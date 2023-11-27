Newsletters

50 Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty, Fashion, and Wellness Deals to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late, Including NuFace, Olaplex, and the Dyson Airwrap

published yesterday
Well folks, Cyber Monday is here and if there’s one place you’re guaranteed to find some of the best deals around, it’s Amazon. Whether you’re looking for deals on all the big tech on your wishlist or the kitchen must-haves you’ve been waiting all year to score, you’ll find what you’re looking for at a steep discount all day at the mega e-tailer. Another area loaded with great deals? The beauty, fashion, and wellness section! From pricey beauty tools and top-of-the-line skincare to fitness gear and viral must-haves you’ve been seeing all over your FYP, these sections are truly loaded with gems. Oh, and did I mention that these picks make great gifts. Below, check out 50 of the best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty, fashion, and wellness deals you won’t want to miss, whether it’s for you or somebody on your holiday shopping list.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Cyber Monday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 50
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon
$34.99
was $45.99

Any red wine or coffee lovers know that sometimes their teeth need a little extra boost to stay pearly white. Grab this 24-pack of Whitestrips right now for an awesome deal and be stocked up for the next time you want to give your teeth a little refresh.

2 / 50
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
$18.00
was $24.00

LANEIGE'S Lip Sleeping Mask is a fan-favorite for a reason. Made with ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and Vitamin C, it's designed to deliver intense moisture to chapped lips meaning after one application your lips will feel revived. Choose from berry, caramel apple, gummy bear, mango, peppermint, sweet candy, and vanilla flavors.

3 / 50
Stylish 3-Tier Beauty Organizer
Amazon
$23.99
was $29.99

There's nothing that makes a beauty lover happy like a stylish organizer. This gorgeous rotating makeup organizer features a fluted acrylic design with gold detailing that makes it look super luxe. Available in one-, two-, and three-tier designs, it also comes in a host of fun colors so you can really personalize it to your space. Right now, you can save 20% on it.

4 / 50
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Amazon
$175.00
was $250.00

Perhaps the most coveted beauty tool on the market today, the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit is a can't-miss deal this Cyber Monday. Currently a whopping 30 percent off, this microcurrent toner contours, lifts, and firms skin for a sculpted look you'll love.

5 / 50
Paulas Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Amazon
$28.00
was $35.00

Looking for a great exfoliant? Paula'a Choice Skin Perfecting Liquid Exfoliant uses salicylic acid to gently exfoliate the skin, unclog pores, and remove dead skin revealing smoother, more even skin, thanks in part to its other star ingredient: calming green tea.

6 / 50
NEST Fragrances Bamboo Candle
Amazon
$36.00
was $44.00

For a candle that perfectly encapsulates the instant sense of peace you get as you walk into a spa, pick up the NEST Fragrances Bamboo candle. With notes of bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus, and fresh green accord, this candle is the closest thing to bliss you can buy.

7 / 50
COSRX Snail Mucin Essence
Amazon
$13.99
was $25.00

If there's one hydrating skincare product you've likely seen all over your TikTok FYP, it's the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence. I know — the name probably doesn't sound enticing but hear me out: This essence is formulated with a high concentration of snail secretion filtrate shown to deliver intense moisture, repairing and soothing even the dryest skin instantly. With more than 40,000 five-star reviews, you might just find snail mucin to be the skincare secret you've been missing.

8 / 50
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Bombs
Amazon
$12.00
was $19.99

Everyone deserves a moment of zen. Turn your morning shower into a spa experience with these aromatherapy steamers. Just pop them in the shower and let the steam do the rest! The calming scents, like menthol, eucalyptus, and lavender, will soothe away any seasonal stress. Bonus: they make great stocking stuffers!

