. It doesn’t get more multifunctional than this coffee table, which has an adjustable lift top. It transforms into a desk and a dining table while you sit on your sofa, and the inside offers hidden storage.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Queen Marple 40-Inch Bed Frame
Wayfair
$155.99
was $199.10

The wrought iron bed frame look is timeless and practical, so this is a deal that’ll quickly pay off. This one’s durable steel build won’t budge, and it sits 12 inches off the ground, giving you plenty of storage space underneath.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Caramel Mags 2-Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
$108.99
was $275.00

Speaking of looks that’ll never go out of style, this nightstand has a neutral mid-century modern design that goes with everything, and two spacious drawers to keep all of your essentials close by and out of sight.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Braedin Barrel Chair With Storable Ottoman
Wayfair
$223.99
was $539.99

You’ll never want to get out of this accent chair, which delivers coziness and style in spades. The textured fabric is totally on-trend, and it comes with a space-saving ottoman that tucks under the chair when it's not in use.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Aronas 79'' Corduroy Loveseat
Wayfair
$439.99
was $489.99

Just because a sofa is small-space-friendly doesn’t mean it isn’t comfortable. This option is plush and perfect for lounging with its soft corduroy upholstery and wide arms. It comes in four hues, including a luxurious green that’ll stand out in your living room.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Moselle 5-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
$320.00
was $804.10

Dining sets are typically pretty pricey, so this bundle is a particularly good deal. Thanks to its simple design, it’ll blend right in with any style. Plus, the set has over 3,000 five-star reviews praising its sturdiness, which is a huge bonus.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Eden Mughal Garden Cream Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Wayfair
$184.84
was $320.00

Larger rugs can also cost a pretty penny, so you should definitely take advantage of Wayfair’s major discounts in this category. This one, which is from a collaboration between Rifle Paper Co. and Loloi, is especially beautiful with its showstopping floral print and plush pile.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Cuisinart 12-Speed 5.5-Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair
$249.95
was $460.00

As a stand mixer owner myself, I can assure you that this gem will come in handy time and time again for meal prep and baking. If you’re hesitant to splurge on a KitchenAid, you can save hundreds if you opt for Cuisinart’s version, which is stellar according to over 4,000 five-star reviews.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Lark Manor Armyn 2-Person Outdoor Rocking Set
Wayfair
$129.99
was $152.99

It’s outdoor lounging season, so it’s time to step up your patio furniture game. This versatile set can go anywhere, whether it’s next to the pool or on the front porch, and it’ll hold up against the elements. The extra side table is the cherry on top!

Buy Now
10 / 10
Le Creuset Stoneware 3-Piece Baking Dish Set
Wayfair
$134.95
was $195.00

Le Creuset is beloved for its high-quality stoneware, but it typically (and understandably) costs a chunk of change. You can save big, however, on this gorgeous baking set, which comes in six colors and nests together for easy storage.

Buy Now
