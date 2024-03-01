The New $25 Aldi Organizer Shoppers Are Clearing Off the Shelves

It’s true — Aldi does think of everything. The Huntington Home Puzzle Organizer is made of eco-friendly bamboo and includes four sliding drawers for organizing pieces by color, located just underneath a flat surface for the puzzle itself. The non-slip feet ensure you don’t accidentally destroy your day by pushing the board off the table when you stand. The included cover protects your progress from spills. It even has a swivel system that allows you to rotate it from side to side without leaving your seat, which is great if you’re working alone, but could be an issue if you have a partner across the table. (My younger brother and I would have spun that puzzle until it flew.) Best of all, you can easily clear the dining room table when it’s time for dinner.