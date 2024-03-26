We Found an Exact Dupe of West Elm’s Chic Glass Coffee Table — and It’s $330 Cheaper!
As Apartment Therapy’s resident Personal Shopper, I look at a lot of furniture on a monthly basis. Although the primary focus of the series is to view big-ticket items in person and determine which sofa, bed frame, or coffee table is best for which lifestyle, I also can’t help but admire select pieces that match my own aesthetic in the process. I must admit, it’s not that often that I see something and think, “Wow, I want that in my home.” This isn’t to say that most of the pieces I view are not beautiful or well-made, but perhaps I’m just particular. There is, however, one specific coffee table that I saw at West Elm earlier this year that I haven’t been able to get out of my head, and it’s the mid-century art display coffee table.
If you’re also a fan of clean silhouettes with a touch of glamour, you’ll love this glass-top table. But at $500, it’s undeniably pricey. Fortunately, we came across a near-perfect dupe on Amazon. At $170, the AGV Tadio glass coffee table achieves the same chic look for a fraction of the price.
What is the Tadio Glass Coffee Table?
As a small-space dweller, I need all the storage space I can get. That’s what initially drew me to the open-display coffee table silhouette. In addition to a sleek glass top, the Tadio table features a wooden shelf underneath. As a result, you can use both surfaces to display tomes, souvenirs, candles, and other decor, or use the tabletop for your aesthetically pleasing knick-knacks and use the undershelf for more practical living room items, like your TV remote, coasters, and tissue box. Basically, the decor configurations are endless, making this piece so fun to style. Aside from its glass top, the table is made of durable walnut wood and sturdy steel, which dazzles in a gold finish. If you ask me, this is the perfect touch of bling that makes the Tadio a true centerpiece without making it too flashy.
What’s more, the Tadio is not too far off from the West Elm version in terms of dimensions. At 17″ tall, it’s the same height, and its width and length are just a few inches shy of matching the mid-century art display table. And whereas the more expensive model is only available in one color scheme, the rectangular Amazon version comes in five different finishes, so you can choose the one that’ll best blend in with the rest of your living room setup.
When we viewed West Elm’ mid-century art display coffee table, we were taken with its gold-toned brass legs and ability to effortlessly reduce clutter without compromising the aesthetic appeal of your living space. In other words, if you’re not into the appearance of built-in drawers, this pick is the perfect alternative. We also noted that you might opt for something less severe in silhouette if you have pets or small children, as the glass corners can prove dangerous. But the West Elm table is even more breathtaking in person than it looks online. So how do Amazon shoppers feel about the less expensive version?
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“I’m so in love with this table! Pictures don’t even do it justice. This is probably my favorite Amazon purchase ever. The price is amazing for how high-end this table looks. I was worried about the glass with kids, but it’s very thick and heavy… The corners are not sharp or pointy either… Buy it. You won’t regret it.” — Crystal
“This is such a lovely table. I am very pleased with this purchase. It was SUPER EASY to assemble. It was packaged with such care. Such a great value.” — Doris
“I wanted to upgrade my coffee table to something more modern/chic, so I got the white and silver one. It fit perfectly with my living room aesthetic/decoration and looks really expensive for the price. It’s definitely a 5-star alongside the easy setup. I had it up within 5 minutes and highly recommend if you are looking to upgrade your living room space.” — Victor
In summary, the Tadio table is seemingly much more kid-friendly than the West Elm version, not to mention more affordable and just as chic. Even if you upgrade nothing else in your living room, this piece is enough to drastically elevate the entire space, and for under $200, to boot.
Buy: AGV Tadio Glass Coffee Table, $169.99