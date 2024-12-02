Newsletters

The 16 Best Home Deals from Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale, Including Apple, Samsung, and Dyson

published yesterday
Like most bargain hunters, I put off a good portion of my non-time-sensitive shopping until this past weekend. Although brands have been rolling out deals weeks ahead of Black Friday this year, I guessed that many would be rolling out the biggest savings during the weekend itself — and for the most part, I was right. (You can read over every single home sale we deemed worth checking out here.)

Despite my best efforts, I haven’t gotten around to snagging every item on my wish list yet. Thankfully the party’s not over yet, with Cyber Monday deals kicking off today. In some cases, the prices are just as good as — if not better than — they were this past Friday, which is certainly true when it comes to Amazon. Thousands of home essentials are still at their lowest prices of the entire year right now. If you’re tired out from all of the scrolling you did over the past few days — I don’t blame you — I’ve made things easier by listing some of the best offerings from the mega-retailer’s Cyber Monday sale below. Thank me later!

1 / 16
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$81.49
was $123.59

There’s a reason this gadget is a TikTok sensation and has over 100,000 purchases in the last month alone. The Little Green cleaner will make your carpet and upholstery look as good as new in hardly any time at all — and you can take it from our contributor, Ashley. “The best part, for me, is how convenient this thing is — it’s the perfect happy medium between cleaning something by hand with an enzyme spray and whipping out the big guns,” her review says.

2 / 16
Vtopmart 25-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set
Amazon
$15.29
was $21.99

Your junk drawer will be a thing of the past once you snag this 25-piece set. With its various sizes and shapes, you can configure the bins in any way and in any size drawer. They can be stacked together until you find a use for each one, too!

3 / 16
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2
Amazon
$46.97
was $79.99

A whopping 168,000 five-star reviews don’t lie. These pillows feature a down alternative fill that's designed to bounce back and keep your head supported regardless of your sleeping position. “They are so plush, plump, soft, AND supportive all at the same time,” says a review. “I was so happy all night long. It feels so silly to be so happy about pillows, but after a lifetime of horrible department-store pillows, these Beckham pillows blew my mind.”

4 / 16
Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan
Amazon
$279.99
was $469.99

This two-in-one item from Dyson — it’s a fan and a heater — is already worth it at full price, but that's even more true when it's 40% off. It has a Jet Focus feature, which allows you to choose between two modes for personal or whole-room heating and cooling. The sleep timer is handy, too, and it can be set anywhere from 15 minutes to nine hours.

5 / 16
Breville Mini Smart Oven
Amazon
$129.95
was $159.95

Trust me: Once you add a toaster oven like this one to your kitchen, you’ll never know how you went without it. It can bake a perfect pizza and cookies and toast bread evenly. In addition to replacing your full-size oven — which you can use for storage instead — it can also reheat your leftovers, so you won’t need your microwave as often either.

6 / 16
Sperax Walking Pad
Amazon
$139.99
was $179.99

The cold weather doesn’t allow for leisurely walks outdoors, which is why a walking pad will quickly become your favorite item in your house this season. Sperax’s version is slim and portable (so you can slide it under your desk, bed, or sofa), and it’s quiet while you use it. Its speed reaches 3.8 miles per hour.

7 / 16
Ring Wired Doorbell Pro
Amazon
$149.99
was $229.99

A Ring doorbell will instantly bolster your home’s security. This model, which is the brand’s newest, offers head-to-toe HD video, a two-way talking system, motion detection, and more clever features. You can make sure your packages arrive safely, and talk to the person on your porch from behind a closed door.

8 / 16
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop
Amazon
$1044.00
was $1299.00

We’ve all been there: You’ve been trying to squeeze the last bit of life out of your old laptop, but it just isn’t able to get the job done anymore. Luckily, your upgrade won’t cost nearly as much if you take advantage of this MacBook Air deal from Apple. With its fast processor, ultra-clear display, and ample storage, this splurge is something you'll be thanking yourself for later.

9 / 16
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit
Amazon
$27.99
was $45.99

Amazon also has plenty of wellness deals if you’re aiming to do some self-care this winter. Crest’s popular Whitestrips are among the discounts, and it claims to have whitening results equivalent to a $400 professional treatment. At $27, that definitely makes this worth adding to your cart.

10 / 16
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
$199.00
was $349.00

A pair of noise-cancelling headphones is an essential for every home, whether you have noisy neighbors, want top-tier audio while streaming from your device, or work from home. Bose’s QuietComfort ones are a top option, with Quiet and Aware modes, a long battery life, and soft design.

11 / 16
SAMSUNG 55-Inch The Frame Smart TV
Amazon
$897.99
was $1497.99

Cyber Monday is the best opportunity to score big-ticket items like TVs for less. If you’ve been wanting to make a more stylish upgrade to your current setup, then you should consider Samsung’s Frame TV. With its surrounding frame and mat setting, it makes your TV look like a literal work of art when you aren’t actively watching something.

12 / 16
Hatch Restore 2
Amazon
$144.44
was $169.99

“With blackout curtains in my room, the sunrise function (I use the Malibu setting) is a lifesaver, especially in winter when it’s dark by 3 p.m,” says Commerce SEO Writer, Haley, in her review of this smart alarm clock. “Waking up gradually to chirping birds or the sound of the ocean is delightful and allows me to indulge in a bit of morning romance before facing the reality of my underwhelming bedroom in Boston.”

13 / 16
Conair Handheld Garment Steamer
Amazon
$46.31
was $69.99

Don’t have the storage space for an ironing board? Snag this handheld steamer instead. It heats up in 40 seconds and provides 15 minutes of steam in a single go. It’s even more useful with its silicone band feature that pulls fabric taut for better results, fabric spacer to protect delicates, and bristle brush that helps steam reach every inch.

14 / 16
Nectar Queen Mattress
Amazon
$551.65
was $899.00

Another heftier item that you should grab while it's on sale is a new mattress. This option from editor-loved brand Nectar is made of a gel memory foam that works well for every kind of sleeper, as it cradles your body in every position, and it even comes with a heat-wicking quilted cover that keeps you cool all night long.

15 / 16
EverFoams Memory Foam House Shoes with Polar Fleece Lining
Amazon
$17.79
was $24.99

You’ll hardly ever take these foam slippers off this winter while you’re at home. They have a nonslip rubber sole for quick trips outside, as well as a sheepskin wool exterior with fleece lining for extra comfort. What more could you ask for in a solid pair of house shoes?

16 / 16
MCGOR Under Cabinet Lights
Amazon
$18.99
was $29.99

If your kitchen lighting leaves a bit to be desired, then these stick-on lights are an easy fix. They can detect motion, which saves you from flipping a switch every time you enter the room, and they have five levels of brightness that you can switch between depending on your task.

