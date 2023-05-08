The Ultra-Popular All-Clad Pan That Sold Out Two Years Ago Is Back for a Limited Time — and It’s $160 Off

It’s well-known that most of our content here at AT is geared toward small space dwellers. Many of us live in tiny apartments, ourselves, so we understand the struggle and consequently love to share recs for the best countertop appliances, magnetic storage racks, and individual meal-sized pots and pans. But we realize that not all of our readers are constantly cooking for one. Whether you have a large family, love to entertain friends, or are your relatives’ go-to chef for holiday dinners, you also need a couple of pieces that can accommodate a lot. For such occasions, there’s arguably no better cookware product than All-Clad’s aptly named Mother of All Pans. We’re huge fans of All-Clad’s stainless steel products, from their soup pots to their oven roasters, and this 6-quart piece is no exception. The best part is, it’s back for a limited time and on sale for $160 off! There’s no telling whether this kitchen superstar is going to stay in stock for long, so there’s no time to wait.