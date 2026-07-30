These 5 Wood Sheds from Wayfair Are Perfect for Backyard Reading Nooks
If you’re looking to upgrade your backyard or outdoor space, you might go the typical route of zhuzhing up your outdoor furniture or power-washing your patio. But might I suggest a bigger transformation? I’ve recently been made aware of the fact that an outdoor storage shed can be a wonderfully useful addition to your yard beyond storing supplies. In fact, many people are using small sheds as backyard reading nooks instead.
If you’re ready to invest in a shed for your yard (they’re usually at least $2,000 or more and come in pieces that need to be assembled according to an instruction manual), there are five solid options at Wayfair in a range of shapes and sizes — some of which are currently on sale — all made of wood. Remember that the cost of the shed doesn’t include the labor of putting the shed together, getting a platform foundation for the shed, wiring it for electricity or insulation, or any other upgrades you may want to make to your next outdoor reading oasis.