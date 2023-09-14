Now’s the Perfect Time to Save Big on Outdoor Furniture from This Epic Wayfair Sale

You might not think it now that summer is over, but this is the prime time to shop for outdoor furniture. Sure, top retailers are no longer coming out with their new patio collections, but you can find pieces that are presumably just as stylish for way less than if you were to buy them at the end of spring. Many stores are currently offering discounts on their al fresco dining sets and porch swings, but if you ask us, the first place that you should hit up is Wayfair. They’re currently hosting their Big Furniture sale, during which you can find tons of chic and practical outdoor furniture for up to 75 percent off. We had a look through the offerings and came across a number of lounge sets that’ll make you wish for a backyard if you don’t have one already. But you’ll also find smaller pieces, like side tables, bistro sets, and modern fire pits. But rather than just telling you, allow us to show you our top picks, which you’ll find below!