These 5 Wood Sheds from Wayfair Are Perfect for Backyard Reading Nooks

If you’re ready to invest in a shed for your yard (they’re usually at least $2,000 or more and come in pieces that need to be assembled according to an instruction manual), there are five solid options at Wayfair in a range of shapes and sizes — some of which are currently on sale — all made of wood. Remember that the cost of the shed doesn’t include the labor of putting the shed together, getting a platform foundation for the shed, wiring it for electricity or insulation, or any other upgrades you may want to make to your next outdoor reading oasis.