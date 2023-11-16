Newsletters

Williams Sonoma’s Black Friday Sale Is Offering Up to 40% Off All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top Brands

Haley Lyndes
Haley LyndesSEO Commerce Writer
Haley is your ultimate shopping authority, dedicated to bringing you the latest deals and the best product choices for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. With prior experience as a full-time commerce writer for POPSUGAR, she's passionate about helping you discover the best places to shop for top-notch products without breaking the bank. Born in Vermont and based in Boston, she has a deep-rooted love for New England and enjoys her weekends exploring the charm of the region, hopping from one (very small) state to another.
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Esteban Cortez

If you, like me, geek out over Dutch ovens and the latest espresso machines, you probably love combing through Wiliams Sonoma. It’s a great place to shop kitchen and dining, so our excitement levels spike whenever Black Friday rolls around — we get to shop for a discount! And, with Black Friday dropping early this year, we’re already seeing hundreds of jaw-dropping deals on cookware, kitchen gadgets, and more. Imagine scoring some of your favorite items for a sale of up to 40 percent? It’s the perfect excuse to finally treat yourself to that high-end piece you’ve been eyeing.

While many retailers are already offering discounts for Black Friday, every kitchen enthusiast knows Williams Sonoma is where the magic happens — its deals boast some of the most tempting prices in town. To make things easier, we’ve sifted through the treasure trove and handpicked our must-haves for you to shop right now. So hurry up and snag ’em before they vanish!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan, 2 1/4-Qt
Williams Sonoma
$179.95
was $268.00

Level up your cooking with Le Creuset's Signature Collection Cast Iron Saucepan. It's perfect for whipping up sauces and features a classic look with modern upgrades. It's stain-resistant, it heats evenly, and it requires no additional seasonings for cooking — a dream! Once you're done with it, toss it in the dishwasher, and you're good to go.

Buy Now
2 / 10
All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Double-Burner Griddle
Williams Sonoma
$79.96
was $99.95

Make breakfast, lunch, and dinner with this double-burner griddle from All-Clad. Crafted from durable aluminum, this kitchen tool has rapid heat conduction and precise temperature control to ensure your food cooks to perfection. Its large, nonstick surface is made to feed a few, so whip up all the burgers and sandwiches you desire — it's got your back.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Cuisinart Grind-N-Brew Single Serve System
Williams Sonoma
$99.95
was $149.95

This single-serve coffee maker does it all. Whether you're grinding your beans with the grind and brew function or keeping it simple with pre-ground coffee or pods, this machine has you covered. With easy push-button controls for different mug sizes, a 100-gram bean hopper, and a removable drip tray for your travel mug, it's like having a barista (minus the lines).

Buy Now
4 / 10
Staub 3.5-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Everything Pan
Williams Sonoma
$179.95
was $310.00

This all-in-one pot is perfect for the colder seasons! The cast iron excels in browning, and its snug-fitting domed lid effectively seals in moisture, ensuring an exceptional braise. Compatible with various cooktops and ovens, it's perfect for whipping up one-pot wonders all year round.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Vitamix Immersion Blender
Williams Sonoma
$124.95
was $149.95

This immersion blender is a favorite of our sister site's Executive Lifestyle Director, Lisa Freedman. Known for its low noise and easy handling, Lisa swears by its versatility, reaching for it more than her full-size blender. "This stick blender is legitimately great," she wrote. "It's highly versatile and is somehow getting used almost daily in my kitchen."

Buy Now
6 / 10
Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Baker, Set of 2
Williams Sonoma
$55.00
was $75.00

Snag this duo of bakeware at an incredible price. The large one is perfect for family-sized dishes, while the small one is great for sides or treats. With seven color options, you can find the ideal match for your kitchen.

Buy Now
7 / 10
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
Williams Sonoma
$249.95
was $349.95

Master your coffee craft with this espresso machine that brews lattes, cappuccinos, and perfect espresso shots. The semi-automatic design has smart temperature sensors, a powerful 15-bar brewing pressure, and an attached milk frother. Plus, it warms your cup as you brew for that extra touch of luxury.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Williams Sonoma
$319.95
was $399.95

While it may be a bit of an upfront investment (even discounted), this smart oven will be used time and time again. It excels at handling frozen pizzas, toasting, and reheating leftovers effortlessly, all while being a breeze to clean.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Shun Premier Western Chef's Knife, 8"
Williams Sonoma
$179.95
was $239.95

This knife is like a magic tool for cooking. The blade is strong and has a unique hand-hammered design that makes cutting through things like squash and cabbage a breeze. Not only that, but its handle is made of a special wood that's easy to hold. With this tool, cooking is even more enjoyable.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Cuisinart Core Custom 10-Cup Food Processor
Williams Sonoma
$129.95
was $179.95

Meet your kitchen's new helper! This food processor is super strong with a 500-watt motor that's made for chopping, shredding, blending, and juicing. It's easy to store and comes with cool gadgets like a chopping blade and slicing discs.

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Williams Sonoma’s Black Friday Sale Is Offering Up to 40% Off All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top Brands

Filed in:
Kitchen
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits