This Minimalist Style Is Coming Back for 2025, According to a Trend Report

What do dark academia, grandmillennialism, and cluttercore all have in common? Well, they all feature stuff — and a lot of it. These trends came into fashion over the past few years as a way to combat minimalism and the popular beige aesthetic with more personalized, lived-in spaces. But according to Yelp, the reign of maximalism might be shifting in 2025 because they’re predicting that the Japandi design style is going to be making a huge comeback.