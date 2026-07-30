These 5 Wood Sheds from Wayfair Are Perfect for Backyard Reading Nooks

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 4 hours ago
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Credit: Craig Kellmann

If you’re looking to upgrade your backyard or outdoor space, you might go the typical route of zhuzhing up your outdoor furniture or power-washing your patio. But might I suggest a bigger transformation? I’ve recently been made aware of the fact that an outdoor storage shed can be a wonderfully useful addition to your yard beyond storing supplies. In fact, many people are using small sheds as backyard reading nooks instead.

If you’re ready to invest in a shed for your yard (they’re usually at least $2,000 or more and come in pieces that need to be assembled according to an instruction manual), there are five solid options at Wayfair in a range of shapes and sizes — some of which are currently on sale — all made of wood. Remember that the cost of the shed doesn’t include the labor of putting the shed together, getting a platform foundation for the shed, wiring it for electricity or insulation, or any other upgrades you may want to make to your next outdoor reading oasis.

5 Sheds from Wayfair That Make Perfect Backyard Reading Nooks

Beachwood Wood Storage Shed
$2,999

If you want to feel tucked away in your own world, this spacious 10-foot wide, 12-foot deep, and 10-foot tall wooden shed with double doors and just one window is a great option. It has extra-wide doors, a traditional pointed roof design, and a capacity of 1,015 cubic feet.

$2,999 at Wayfair
Single Door Cedar Wood Storage Shed
$3,299

This storage shed measures 8 feet wide, 4 feet deep, and 8 feet tall, and the rectangular cedar wood shed has a simple, rustic look: Just one door and one window with a flower box. The roof is reversible, so it can either slope forward or backwards depending on your preference.

$3,299 at Wayfair
Penthouse Cedar Wood Garden Shed with French Doors
$7,870

French doors with dual window cutaways and an eye-catching five-sided design make this 14.4-foot-wide, 10.9-foot-deep, and 9.2-foot-tall cedar shed hard to ignore. At 467 cubic feet, it’s not huge — but that just means it’ll make the perfect little five-sided nook.

$7,870 at Wayfair
Windemere Wood Storage Shed
$3,499$2,836

With wide double doors and 11 windows in multiple styles and sizes, this gray and white pine shed with wood framing offers space, light, and style. It’s 10 feet wide, 12 feet deep, and 10 feet tall, and has a storage capacity of 1,018 cubic feet.

$2,836 at Wayfair
Cedar Wood Sunshed Garden Shed
$7,219

This is more than just a shed: This red cedar wood garden shed comes with an L-shaped workbench, five flower beds that attach to the windows (of which there are eight), a charming Dutch door, and roof panels that let light in. It measures 8 feet wide, 12 feet deep, and nearly 9 feet tall.

$7,219 at Wayfair
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