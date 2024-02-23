The Chic $7 Aldi Organizer That Works in Every Room of the House
It’s peak cozy season in most pockets of the country, and that means you’re likely living in your warmest, fluffiest blankets and loungewear — as you should! If you’ve been storing your blankets and throws in a pile on your couch or a bin tucked away somewhere, you’ve got to try this viral hack: the “blanket wall.” This sleek solution to blanket storage is the perfect way to mesh function and fashion in your space — and, of course, fan-favorite German discount superstore Aldi has the best way to make that dream a reality.
Aldi’s exclusive Huntington Home Over-the-Door Hooks with Knobs come in two different colorways that are guaranteed to match your home decor — black or white with wooden knobs — and at just $6.99, they won’t last long. With 10 different knobs, simply slip it over a door or cabinet door and hang your hats, keys, coats, blankets, and even pet accessories like leashes and collars. Of course, this is a perfect tool for the aforementioned blanket wall if you’re looking for a creative blanket storage solution — but it’s so multi-purposeful that you can definitely find a use for it in every room of the house. Bath towels and jump ropes, anyone?
Measuring about 18 inches by 4 inches by 7 inches, the organizer is big enough to store your bulkiest fabrics but versatile enough for hanging two rows of smaller, more fragile items. It hit shelves in mid-February, and if you see it in your local store, you’ll want to act fast, because this limited-edition seasonal item won’t last long.
The over-the-door hooks are the latest addition to Aldi’s ever-growing collection of super functional, budget-friendly, stylish storage solutions, like these $6 jumbo recycled plastic bins, this $15 two-tier mesh organizer, and this sleek $7 bag organizer. Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled on your local Aldi shelves (and at Apartment Therapy!) for the next hot ticket item!
If you’re not near an Aldi (just yet!), or the hooks are already cleared off your local store’s shelves, don’t worry — Amazon has plenty of options that ship directly to your door. For example, this set of similar over-the-door hooks comes in sets of two, six, or 10 hooks, in case you need a little more flexibility than Aldi’s offering. Whichever option you go with, happy organizing! Let us know how you style yours in the comments below.
Buy: HYMIKO Over the Door Hooks, $18.99