9 / 50
Dyson Airwrap
Amazon
$479.99
was $599.99

The Dyson AirWrap is one of the most coveted beauty tools around, and this Cyber Monday you can save $120 when you buy it through Amazon! The iconic hairstyler uses Coanda airflow technology to dry, curl, shape, and smooth hair for gorgeous styling with less heat damage. This holiday gift set comes with two curlers, a dryer, a round brush, two smoothing brushes, and a comb all wrapped up in a luxury leather storage case.

10 / 50
DROWSY Silk Sleep Mask
Amazon
$55.30
was $79.00

When we put dozens of sleep masks to the test earlier this year, there was one that blew the other out of the water: the DROWSY Silk Sleep Mask. Comfortable for all sleeping positions, this lightweight pick features an adjustable closure, cloud-like padding, and smooth mulberry silk fabric for a truly luxe sleeping experience.

11 / 50
Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm
Amazon
$17.26
was $18.97

If you aren't using a cleaning balm to remove your makeup at the end of the day, you're seriously missing out. Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm nourishes skin while gently removing makeup, leaving skin baby-soft — and right now you can save 24% on this fan favorite for Cyber Monday.

12 / 50
Mighty Patch Pimple Patches
Amazon
$9.58
was $11.97

Whether you're restocking your supply or looking for a fun stocking stuffer for the skincare lover in your life, Mighty Patch's Pimple Patches are a Cyber Monday must-buy. Simply place one of these hydrocolloid patches on top of a breakout, leave it on for six to eight hours, and watch as it draws out all the gunk for quick pimple relief.

13 / 50
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand
Amazon
$101.40
was $169.00

Red-light therapy is a dermatologist and aesthetician favorite, helping with skin concerns like fine lines, acne, scarring, puffiness, and uneven skin tone. The award-winning SolaWave lets you bring the treatment home and doubles as a microcurrent and facial massage tool for rejuvenated skin from the comfort of your own bathroom — and at a 40% discount, who could say no to it?

14 / 50
Soap & Glory Call of Fruity Body Butter
Amazon
$11.99
was $15.99

Winter is on its way and with it comes dry skin. Be prepared for those drops in temps with one of Soap & Glory's iconic body butter. Safe for sensitive skin, this body butter is made with shea butter, aloe, and rosehip seed oil for some of the deepest hydration around. Top that with fragrance notes of violet, cherry, gardenia, bergamot, orange, cedarwood, and musk and this is a skincare must-have you'll want to stock up on all year long.

15 / 50
Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil
Amazon
$20.99
was $29.99

This next one is a personal favorite. Say goodbye to dry skin for good with Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil. Safe for your use on the face and body, this cleaning oil not only cleans your skin, but also soothes it, providing much-needed moisture to skin for instant hydration that lasts up to 24 hours! If there's one thing I always keep in my shower, it's this.

16 / 50
ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag
Amazon
$15.98
was $23.98

Belt bags are all the rage, but that doesn't mean you have to spend an arm and a leg to get a really nice one. The ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag features tons of space and a waterproof design and comes in a whopping 43 colors so you can find the perfect one for you (or a giftee).

17 / 50
Philips Norelco Shaver 5400
Amazon
$59.96
was $89.96

Never underestimate the power of a good shave. The Philips Norelco Shaver 5400 features a fully flexible head for close skin contact and is even wet/dry-safe. With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke for one of the best shaves around.

18 / 50
ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
$52.50
was $72.00

ISDIN's Eryfotona Actinica Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen is one of the most popular sunscreens around thanks to its lightweight texture and broad spectrum coverage — and this Cyber Monday you can save 25% on your next bottle. Designed to prevent and repair skin damage, this is one beauty product you (and your dermatologist) will be glad you invested in.

19 / 50
Heatless Curling Rod Headband
Amazon
$7.18
was $8.98

If you're looking to limit the amount of heat on your hair but don't want to give up your curly styling, check out this heatless curling headband. SImply wrap each side of your hair around the band, secure in place around the front of your hairline, and let time do its thing. You'll have gorgeous curls and healthier hair in no time.

