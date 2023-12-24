The Trendy World Market Mushroom Ottoman People Are Buying 2 of at a Time
Although cottagecore style might not be as trendy on social media as it was a few years ago, tons of people are still fully in love with the bucolic aesthetic, which includes lacey curtains, ditzy floral prints, and mushrooms here, there, and everywhere. And if you’re on the cottagecore train for the long haul, then you’ll love the sherpa fleece mushroom ottomans at World Market. They’re the perfect blend of cottagecore meets boho and they’re currently on sale for $20 off their original price.
Available in three colors (Slate, Ochre, and Ivory), these adorable fuzzy mushroom ottomans are as cute and cozy as they are functional. Just pop the mushroom cap off and reveal a hidden storage compartment that’s the perfect size for a blanket, tech accessories, or any other bits or bobs you’d rather keep out of sight.
Normally these mushroom ottomans go for just under $150, but right now they’re $129.99 on World Market’s website. And members receive an extra 20% off store pickup orders.
“We got two for our living room, the slate and the orange,” one reviewer wrote on World Market’s website. “They accent the colors I was going for perfectly, they have decent storage space, and they’re sooo soft and cute!”
Another person wrote that they bought one and are likely going back for a second. “I love the steel color, [it’s a] cross between green/grey/blue,” they wrote. “It is not only really cute looking [but] it is super comfortable. I am thinking of getting a second one.”
And someone else is using their ottoman as a seat for their vanity. “Incredibly comfortable and stylish. Looks great at my vanity. Plus it can store all my hair styling tools (hair dryer, curling iron, straightener) with more room to spare.”
So, if you’ve been looking to add more fungi to your growing collection of mushroom-themed pieces, then take advantage of this sale while the ottomans are in stock. If you can’t locate it at your store or online, this Amazon version has the same adorable style, and at a much lower price point.
If we have anything to say about it, cottagecore will never die. Never!
Buy: Asense Mushroom Ottoman, $46.99