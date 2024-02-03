This Wicker-Filled Yard Sale Is Straight Out of “Facebook Marketplace Dreams”

Facebook Marketplace isn’t what it used to be. There’s more competition to be the first person to message a seller, and it can be hard to find a good deal anymore. So imagine scrolling through TikTok and seeing a huge variety of beautiful wicker baskets, furniture, and bookshelves ready to be snapped up at a yard sale — and realizing that the sale already happened. I feel your pain, especially after seeing this viral TikTok.



TikTok user @martinedelasoul shared a video of their impressive wicker furniture collection, and said they had to get rid of it for an upcoming move. “I’m moving out of my house, and I’m moving into a super tiny apartment and cannot bring any of this sadly,” she said.