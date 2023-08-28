West Elm Has Tons of Furniture and Decor on Sale for Labor Day — Here Are the 12 Best Deals to Shop ASAP

Summer might be on its way out, signaling a shift away from the vacation mindset, but there’s no reason to mope around. After all, the Labor Day deals are officially here, meaning you can upgrade your space for less with the help of your favorite furniture retailers. With fall just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to switch out dowdy old furniture pieces and decor that you’re tired of looking at. We suggest heading to West Elm, whose own Labor Day sale is rife with editor-loved sofas, beds, rugs, and more for up to 60 percent off! Keep in mind that not all product sizes and colorways are discounted, so you’ll have to do a bit of digging to find your exact desired piece. But even still, you’re bound to discover the perfect media console or nightstand that’ll give your favorite spots a pick-me-up. To help you get started, we rounded up 12 of our top picks below, many of which are editor favorites. You can’t go wrong with any of these, so have a look, and get to saving.