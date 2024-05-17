Newsletters

20 Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Shop ASAP, Including Dyson, Apple, and More Top Brands

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
Save
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Living room with blue sofa and yellow and other bright colored accents
See More Images
Credit: Kate Clarkson

The long holiday weekend might not be here yet, but you’d be mistaken to think that our favorite retailers haven’t already begun their Memorial Day sales. Right now, you can score massive discounts on just about everything you need for your home, including furniture for both your indoor and outdoor spaces, cleaning tools, and storage solutions for small spaces. If you want to get all of your coveted items in one place, however, you’ll want to head to Amazon. Now through May 27, you can save big on top brands no matter what you’re shopping for, be it a new vacuum, TV, or blender. Although you technically have over a week to take advantage of the sale, you don’t want to wait until the 27th to stock up on all the products you’ve been eyeing. Below, we listed 20 of our favorite finds for every room of the home (and even your outdoor spaces), so grab your must-haves now ahead of summer.

1 / 20
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$79.99
was $129.00

Any Apple fan knows that finding a discount on its best-selling products is rare, making this 38% discount on Apple's AirPods a deal you're going to want to jump on. These headphones also come equipped with a wireless charging case that holds multiple charges and gives you over 24 hours of battery life.

Buy Now
2 / 20
Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$98.59
was $123.59

You'll never have to think about renting a bulky carpet cleaning machine after you pick up this small but mighty upholstery cleaner. A TikTok favorite, this device steam cleans rugs, carpets, sofas, armchairs, and car seats, and its dual spray and suction function makes sure stains are gone for good.

Buy Now
3 / 20
Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick
Amazon
$29.99
was $49.99

Transform any TV into the smart device of your dreams by upgrading your remote to a Fire TV stick, which will give you instant access to must-watch streaming services. Alexa voice-activated commands allow you to painlessly find your favorite shows, while personalized profiles help you to keep things PG for the kids or prevent your partner's baking obsession from clogging up your queue.

Buy Now
4 / 20
FDW 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set
Amazon
$58.99
was $99.99

Patio season is here, and if yours is due for an upgrade, this timeless set is sure to do the job on a budget. The steel frame and all-weather rattan wicker wrapping will hold up against the elements, and the deep seat and cushion will keep you comfortable, according to reviewers. Plus, the matching side table provides a convenient place to put your drink!

Buy Now
5 / 20
Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum
Amazon
$349.99
was $469.99

A machine as lightweight, powerful, and easily maneuverable as the Dyson V8 Extra might just make you enjoy vacuuming. A full charge gets you 40 minutes of run time on pretty much any surface, including carpet, hardwood, and even mattresses. Plus, the vacuum’s slim design barely takes up any storage space.

Buy Now
6 / 20
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Amazon
$69.99
was $89.99

There's no better way to brew a flavorful cup of coffee and save precious countertop space than with the mighty K-Express. You’ll love the simplicity of the machine's controls. It's got the standard three cup sizes, but it also has a strong brew button which ensures a bold cup, no matter how you take your coffee. The bonus? You won't have to wait for the water to warm up after changing the reservoir or when turning it on first thing in the AM.

Buy Now
7 / 20
Honey-Can-Do 5-Tier Adjustable Shelving Unit
Amazon
$49.99
was $84.99

This versatile shelving unit will create so much extra storage, whether you put it in your kitchen or in your garage. Each level can hold up to 200 pounds, and you can adjust the space between each one to accommodate your things. “Perfect size to store extra pantry items in my laundry room,” a shopper wrote. “Easy to assemble, quality material, and sturdy.”

Buy Now
8 / 20
Amazon Fire 43” Smart TV
Amazon
$249.99
was $369.99

When it comes to choosing a television that is as smart as it is stylish, nothing beats an Amazon Fire TV. This 43-inch option is currently 32% off and keeps all your favorite entertainment at your fingertips, allowing you to easily stream your favorite movies, catch up on new shows, listen to music, game, and more.

Buy Now
9 / 20
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
$399.98
was $549.99

The Vitamix 5200 is a best-seller for a reason. This super-powerful, ultra-durable blender features a large 64-ounce container, aircraft-grade hardened stainless-steel blades, and a self-cleaning function for easy maintenance. Use it for both food processing and everyday snacks, like smoothies.

