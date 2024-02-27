Newsletters

Wayfair’s Spring Sale Has Huge Savings on Small-Space Furniture and Decor — Shop Our Top 10 Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
Apartment dining and living room.
Credit: Erin Derby

Now that March is just a few days away, there’s no better time to refresh your home for spring. This is about the time the redecorating bug likes to bite, so we suggest nipping it in the bud and upgrading your space ASAP so you can sit back and enjoy its new look for the duration of the new season. This could be as small and simple as swapping out seasonal decor for new display pieces, or it could entail making sweeping changes such as investing in new furniture. Either way, we’ll be heading to Wayfair, whose Spring Savings event is now live. This means you can save up to 70% on everything you could possibly need for your home, including living room seating, rugs, lighting, dining room sets, and so much more. In short, you can refurnish any room (or all of them) for a few hundred dollars. Name a better deal than that! (We bet you can’t.)

1 / 10
Bobur Faux Leather Flared Arm Sofa
Wayfair
$324.99
was $439.99

At once modern and inviting, this faux leather sofa features flared arms, a square back, and four tapered legs. It's smaller than a full-sized sofa but larger than a love seat, making it the perfect piece for small spaces. Choose between six colors depending on your decor scheme.

2 / 10
Quakertown Jewelry Armoire with Mirror
Wayfair
$143.99
was $263.88

This beautiful mirrored armoir holds all your baubles and looks lovely doing it. The crisp white color complements so many styles, and inside there's room for all those tricky-to-store pieces: long necklaces, hoops and studs, rings, and bracelets. There's even decorative shelving on the back and a lock and key to keep your items safe.

3 / 10
Aizlyn Nightstands, Set of 2
Wayfair
$205.99
was $549.00

If you actually have the floor space for two nightstands, we suggest this duo. It's marked down more than 60% right now, but that's not the only reason why. The sleek, compact wooden side tables also boast two deep drawers and are still available in four wooden finishes, so they'll match just about any bedroom.

4 / 10
Sand & Stable 15-Pair Solid Wood Shoe Rack
Wayfair
$66.99
was $114.99

Your apartment's entryway might not even be considered an entryway. If that's the case, you'll want this slim, stylish shoe rack from Wayfair. At $67, this five-tiered piece really is a steal. It can hold up to 15 pairs of shoes, which will save you plenty of closet and underbed space.

5 / 10
Braedin Barrel Chair With Storable Ottoman
Wayfair
$239.99
was $539.99

Not only does this round accent chair look incredibly chic, but it also comes with a matching ottoman. If you didn't notice it at first, that's because the ottoman slides discreetly under the chair when not in use. Extra leg room without having to sacrifice precious floor space? We call that a win-win.

6 / 10
Giacinto Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Wayfair
$95.99
was $239.00

There's nothing that pulls together a room quite like a gorgeous rug. This pick features a low pile construction for easy maintenance and is crafted with a vintage-inspired pattern in a mix of neutrals. Its cotton backing also means you don't have to invest in a rug pad to keep it from sliding.

7 / 10
Tylor Coffee Table
Wayfair
$163.99
was $339.99

In addition to being adorably compact and cube-shaped, this coffee table conceals two spacious drawers for all of your storage needs. Its square top is also perfect for displaying magazines, plants, and other decorative objects. Despite its simple design and wooden finish, the piece still makes a statement.

8 / 10
Latitude Run Arched Floor Lamp
Wayfair
$54.99
was $129.99

With all the different lamp shade shapes available now, from cones to bubbles, it can be easy to forget how simple and clean a traditional lamp shade can look. Allow this arched beauty to remind you. The lamp works great by the sofa, and it even comes with a bulb and remote, so you can control it without having to leave your seat.

9 / 10
Gammill 5-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
$314.00
was $1000.00

Merge contemporary and mid-century styles, and voila — you get this stunning five-piece dining set. With four chairs and a table, this ensemble is ideal for dinner parties and homes with a neutral aesthetic. Perfectly sized for smaller spaces, it effortlessly elevates your interior's style.

10 / 10
Grady Solid Wood Platform Bed, Queen
Wayfair
$380.00
was $510.00

The great thing about this simple bed frame is that you can dress it up with lavish coverings or use it as the minimalist backdrop for the rest of your equally clean bedroom. The mid-century-style bed is available in three colors and four sizes, plus it's made of sturdy solid wood that'll never look dated.

How-To Toolkits