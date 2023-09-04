Best of all, the house has a “sunroof,” allowing the pet owner and her guests to be amused as the cat goes in and out of its humble abode.



Also, would you believe the coffee table only cost her $60? What a steal (or, should I say, cat burglary?).



The bad news is that items like this really are rare, as the product was made 60 years ago. So you’ll have to scour more than one thrift store to find a similar one. The good news is that furniture that doubles as a pet’s living space is becoming more common. You can find varying styles from both retailers and thrift-flippers. Or, you can even make one yourself.



And if that’s all too much work, there’s always a cardboard box!