This Minimalist Style Is Coming Back for 2025, According to a Trend Report
What do dark academia, grandmillennialism, and cluttercore all have in common? Well, they all feature stuff — and a lot of it. These trends came into fashion over the past few years as a way to combat minimalism and the popular beige aesthetic with more personalized, lived-in spaces. But according to Yelp, the reign of maximalism might be shifting in 2025 because they’re predicting that the Japandi design style is going to be making a huge comeback.
Based on the engagement of Yelp’s 33 million users, searches for the Japandi aesthetic have leapt up 108% in 2024, with people specifically looking for designs that incorporate fluted panels (up 459%) and biophilic design (up 124%), aka adding more natural elements to your space. Japandi, for those who aren’t familiar, is a home trend that combines elements of Japanese and Scandinavian design. It revolves around clean lines, light neutral colors, and simplicity (think open, airy spaces).
But fear not, maximalism lovers — Yelp also found that the 1970s is trending once again. There’s a huge spike in searches pertaining to classic mid-century conversation pits and curved furniture. These styles could, of course, work really well in a Japandi interior, but you can also channel them across so many different aesthetics. In fact, I’d love to see what a dark academia conversation pit looks like.
And even though we’re seemingly stepping back in time with the two prior trend predictions, Yelp users are also apparently looking to the future in terms of technology. Searches for discreet home tech accessories have been on the rise, like smart windows (up 49%), smart lighting (up 32%), and smart appliances (up 40%).
Ultimately, it looks like 2025 may be all about going back to old favorite trends, but working in a few modern touches. Check out the full 2025 Yelp Trend Forecast to see what other predictions are on the horizon.