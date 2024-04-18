Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale Is Here — Shop These 10 Stylish Furniture and Decor Picks for Up to 50% Off

Newsletters

Having a private outdoor space is a luxury, so if you do have one you should make the most of it. This, of course, entails furnishing your patio or terrace with comfy seating, furniture for outdoor dining, and maybe even a fire pit table for social gatherings. But just as indoor furniture can cost you a significant chunk of change, outdoor furniture can easily set you back thousands of dollars — unless you know where (and when) to shop. You don’t need us to tell you that Wayfair always has great deals on furniture and accessories for your entire home. That’s especially true now, as the retailer is hosting its Big Outdoor Sale. For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on lounge sets, storage solutions, and more for your backyard. We suggest stocking up on everything you need before summer arrives; that way, you can decorate now and reserve the upcoming months for relaxing and hanging out with loved ones. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best deals to help get you started. Shop these picks before the discounts are gone!

Belgrade 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Even if your balcony doesn’t have a lot of square footage to spare, you could still probably fit this chic lounging set, which comes with two matching chairs and a side table. We love the reclined seats and neutral finishes, not to mention the set’s weather-resistant materials. Wayfair customers also describe the chairs as easy to assemble.

Avruch Outdoor Fire Pit
Enjoy conversations with friends around the fire when you snag this propane fire pit table. It sports a tempered glass top and resin wicker doors, which conceal interior storage shelves. We also appreciate the table’s electronic ignition system, temperature-control knob, and included lockable wheels that allow you to easily move the fire pit from one spot to another.

Anushri Aluminum Outdoor Bar Stools, Set of 2
How stylish are these resin rattan bar stools? They’re available in two colors and boast stain- and rust-resistant materials. You’ll also be happy to learn that they swivel, which makes this set a solid pick for outdoor entertaining. Each stool also has a convenient footrest and adjustable height.

Arba Indoor/Outdoor Patio Rug, 5’ x 8’
If your patio feels a little bare even after you’ve furnished it, try an outdoor rug. This navy option adds a touch of color without overwhelming the space, and it goes without saying that it’s designed to withstand the outdoor elements. Simply hose it off from time to time to maintain its good looks.

Cllgone Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounges, Set of 2 with Table
You don’t need a backyard pool to get plenty of use out of these reclining chaise lounges. Simply put, if you like to lounge in the sun all summer long, you’re a prime candidate for this modern-looking set. What’s more, the lounges come with a matching side table, so you have a convenient spot for your phone and beverage. And all of the pieces are made of breathable, UV-resistant, and waterproof materials.

Isley Cantilever Umbrella
Forego the basic patio umbrella and opt instead for this cool cantilever model, which covers enough ground to protect you and your loved ones from the sun and heat. Even better still, the inside of the canopy has built-in solar-powered lights, which will come in handy during evening dinners al fresco. A crank lift allows for easy opening and closing, too.

Delosreyes 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group
We were immediately drawn to this four-piece seating group, whose pieces stand out thanks to their acacia wood frames and contrasting all-weather cushions. Not only does the slatted design of the table and chairs look great, but it also allows water to run right off should the set get rained on. And you can trust that each padded seat is supremely comfortable, to boot.

Black Naropa Metal Side Table
Every outdoor space, large or small, needs at least one sturdy side table to hold your snacks, SPF, and other personal belongings. And there’s arguably no material that’s sturdier than metal, which is what makes this $46 find so great. The table comes in five summery colors, though you can also stick with classic black. It’s also perfectly compact, so you can sneak it in between your favorite loungers.

Barton Water-Resistant Wicker Storage Bench
We can easily picture this breezy bench under a tree, making for a tranquil, shaded reading spot. Not only does its padded seat create a nice place for unwinding, but it also lifts to reveal a roomy storage compartment underneath. This would be a wonderful place to store gardening tools, beach towels, and a whole host of other outdoor essentials.

Black Artu 5-Piece Patio Dining Set
Wayfair has a number of expansive dining sets on offer, but if you need something small, try this five-piece set. The round, glass-top table and chairs have a delightfully small footprint and look totally inoffensive with their clean lines and all-black finish. Best of all, each piece is easy to clean because of its tough materials and low-maintenance construction.

