West Elm Has Tons of Furniture and Decor on Sale for Labor Day — Here Are the 12 Best Deals to Shop ASAP

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team.
Summer might be on its way out, signaling a shift away from the vacation mindset, but there’s no reason to mope around. After all, the Labor Day deals are officially here, meaning you can upgrade your space for less with the help of your favorite furniture retailers. With fall just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to switch out dowdy old furniture pieces and decor that you’re tired of looking at. We suggest heading to West Elm, whose own Labor Day sale is rife with editor-loved sofas, beds, rugs, and more for up to 60 percent off! Keep in mind that not all product sizes and colorways are discounted, so you’ll have to do a bit of digging to find your exact desired piece. But even still, you’re bound to discover the perfect media console or nightstand that’ll give your favorite spots a pick-me-up. To help you get started, we rounded up 12 of our top picks below, many of which are editor favorites. You can’t go wrong with any of these, so have a look, and get to saving.

1 / 12
Harmony Sofa
West Elm
$1954.15
was $2299.00

If you're looking for a great deal on a stylish sofa, the Harmony sofa is the way to go. With deep seating, plush cushions, and ultra-soft pillows for customizable comfort at any angle, there's a lot to love about this streamlined sofa (including its unique woodblock feet). Best of all, it comes in four different lengths, so you can really tailor it to your space.

2 / 12
Staggered Glass 5-Light Floor Lamp
West Elm
$319.20
was $399.00

Bubble lamps are the cutest — just look at this five-light fixture and tell me otherwise! Sporting a slim, gold-toned stem and base, this lamp won't take up more space than needed. It also has a large switch on its cord, so you can easily turn it on without getting up from the couch. And the individual orbs are spaced in a 360-degree fashion, so you get plenty of light no matter where you're positioned.

3 / 12
Terrace Nightstand
West Elm
$314.99
was $449.00

A nightstand is for holding all of your bedside essentials, but it can also be for displaying your favorite bedroom decor, and the Terrace table is perfect for that. Its gold metal frame is a work of art in itself, plus you get three open tiers on which to display plants, candles, books, and more. The glass shelves further add a sleek and sophisticated appeal to the classy nightstand.

4 / 12
Mid-Century Narrow Media Console
West Elm
$699.00
was $899.00

The right media console can serve multiple purposes. Case in point: this beautiful mid-century console. It can obviously serve as the stand for your TV, or you can place it in the dining room or front entryway to hold dishware, display art, or just be a catch-all for different items. Two doors slide open to reveal roomy shelves for all of your knick-knacks.

5 / 12
Souk Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
West Elm
$279.30
was $399.00

A solid pick if you're looking to tie a room together, the Souk wool rug is minimal with a Moroccan-inspired design and hand-braided tassels on the ends. Handwoven and made with 100 percent wool, each rug is one-of-a-kind. Finished off with plush for bare feet, this rug would be perfect for the bedroom or living room. It's available in up to 11 sizes and three color-ways: graphite, natural, and marled iron gate.

6 / 12
Lenox Dining Chair, Set of 2
West Elm
$299.50
was $599.00

One of West Elm's bestselling dining chairs, the Lenox model instantly draws eyes with its art deco aesthetic and curved backrest. We also can't get enough of its steel frame, especially in the blackened brass finish. As for fabrics, you have two sale options to choose from, both of them grown-up neutrals that'll seamlessy upgrade the look of your dining room.

7 / 12
Mid-Century Bed, Queen
West Elm
$1199.00
was $1399.00

The great thing about this simple bed frame is that you can dress it up with lavish coverings or use it as the minimalist backdrop for the rest of your equally clean bedroom. The mid-century modern-style bed is available in four colors and four standard sizes, plus it's made of sturdy, sustainably sourced wood that'll never look dated.

8 / 12
Profile Coffee Table
West Elm
$263.20
was $329.00

For those who prefer a more austere aesthetic, the Profile coffee table is here to fulfill your living room needs. Made of sturdy, immovable iron, it's available in four colors and clearly offers plenty of shelf space. Comfortably prop your feet up at any elevation, and proudly display your most treasured decor pieces where everyone can see them.

9 / 12
Deep Frame Metal Floor Mirror
West Elm
$359.20
was $449.00

A full-sized mirror is a must-have for every home — how else would you check your fits before leaving? This square-framed, floor-length beauty is perfect for the job. Plus, you don't have to mount it onto the wall! Simply lean it back, and enjoy the feel of a larger-looking entryway or living space.

10 / 12
Bamboo Wall-Mounted Laundry Hamper
West Elm
$128.00
was $160.00

Laundry baskets tend to look dowdy much of the time, but this one is practically pretty enough to display. Not only is it beyond easy to mount to the wall, but the hamper is also deceptively spacious. You'll also find that the hamper's bamboo and polyester material resists mildew and mold and is easy to wipe clean.

11 / 12
Mid-Century Show Wood Chair
West Elm
$849.15
was $999.00

This Scandi-chic chair is on sale in 11 neutral fabrics, which you can pair with up to four different leg finishes. You get comfy, medium-firm cushions and armrests that curve upward at the end, helping this piece stand apart from the traditional accent chair. Most importantly, the chair's timeless design means it'll never look outdated.

12 / 12
Frame Expandable Dining Table
West Elm
$799.20
was $999.00

If you're a family (or collection of roomies), you'll love this contract grade — meaning it’s made to meet the demands of commercial use — dining table. Instead of real wood, it sports an engineered wood top with a slight sheen that ups the glam factor in your dining room or kitchen. It's easy to clean (great for art projects or messy eaters!) and expands to seat up to eight guests depending on your needs.

