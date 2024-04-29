Aldi’s Pretty $13 Potted Hydrangeas Are Back (You’ll Want Both Colors!)
Even though spring is here, you’re not behind with planting any seasonal flowers, especially if you add a plant or two from Aldi to your garden. Get a pair of gardening gloves and a mini shovel, because this beloved plant is an excuse to dig in (literally!).
Aldi’s potted hydrangeas flew off shelves last year, and the popular plant is finally back in stores this week. And the best part is that each hydrangea is only $13, so you could have a gorgeous shrub by the end of the summer.
Each potted plant is 8 inches tall and seems to be potted in a plastic planter, so you should definitely repot it in a large planter with drainage holes. If you’re near Costco, the store’s massive concrete planters can easily do the job. The product description says that the bright pink and purple hydrangeas aren’t available at all Aldi locations, so call your local store to double-check that the plants are in stock.
According to Gardeners World, hydrangeas require a lot of water, so it’s important to keep the soil hydrated and cool. Be sure to keep a bag of mulch and a pair of pruning scissors handy to nurture the hydrangeas. Whether the plant is potted or in a flowering shrub, it’s relatively low maintenance since they flourish in direct sunlight or shade, so anyone with or without a green thumb can handle these plants.
Aldi isn’t the only store selling these beautiful flowers. With summer getting closer and closer, ’tis the season for hydrangeas, and Trader Joe’s has small pink, blue, and white plants for $10 (and it’s sold in a self-watering planter!).
Head to Aldi ASAP and stock up on the hydrangeas, because they will definitely fly off the shelves again. And while you’re shopping, keep an eye out for the retailer’s cute three-tier plant shelf to display your flowers.