Buy Now
10 / 20
Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set
Amazon
$42.49
was $94.99

With the warm weather season officially back, you need some good cooling bedding. These sheets are an Amazon favorite with over 40,000 five-star ratings. Made from cooling bamboo rayon, they're available in numerous colors and sizes, meaning you can pick up a set for every room in the house.

Buy Now
11 / 20
EUDELE Adhesive Shower Caddies, 5-Pack
Amazon
$19.98
was $69.99

Small shower or not, this clever caddy will save you a ton of space. The stainless steel is rustproof, and the extra-strong adhesive can support up to 40 pounds. In one pack, you get two larger caddies for all of your shampoo and soap bottles, two bar soap holders, and a toothbrush holder to put by your sink.

Buy Now
12 / 20
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fry Toaster Oven
Amazon
$199.99
was $299.99

A 10-in-1 beast, the Ninja Foodi air fry oven tackles air frying, air roasting, baking, whole roasting, broiling, toasting, bagels, dehydrating, reheating, and pizza cooking with ease. Offering up to 10 times the convection powers of a full-size convection, it also features an integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer designed to help you reach the perfect doneness level — from rare to well done — at the touch of a button.

Buy Now
13 / 20
REALINN Under Sink Organizer
Amazon
$28.99
was $45.49

If your under-sink cabinet is understandably overrun with cleaning supplies, this bestseller should shoot straight to the top of your wishlist. A whopping 10,000 customers purchased the L-shaped organizer this past month. Best of all, it fits around pipes and makes the most of vertical space.

Buy Now
14 / 20
Thermacell E55 Mosquito Repellent
Amazon
$29.98
was $39.99

Keep your outdoor area free of mosquitos all summer long with this rechargeable mosquito-repelling device. Our editors have been impressed with Thermacell's products and found that the repellent machines do a great job of creating a bug-free zone without producing any harsh chemical smells.

Buy Now
15 / 20
eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$59.99
was $79.99

Do yourself a favor and buy a handheld vacuum cleaner. It’ll come in handy for cleaning messes in unexpected places like your car, couch, and computer keyboard. This one only weighs 1.2 pounds but packs a surprising amount of power!

Buy Now
16 / 20
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
Amazon
$26.49
was $41.99

This comforter has over 90,000 five-star ratings, so you can be confident that it’ll level up your bedding. It has a classic look, with piped edges and box stitching that also keeps the soft fill evenly distributed. The insert also features corner tabs to keep it secure inside of a duvet cover.

Buy Now
17 / 20
Yaheetech Pull-Out Sleeper Sofa
Amazon
$369.99
was $579.99

This multifunctional sofa is a must-have if you want to maximize your space. It offers plenty of seating with its L-shaped design, and it even converts into a sleeper with a pull-out trundle underneath. The chaise portion opens up for extra storage, so it’s essentially a three in one — a sofa, guest bed, and storage solution!

Buy Now
18 / 20
Fab totes Foldable Storage Containers, 6-Pack
Amazon
$21.65
was $41.99

It’s time to put all of those out-of-season clothes away, and these sturdy storage bins will help you do just that. All together, they have a 60-liter capacity, and the see-through window on the front means that you’ll always know where your things are.

Buy Now
19 / 20
BEAUTYPEAK Arch Floor Mirror
Amazon
$87.98
was $129.99

Deputy Commerce Editor Alicia loves this mirror, which looks similar to a $1,000 option from Pottery Barn. “I think that it adds a touch of elegance and also helps establish my living room area as a space that’s very separate from my kitchen (which is not divided by any wall),” she wrote. “Luckily, I have a lot of natural light in this space, and during the day, the light bounces off the mirror and makes the entire apartment brighter.”

Buy Now
20 / 20
jinchan Washable Area Rug, 5’ x 7’
Amazon
$55.99
was $69.99

A washable rug like this chic, neutral number is a must-have for pet owners or those hunting for a dining room or kitchen rug. Not only is it easy to spot clean as necessary, but it can safely be machine-washed in large washers.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Furniture
Home Tech
News
Shopping