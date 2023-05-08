The Ultra-Popular All-Clad Pan That Sold Out Two Years Ago Is Back for a Limited Time — and It’s $160 Off
It’s well-known that most of our content here at AT is geared toward small space dwellers. Many of us live in tiny apartments, ourselves, so we understand the struggle and consequently love to share recs for the best countertop appliances, magnetic storage racks, and individual meal-sized pots and pans. But we realize that not all of our readers are constantly cooking for one. Whether you have a large family, love to entertain friends, or are your relatives’ go-to chef for holiday dinners, you also need a couple of pieces that can accommodate a lot. For such occasions, there’s arguably no better cookware product than All-Clad’s aptly named Mother of All Pans. We’re huge fans of All-Clad’s stainless steel products, from their soup pots to their oven roasters, and this 6-quart piece is no exception. The best part is, it’s back for a limited time and on sale for $160 off! There’s no telling whether this kitchen superstar is going to stay in stock for long, so there’s no time to wait.
Yes, you read that right: this D3 tri-ply bonded pan has an impressive 6-quart capacity. Thanks to its low profile, that means you get tons of surface area to work with. You can sear steaks, stir risotto, fry halloumi, and prepare a wide range of other eats in large capacities while saving time in the process. As a result, this is the perfect pan for larger households or if you frequently find yourself hosting bigger groups. It doesn’t matter if you have a gas, ceramic, induction, or electric cooktop — the Mother of All Pans (and its matching lid!) is compatible with all of them! Its 18/10 stainless steel material not only heats up in a flash but it also browns and cooks your eats to perfection, even sauces. What’s more, you can easily reheat your meals the next day by placing the pan in the oven.
Many All-Clad shoppers say they’ve owned this pan for years and haven’t noticed any reduction in its quality. “Cooking for a large family, I have always struggled to find the perfect size pan,” one reviewer wrote. “This fits the mark. It also cooks more evenly, and I don’t have to worry about the coating eventually wearing off. After one use, I now use it daily for everything. Bonus: it holds enough sauce and gravy for a very hungry crowd.” For cleaning, you’ll just want to avoid scrubbing the pan with any harsh brushes or wiry sponges, but that shouldn’t be a problem. This do-it-all pan truly makes meal prep infinitely easier, so snag it for $160 less while you still can.
Buy: D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Mother of All Pans, $149.99 (normally $310)
