World Market Is Selling a “Perfect” Croissant Pillow That’s So Cute You’ll Want 2!
World Market is a one-stop shop for unique knickknacks, beautiful dinnerware, and last-minute gifts. In case you’ve been sleeping on the retailer, it’s time to wake up — especially with the store’s latest decor drop.
World Market’s newest items give HomeGoods’ food-shaped stools a run for their money. Take, for instance, the retailer’s $30 croissant-shaped throw pillow (which is now living rent-free in my brain). Once you take a look at the flaky layers indented in the crescent pillow, you’ll realize that the faux pastry is all you knead.
A TikTok by @klblog shows that the pillow is “really comfy and huge,” and the pillow is definitely bigger than you think. Just like a commenter said, “I have never needed anything more in my life I fear.”
In case the throw pillow is a loaf-changer on your couch, you need the matching ceramic croissant-shaped salt and pepper shakers to add the delicious detail to your kitchen too. The lovely hand-painted finish adds so much detail to these countertop essentials, and the $10 set will never go stale (unlike real bread!).
World Market’s food decor doesn’t even stop there: This new set of ceramic corkscrew-shaped fusilli and crimped bow-tie farfalle shakers are a match made in heaven. If you’re hosting dinner parties this summer, this set is bound to impress your guests, and I’m pasta-tive that it might be the hottest item in your kitchen.
A TikTok by @abbyrn_ shows the shaker sets along with two spoon rests — one shaped like a fried egg and the other like ravioli — and an appetizer plate, and the official World Market TikTok account even replied that these new items are “soooo cute!!!”
Abby’s caption mentioned that World Market’s “strawberry collection was tough to pass up,” and if you see the adorable outdoor throw pillow from the store, you’ll feel the same way.
Before you plan your first party of the spring or summer, be sure to stop by World Market and fill up your shopping basket with these cute food-shaped accessories.