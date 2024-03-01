The New $25 Aldi Organizer Shoppers Are Clearing Off the Shelves
My extended family is serious about puzzling. Trip planning always involves choosing a theme for the “vacation puzzle,” finished jigsaws are frozen in Modge-Podge, and one relative even has a puzzle room. I’m not nearly as devoted, but my jaw still dropped when I saw what’s hitting Aldi’s shelves for a mere $24.99: This Huntington Home Puzzle Organizer that’s large enough for 1000-piece puzzles.
German discount store Aldi is known for selling — and selling out of — incredible organizers at shockingly low prices, and this puzzle organizer is already set up to be an instant hit. In the popular Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook Group, people had been making plans to raid the stores even before the organizer became available! Users were saying, “NEED this,” and “I just paid over $100 for something similar,” and “Aldi thinks of EVERYTHING!”
It’s true — Aldi does think of everything. The Huntington Home Puzzle Organizer is made of eco-friendly bamboo and includes four sliding drawers for organizing pieces by color, located just underneath a flat surface for the puzzle itself. The non-slip feet ensure you don’t accidentally destroy your day by pushing the board off the table when you stand. The included cover protects your progress from spills. It even has a swivel system that allows you to rotate it from side to side without leaving your seat, which is great if you’re working alone, but could be an issue if you have a partner across the table. (My younger brother and I would have spun that puzzle until it flew.) Best of all, you can easily clear the dining room table when it’s time for dinner.
A word of caution: Be sure to check the length and width of puzzles to make sure they will fit on your Aldi organizer. Most 1000-piece puzzles will be fine, but they will need to be shorter than 30 inches in length and 22 inches in width when complete.
Love This Organizer? Then You’ll Also Love …
One of the great tragedies of my frugal life is that Aldi doesn’t have stores in my home state. If you suffer the same situation — or you don’t make it to Aldi before they sell out — Amazon sells a similar organizer. It accommodates 1,000-piece puzzles, but does cost double the price of the Aldi one. Alternatively, there’s this one that can hold 1,000-piece puzzles and rotates on a lazy Susan. Nothing online comes close to Aldi’s deal, though. I suppose it’s the price I pay for not planning my last move around Aldi’s retail geography.
If you’re lucky enough to live near an Aldi, run, don’t walk. These puzzle organizers won’t last long.