20 / 50
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Amazon
$21.00
was $30.00

Olaplex's No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is a favorite for those looking for intense hair repair — and this Cyber Monday you can get it 30% off. So if you're ready to say goodbye to damaged hair, split ends, and frizz, now's the perfect time to take the plunge and pick up a bottle.

21 / 50
Sink Topper Bathroom Sink Cover
Amazon
$27.99
was $37.99

A favorite of senior commerce editor Alicia, who stumbled upon this sink topper on TikTok originally and was stupefied by "how simple (and genius) it was," this find is a must for beauty obsesses with limited counter space. Available in both a small and a large

22 / 50
TYMO Hair Straightener Brush
Amazon
$37.48
was $59.99

Another TikTok favorite, the TYMO Hair Straightener Brush makes smoothing your hair as easy as brushing it. Effective on all hair types, it detangles and straightens hair in one shot for smooth and silky hair in no time.

23 / 50
CRZ YOGA Womens Fleece Lined Half Zip Hoodie
Amazon
$40.60
was $58.00

How chic is this hoodie? An Amazon and TikTok favorite, the CRZ YOGA Half Zip Hoodie is as cozy it is stylish. It features a fleece lining, a front pocket, and thumb holes to keep the sleeve in place. Great as a pre- and post-workout layer, it's also a chic piece perfect for daily wear.

24 / 50
Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
Amazon
$21.68
was $35.99

Everyone needs a pair of cozy slippers, and these memory foam ones are top-notch. With a wool-like faux fur lining and a chic suede exterior, you'll be living in these all winter long.

25 / 50
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Amazon
$79.95
was $116.00

Fitness enthusiasts will love tracking their next sweat session on Fitbit's understated and discreet Luxe tracker. The subtle smart accessory will help you keep tabs on everything from your heart rate to your calories burned, as well as wellness-focused metrics including sleep tracking and breathing rate. It's the ultimate fitness tracker.

26 / 50
REACH STAR Dual Layer Winter Gloves
Amazon
$9.99
was $18.99

If there's one winter accessory everyone needs, it's a great pair of gloves. This set is not only stylish, but it features a dual-layer design and touchscreen-friendly fingertips for a truly remarkable find, currently 30% off for Cyber Monday!

27 / 50
CECEFIN Splash Filter Sink Faucet-Aerator
Amazon
$24.79
was $29.99

Worried the water from your sink might not be as clean as it could be? Think it could be affecting your skin? Give this sink filter a go. Attaching to most faucets with ease, this water aerator helps to remove impurities and other harmful substances for confidently clean water.

28 / 50
APHERMA Massage Gun
Amazon
$25.99
was $49.99

Whether it's for post-workout muscle aches or that stress knot you can't get rid of, a massage gun is a worthwhile self-care essential. This pick — currently almost 50% off for Cyber Monday — features a high-torque motor, multiple attachments, and 30 adjustable speed levels for customizable relief at the drop of a hat.

29 / 50
Palimder Vanity Desk with Mirror & Light
Amazon
$143.99
was $239.99

Calling all beauty obsessives — we've found the perfect piece of furniture for you. This gorgeous vanity desk is the ultimate beauty setup. Complete with a lighted vanity mirror and multiple storage spaces (including a drawer and hidden cabinet), it's a must for serious beauty aficionados looking to revamp their space.

30 / 50
GuruNanda Oil Pulling Travel Sachets
Amazon
$27.99
was $34.99

Oil pulling is the dental hygiene trend all over TikTok. The brand everyone's obsessed with? GuruNanda! Pick up a set of GuruNanda Oil Pulling Travel Sachets to put it to the test yourself, which is currently 20% off for Cyber Monday!

31 / 50
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Amazon
$297.48
was $357.97

Another hairstyling darling, the Shark FlexStyle is a beloved hair tool you can save big on this Cyber Monday. With a temperature-regulating design meant to minimize heat damage and a flexible body for a more comfortable hold, this styler comes with multiple attachments that make it a stellar tool for all hair types.

