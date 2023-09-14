Newsletters
Now's the Perfect Time to Save Big on Outdoor Furniture from This Epic Wayfair Sale

You might not think it now that summer is over, but this is the prime time to shop for outdoor furniture. Sure, top retailers are no longer coming out with their new patio collections, but you can find pieces that are presumably just as stylish for way less than if you were to buy them at the end of spring. Many stores are currently offering discounts on their al fresco dining sets and porch swings, but if you ask us, the first place that you should hit up is Wayfair. They’re currently hosting their Big Furniture sale, during which you can find tons of chic and practical outdoor furniture for up to 75 percent off. We had a look through the offerings and came across a number of lounge sets that’ll make you wish for a backyard if you don’t have one already. But you’ll also find smaller pieces, like side tables, bistro sets, and modern fire pits. But rather than just telling you, allow us to show you our top picks, which you’ll find below!

1 / 10
Tisdale Wicker 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair
$394.99
was $568.99

Being short on seating when hosting guests outdoors is no good, but with this classic-looking set from Wayfair, you’ll have more than enough space for everyone. It comes with a loveseat and two chairs that sport comfy cushions, as well as a coffee table in matching brown wicker. You can’t beat all of that for such a bargain price!

Buy Now
2 / 10
Roberta Metal Outdoor Side Table
Wayfair
$95.01
was $270.00

Whether you're sipping a drink by the pool or thumbing through a new read, this contemporary metal side table makes for a great companion. It's still available in two colors and currently marked down an entire 65 percent. Additionally, the table's powder-coated steel material will hold up splendidly against the elements, resisting rust and water damage.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Nygil Acacia Outdoor Loveseat
Wayfair
$325.99
was $919.00

For a seating pick that's simultaneously stylish, supportive, and not too large, check out this customer-favorite loveseat. Shoppers love its clean lines and minimal design, as well as how easy the loveseat is to style with other furniture and decor. And now that it's 65 percent off, there's no better time to give your veranda a refresh.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Ainsley Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
$99.99
was $330.00

Whether it's for your balcony or your kitchen nook, you'll love the flair this slatted three-piece bistro set adds to your home. Each set comes with two seats and one table, all crafted from powder-coated steel for a design that can stand up to use both indoors and out. Best of all, each chair can also be folded up for storage and easy transportation to any part of the house.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Huckstep Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounges, Set of 2
Wayfair
$197.99
was $846.00

As important as it is to protect yourself from excessive sun exposure, a little chaise lounging is always a good way to unwind. Whereas many poolside seats can be rather wobbly and uncomfortable, each piece in this set of lounges is made of strong mesh and aluminum that holds you comfortably and securely. And they look great, to boot! Simply place your towel on top, lie back, and soak up the Vitamin D.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Alumita Square 4-Person Dining Set
Wayfair
$369.99
was $529.99

Enjoy meals outdoors with up to three friends when you invest in this simple, weather-resistant dining set. We love the square table's sleek black finish and the chairs' PVC-coated polyester material. With such sturdy materials, the set will last you multiple seasons without becoming worn down or damaged.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Hounshell Steel Propane Fire Pit Table
Wayfair
$273.99
was $381.89

Make dinner guests feel extra cozy on chillier nights with this modern, two-in-one fire pit table. In addition to illuminating your space and literally adding warmth, the fire pit doubles as a convenient spot to place drinks — and maybe also s'mores ingredients! You can also close the fire pit completely when not in use to grant yourself more tabletop surface area.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Armonee Outdoor Loveseat
Wayfair
$439.99
was $699.00

What looks like an ordinary outdoor loveseat at first is actually a versatile, all-in-one piece of furniture that'll impress all your poolside guests. That's because the loveseat's ottoman detaches and can be used as a coffee table. The seat, itself, also has two built-in shelves that extend outward, so you can use them as side tables. Finally, the ottoman contains a hidden storage shelf for towels, sunscreen, and other outdoor essentials.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Veach Metal Outdoor Side Table
Wayfair
$161.99
was $360.00

If you are going to buy chaise lounges, you might as well pick up one of these brilliant side tables, as well. Its C-shape allows you to pull the table right up to your side, so you can read or sip a beverage comfortably without having to reach over. What's more, the table is available in four different colors, so you'll be able to easily match it to the rest of your outdoor pieces.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Roberta Metal Outdoor Rocking Bench
Wayfair
$122.05
was $459.99

In addition to the round side table, the Roberta collection also includes this quaint rocking bench. It's a solid pick for small terraces, and it'll even look terrific on the porch. Wayfair shoppers also say the bench can support a lot of weight. Of course, you can keep it simple, or dress the bench up with some colorful accent pillows.

Buy Now
 

