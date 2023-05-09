Newsletters
News
News
Outdoor Furniture
Sales & Events

Get Your Outside Space Ready for Summer with These Chic Finds from Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Winkie Visser

It feels like not too long ago, we were celebrating the return of Way Day, Wayfair’s massive annual home sale. Although most of those deals have passed, the retailer is spoiling shoppers yet again with another can’t-miss shopping event. This time, you can save up to 50 percent on pieces for your patio during the Big Outdoor Sale, which is live this week. There are tons of stylish decor and lighting picks to browse, but what caught our attention is all the patio furniture on offer. Whether you’re in need of a new backyard dining set, some comfy weather-resistant chairs, or chaise lounges for soaking up some sun this summer, Wayfair’s got it. We sorted through the hundreds of products and rounded up 10 particularly chic items that are already popular among customers. Summer is almost here, so there’s no better time to replace dingy and rusty old furnishings with some fresh new finds.

1 / 10
Solid Wood 4-Person Seating Group
Wayfair
$409.99
was $479.99

Investing in a patio set is a great way to knock out all of your outdoor furniture needs with one purchase, and this solid-wood set is an excellent option. In addition to their sturdy acacia frames, the loveseat and matching chairs come with water-resistant cushions that provide plenty of comfort for all-day lounging. And the little matching coffee table is perfect for keeping snacks and beverages within reach!

Buy Now
2 / 10
Roberta Metal Outdoor Side Table
Wayfair
$79.99
was $270.00

Whether you're sipping a drink by the pool or thumbing through a new read, this vibrant metal side table makes for a great companion. It's available in five chic colors, with this eye-catching red shade currently marked down an entire 70 percent. Additionally, the table's powder-coated steel material will hold up splendidly against the elements, resisting rust and water damage.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Hexagon 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
$349.99
was $841.05

We simply had to include this easy-storage dining set in our list. Regardless of whether you're working with a roomy backyard or a more restricted enclosure, you'll have no problem stowing away these acacia pieces when you're finished dining. Simply fold the table leaves down, flatten the chairs, and stick them between the table's base. Two wheels help you roll the set into the most convenient storage spot without a hitch.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Loya Outdoor Bar Set
Wayfair
$253.99
was $294.99

Perhaps you don't have space for a full-sized dining set, in which case, a more compact bar setup would make for a solid alternative. We love this three-piece set for smaller patios because it doesn't take up a lot of floor space, but you still get plenty of surface area to enjoy meals amid nature. The bar table and matching stools are made from sustainable materials that also won't sustain any serious wear and tear from the outdoors.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench
Wayfair
$145.99
was $435.00

You can use this durable wooden bench as an extra dining seat or place it under your favorite tree to create a shady hangout spot. No matter your decision, it never hurts to have an additional seat or two out back. We also appreciate the bench's eye-catching chevron design. Overall, it's a great pick if you're planning to have friends over for some summer socializing.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Breton Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge, Set of 2
Wayfair
$409.99
was $479.99

As important as it is to protect yourself from excessive sun exposure, a little chaise lounging is always a good way to unwind. Whereas many poolside seats can be rather wobbly and uncomfortable, each piece in this set of chaise lounges is made of a strong rattan wicker material that holds you comfortably and securely. And they look great, to boot! Simply place your towel on top, lie back, and soak up the Vitamin D.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Allport Market Umbrella
Wayfair
$79.95
was $92.80

Never underestimate the importance of a good patio umbrella, such as this tilting number. Its weather-resistant canopy protects you from the sun and rain, ensuring that your outdoor get-together doesn't get spoiled. The umbrella's crank also makes it super easy to open and close, and of course, you can adjust the top with the push-button tilt feature based on where you're sitting.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Norris Wide Outdoor Loveseat
Wayfair
$359.99
was $919.00

For a seating pick that's simultaneously stylish, supportive, and not too large, check out this customer-favorite loveseat. Shoppers love its clean lines and minimal design, as well as how easy the loveseat is to style with other furniture and decor. And now that it's 60 percent off, there's no better time to give your veranda a refresh.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Sabina Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Lid
Wayfair
$197.99
was $249.99

Make dinner guests feel extra cozy on chillier nights with this modern, two-in-one fire pit table. In addition to illuminating your space and literally adding warmth, the fire pit doubles as a convenient spot to place drinks — and maybe also s'mores ingredients! You can also close the fire pit completely when not in use to grant yourself more tabletop surface area.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Farnum Wicker 4-Person Seating Group
Wayfair
$699.99
was $799.99

For the ultimate nature napping experience, you can't go wrong with this expansive seating set. Its modular design allows you to reconfigure each seat based on your space and number of guests, plus you get a chic little glass-top coffee table. What's more, the set's foam-filled cushions come with machine-washable covers, while the strong steel frame underneath won't succumb to water, rust, or mildew.

Buy Now

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

 

How-To Toolkits