32 / 50
Sunzel Flare Leggings
Amazon
$19.59
was $49.99

Looking to get in on the flared legging trend? Then you'll want to pick up the pair that has the internet going wild: the Sunzel Flare Leggings. This chic find comes in an array of colors and features a nylon/spandex design that'll keep you comfortable from the gym to the store to your home.

33 / 50
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Time Off Sneaker
Amazon
$59.99
was $100.00

They're the sneakers that broke the internet — and this Cyber Monday, they're 40% off. Dr. Scholl's Shoes Time Off Sneaker has become lauded as one of the most comfortable sneakers around so if you've been curious to see if they live up to the hype, now's your chance.

34 / 50
Oral-B Pro Smart Limited Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
$79.99
was $129.99

If a new electric toothbrush is on your wishlist, now's the time to nab the Oral-B Pro Smart Limited Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Featuring position detection, a pressure sensor to protect gums, and six brushing modes, a healthier smile can be yours for 38% off this Cyber Monday.

35 / 50
BRITISH M Annatto Hair Oi
Amazon
$25.90
was $37.00

Without fail, whenever I use British M's Annatto Hair Oil, I get complimented on how healthy, shiny, and smooth my hair looks. A cult favorite, this luxe hair oil is one of my favorite beauty items to gift as this bottle lasts forever. It also leaves behind a lovely light scent that'll have you (or your giftee!) sniffing the air around all day.

36 / 50
Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Makeup Brush
Amazon
$19.60
was $32.99

Got a traveling beauty fan on your holiday shopping list? Let me introduce you to one of my favorite tools: the Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Makeup Brush. This compact wonder hides four makeup tools: a beauty sponge, a blush/bronzer brush, an eyeshadow brush, and a brow/eyeliner brush, making it a dream for those who like to travel light but don't want to skimp on the essentials.

37 / 50
RENPHO Eye Massager With Heat and Vibration
Amazon
$49.38
was $129.99

Whether you spend all day in front of a computer straining your eyes or you're somebody who deals with consistent headaches and migraines, chances are you're going to love the RENPHO Eye Massager. We know it might look like a futuristic piece of VR tech, but these innovative goggles (a favorite of our team) apply gentle pressure on your brows, temples, and eye sockets (along with heat therapy) to give your eyes the R&R they deserve.

38 / 50
Babe Original Babe Lash Essential Eyelash Growth Serum
Amazon
$39.20
was $49.00

If there's one product I always restock on come Cyber Monday, it's the Babe Lash Essential Eyelash Serum. My go-to for long lashes for years now, this lash serum is gentle, cruelty-free, and truly delivers the results. Babes, if there's one beauty pickup you make today, make it this one.

39 / 50
NordicTrack T Series Foldable Treadmill
Amazon
$679.00
was $799.00

NordicTrack has been a household name in treadmills for decades now and if you're looking to finally invest in one, now's the perfect time. This Cyber Monday, you can save over $100 on the NordicTrack T Series Foldable Treadmill. Perfect for a storable and adjustable treadmill, it's no wonder it's been a bestseller!

40 / 50
Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager at Amazon
Amazon
$6.98
was $9.99

Looking to bring that coveted salon massage to your home? Commerce contributor Olivia found a way — and it did way more than just provide a relaxing massage. "Nothing — and I mean nothing — has ever soothed my dandruff like this thing," she shares. "I mourn the years I spent agonizing over my scalp when the solution was right there, and for less than $10." To top it off, these brushes are also great for preventing greasiness, stimulating hair growth, and removing stubborn product buildup. With its compact size and affordable price point, this brush is bound to find its way into tons of people's hands (and showers) this holiday season.

