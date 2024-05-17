20 Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Shop ASAP, Including Dyson, Apple, and More Top Brands

The long holiday weekend might not be here yet, but you’d be mistaken to think that our favorite retailers haven’t already begun their Memorial Day sales. Right now, you can score massive discounts on just about everything you need for your home, including furniture for both your indoor and outdoor spaces, cleaning tools, and storage solutions for small spaces. If you want to get all of your coveted items in one place, however, you’ll want to head to Amazon. Now through May 27, you can save big on top brands no matter what you’re shopping for, be it a new vacuum, TV, or blender. Although you technically have over a week to take advantage of the sale, you don’t want to wait until the 27th to stock up on all the products you’ve been eyeing. Below, we listed 20 of our favorite finds for every room of the home (and even your outdoor spaces), so grab your must-haves now ahead of summer.