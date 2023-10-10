Newsletters

Get Your Space Spotless with Prime Day Deals on Dyson, Bissell, and More Editor-Loved Cleaning and Organizing Finds

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 3 hours ago
white living room with gray sofa and a full wall covered in shelves for books and art objects
Credit: Natalie Jeffcott

When big sales like Amazon Prime Day roll around, you might feel inclined to go straight for the flatscreen TVs, home appliances, and other big-ticket items. This is definitely a foolproof strategy, but you don’t want to skip out on all the amazing organizers and cleaning products that are also going for less during this two-day event. Right now, you can find tons of editor-loved brands and shop our staff’s tried-and-tested favorites for less. This includes utensil organizers from Joseph Joseph (one of our favorite small-space brands), cult-favorite Dyson stick vacs, a tiny but mighty air purifier, and so much more. You’ll find our top picks listed below, and if you’re not already a Prime member, now’s the perfect time to sign up so you don’t miss out. Your orders will be at your door in just a couple of days, and they’ll have your floors and countertops sparkling in no time.

YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Bakeware Rack
Amazon
$15.99
was $19.99

In addition to storing your cookware, you need to properly organize your bakeware, too. YouCopia has you covered here as well. This adjustable bakeware rack has seven dividers to hold baking sheets, muffin pans, cooling racks, and more.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
$299.99
was $372.99

There's a reason this vacuum is a well-known favorite, and it's not only because the V8 is one of Dyson's most affordable offerings. This lightweight cleaning essential has the power and durability that the brand is known for; plus, it specializes in tackling pet hair, which is pretty game-changing. The vacuum's long-lasting filter is washable, and your pet's hair won't clog the vacuum. Plus, the V8 is incredibly lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Molekule Air Mini+ Air Purifier
$249.99
was $359.99

The Molekule Air Mini+ is the perfect air purifier for small rooms, and though it has a small footprint, its unique technology captures 99.97% of small particles and gets rid of organic pollutants including pet dander, pollen, viruses, bacteria, mold, and more. Plus, you can track your indoor air quality over time on the easy-to-use app.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
$89.00
was $123.59

Forget the bulky carpet cleaning machines; this small but mighty upholstery cleaner gets rid of food stains, pet accidents, and all other messes without forcing you to lug around a heavy device. Use the TikTok-favorite device to steam cleans rugs, carpets, sofas, armchairs, car seats, and more. Its dual spray and suction function also make sure stains are gone for good.

Pyrex Freshlock Food Storage Container 10-Piece Set
$32.29
was $39.99

Meal-prepped or leftover food is one of the biggest causes of clutter in the fridge. Eliminate the piles of plastic-wrapped bowls in yours, and opt instead for this 10-piece Pyrex container set. It includes round and rectangular borosilicate glass containers with coordinating tight-fitting lids, all of which are dishwasher-safe. The durable glass won’t absorb flavors, so you can store prepped meals, snacks, or marinades without compromising your dishes.

O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket with 4 Extra Refills
$55.23
was $63.57

Everyone seems to favor steam mops nowadays, but this less expensive option is just as effective. The O-Cedar Easywring mop comes with a bucket that has a built-in wringer, which you can activate with a simple press of the foot pedal. You'll also find the mop's microfiber head to be highly absorbent and ideal for deep cleaning. Plus, the set comes with four mop head refills.

Rubbermaid Elite Dual-Stream Step-On Trash Can
$127.49
was $149.99

If you're sick of having a corner or cabinet dedicated to your recycling pile, now's the time to snag this 10.5-gallon dual trash and recycling bin from Rubbermaid. It has separate color-coded bins, a foot pedal for hands-free use, and a lid that closes slowly and quietly. There's even a lid lock feature that allows the lid to stay open for longer periods of time, say if you're taking out the trash or wiping out the cans.

eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum
$35.99
was $59.99

Our staffers are major fans of this small, sleek, and portable handheld vacuum, and it's easy to see why. The machine is attractive enough to leave out, and it comes with a charging dock, where it lives in between cordless uses. Additionally, the hand vac has an impressive suction power level despite its lightweight frame of just over one pound.

Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Drawer Organizer
$10.52
was $14.99

At just over 4 inches wide, this space-saving cutlery and utensil organizer will help get your silverware drawer in order, making more room for other kitchen gadgets. The non-slip feet help keep it in place, and the convenient icons help identify what goes where — no matter who empties the dishwasher.

Shark Ultralight PetPro Corded Stick Vacuum
$199.99
was $259.99

As the temps drop, you might be spending more time indoors, so investing in a good vacuum is a must. The Shark Ultralight PetPro corded stick vacuum actively grips and captures stubborn dirt, dust, and pet hair on carpets and floors — it also weighs less than three pounds, so it’s easy to move from room to room, so you can keep the whole house spotless.

YouCopia RollOut Caddy 8 Inch
$18.50
was $29.99

Keep you under-sink area clutter free with this rolling organizer, which can hold hand towels, cleaning solutions, and trash bags, with plenty of space to spare, thanks to the extra basket that you can hang on either side. The handle makes it effortless to carry supplies from room to room.

Honey-Can-Do 4-Tier Bamboo Shoe Organizer
$31.11
was $52.99

We might have found the ultimate shoe organizer. This bamboo storage rack is a double-duty wonder. Able to hold up to eight pairs of shoes, the rack also features a built-in umbrella stand, effectively killing two birds with one stone and saving you valuable entryway space.