41 / 50
Living proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo
Amazon
$21.00
was $30.00

One of the most popular dry shampoos around, Living proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo is a dream for anyone looking to extend the life of their blowouts a couple more days. The best part? You can nab a bottle this Cyber Monday for 30% off.

42 / 50
TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap
Amazon
$23.96
was $49.95

Suffer from headaches? Then you need a TheraICE Headache Relief Cap. Designed to be used either hot or cold, this cap blocks light, features a pillowy design, and gently compresses pressure points to reduce inflammation and help rid headaches and migraines.

43 / 50
Aira Nano Ionic Facial Steamer by Vanity Planet
Amazon
$55.20
was $125.00

I'm all about finding ways to bring the spa experience home and there's no better way to do that than with a personal facial steamer. I'm a huge fan of this Vanity Planet pick year-round, but it comes in especially handy come the drier months of fall and winter. Adding moisture to the skin in just 10 minutes, your beauty routine will be forever changed. Plus, it comes with additional nozzles that allow you to infuse aromatherapy into your session for a truly relaxing beauty moment.

44 / 50
MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon
$17.49
was $38.00

If you've been seeing a sleek, long-sleeved body suit all over your feeds, it's this one. The MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit is a sleek winter staple the internet can't get enough of — and it's over 50% off this Cyber Monday.

45 / 50
Elseluck Walking Pad
Amazon
$169.99
was $249.99

Whether it's for #cozycardio or to get those steps in as you work, a walking pad has all but become a home essential. This Cyber Monday, save over 30% on this sleek pick that'll help you meet your step goals. Bonus: it also stores neatly under your sofa when you're done.

46 / 50
Ilios Lighting Cordless Bright LED Makeup Mirror
Amazon
$99.00
was $139.00

For the ultimate beauty mirror, it doesn't get any better than the Ilios Lighting Cordless Bright LED Makeup Mirror. Not only is it rechargeable, but it also features a smart magnetic design that lets you remove the mirror head from the base, transforming it into both a handheld and travel-friendly option. It’s also the first and only makeup mirror designed to mimic daylight so you'll never have to worry about makeup mismatching ever again. The best part? It's 30% off for Cyber Monday!

47 / 50
GOLDFADEN MD Hands To Heart Hand Cream
Amazon
$30.40
was $38.00

Give someone you love a hand, or better yet, give their hands the break they deserve with this stellar hand cream. From the skincare experts at GOLDFADEN MD, the Hands to Heart hand cream features a blend of hyaluronic acid, retinol, and niacinamide that'll nourish and soothe dry, cracked skin and cuticles, improve skin texture, and help fade the appearance of dark spots. Yep, it's a cold-season must-have.

48 / 50
Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron
Amazon
$78.99
was $99.00

It seems like everyone has been falling in love with the Beachwaver lately. Designed to take the struggle out of curling your hair, this iron features a rotating design that lifts and curls hair for you at the touch of a button - easy peasy! Here's the best news: This 1-inch barrel option is currently 20% off for Cyber Monday, as is its 1 1/2-inch sister curler.

49 / 50
Ulike Air3 Laser Hair Removal System
Amazon
$259.00
was $329.00

Been toying with the idea of laser hair removal? Try the Ulike Air3 Laser Hair Remover. Like other at-home devices, this device destroys hair at the root using light energy, reducing hair regrowth with each subsequent use. What makes this device stand out from the rest is its ice-cooling technology that cools skin on contact, protecting it from any possible injuries for worry-free use, every time.

50 / 50
Speediance Gym Pal Pro Max-All-in-One Smart Home Gym
Amazon
$1649.00
was $1999.00

If you're looking for the ultimate home gym setup, check out the Speediance Gym Pal Pro. This compact and easy-to-store device provides full body training from the comfort of your home. It also comes with access to a full library of workouts so you can customize the perfect routine for you. Whether you're looking to target arms, core, chest, glutes, shoulders, back, or legs, this device will help you perfect your strength training and up your fitness game.

