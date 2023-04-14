Here’s Why You Should Have Adult Sleepovers with Your Friends

“Sometime during the pandemic lockdowns, I began to nurture a fantasy: What if I were neighbors with all of my friends?” Matei writes in her essay. “Every day, as I took long walks through North Vancouver that were still nowhere near long enough to land me at a single pal’s doorstep, I would reflect on the potential joys of a physically closer network. Wouldn’t it be great to have someone who could join me on a stroll at a moment’s notice? Or to be able to drop by to cook dinner for a friend and her baby? How good would it be to have more spontaneous hangs instead of ones that had to be planned, scheduled, and most likely rescheduled weeks in advance?”