The Trendy World Market Mushroom Ottoman People Are Buying 2 of at a Time

Normally these mushroom ottomans go for just under $150, but right now they’re $129.99 on World Market’s website. And members receive an extra 20% off store pickup orders.



“We got two for our living room, the slate and the orange,” one reviewer wrote on World Market’s website. “They accent the colors I was going for perfectly, they have decent storage space, and they’re sooo soft and cute!”



Another person wrote that they bought one and are likely going back for a second. “I love the steel color, [it’s a] cross between green/grey/blue,” they wrote. “It is not only really cute looking [but] it is super comfortable. I am thinking of getting a second one.”



And someone else is using their ottoman as a seat for their vanity. “Incredibly comfortable and stylish. Looks great at my vanity. Plus it can store all my hair styling tools (hair dryer, curling iron, straightener) with more room to spare.”