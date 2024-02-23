The Chic $7 Aldi Organizer That Works in Every Room of the House

Aldi’s exclusive Huntington Home Over-the-Door Hooks with Knobs come in two different colorways that are guaranteed to match your home decor — black or white with wooden knobs — and at just $6.99, they won’t last long. With 10 different knobs, simply slip it over a door or cabinet door and hang your hats, keys, coats, blankets, and even pet accessories like leashes and collars. Of course, this is a perfect tool for the aforementioned blanket wall if you’re looking for a creative blanket storage solution — but it’s so multi-purposeful that you can definitely find a use for it in every room of the house. Bath towels and jump ropes, anyone?