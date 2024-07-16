Newsletters

Every Prime Day Home Deal You Need to Snag ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If there’s one month that embodies a spirit of luxury and leisure, it’s July. Not only is now the time to take some time off for yourself, but it’s also an unbeatable shopping period. Prime Day is to thank for that, of course. For the next two days, you can save hundreds when you stock up on everything your home needs from Amazon. Whether you’re in the market for tech accessories, vacuum cleaners, or things that simply make your apartment feel more comfortable and streamlined, you’ll find it all discounted on Amazon during the retailer’s massive two-day sale event.

Although it’s best to stick to a preplanned shopping list, we went ahead and rounded up a few deals that you shouldn’t miss, so feel free to add them on! From Apple AirPods to an internet-famous carpet and upholstery cleaner, these are the discounts to take advantage of this week. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to outfit your kitchen with the best small appliances or upgrade your bathroom with a new under-sink organizer!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Deals & Steals newsletter for the latest sales and budget-friendly finds.

Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
$81.99
was $123.59

You'll never have to think about renting a bulky carpet cleaning machine after you pick up this small but mighty upholstery cleaner. A TikTok favorite, the device steam cleans rugs, carpets, sofas, armchairs, and car seats, and its dual spray and suction function makes sure stains are gone for good.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
$119.99
was $169.00

If you want to jam out to music while you cook, Apple is offering its third-generation AirPods for way less than usual. The sound is designed to suit your unique ear shape, and the earbuds are equipped with dynamic head tracking to give you the clearest audio possible.

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon
$232.99
was $409.99

Novogratz’s memory foam futon offers a vintage design with its tufted detailing and velvet upholstery. It reclines, so it doubles as a guest bed, making it suited for smaller spaces. What’s more, it has over 1,700 five-star ratings, with one saying that “the couch is much prettier in person and amazing quality for the low price point.”

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
$349.99
was $459.99

Good deals on KitchenAid stand mixers are rare, so we recommend grabbing this countertop staple for less while you can. The cool thing about it is, you don't have to be a baker to enjoy this device — it's great for mixing all kinds of savory recipes and can be upgraded with attachments for making everything from homemade sausages to pasta to shaved ice.

Crest 3D Whitestrips
$35.99
was $49.99

Red wine and coffee drinkers know that sometimes their teeth need a little extra boost to stay pearly white. Grab this 24-pack of white strips right now for an awesome deal, and be stocked up for the next time you want to give your teeth a refresh.

Nori Press
$95.20
was $119.00

The Nori press has been an AT editor and reader favorite for years. It's much more convenient to use for de-wrinkling your clothing than a steamer, which requires water and can be fairly bulky. “As someone who lives in a studio apartment," commerce SEO editor Sarah wrote in her review, "I’m precious about my space... Enter the Nori press: Compact and shaped like an oversized hair straightener, this iron gets the job done with six fabric-specific heat settings and an easy-to-use design that takes all the fuss out of ironing."

Our Place Wonder Oven
$155.00
was $195.00

Our Place makes some of the prettiest cookware around — and lately, they’ve been turning out equally stunning appliances, like the Wonder Oven. It earned the approval of our commerce director, Mark. “I was impressed by how evenly everything cooks, and how well it performs so many different functions,” he wrote for our sister site. “It’s so versatile that I may never go back to using my regular oven again!”

LG 55-Inch Class UR9000 Series Alexa
$396.99
was $496.99

This affordable LG TV lets you watch movies and shows in 4K, which provides a sharper image and more lifelike details. It also includes an a5 AI Processor Gen6, which results in enhanced visuals and sound.

SONGMICS 3-Piece Acapulco Patio Set
$129.98
was $159.99

Outdoor space at a premium? Look no further than this funky-fun Acapulco chair set. It’s the perfect way to upgrade a small balcony while still paying mind to your available square footage. Each piece boasts a powder-coated steel frame and PE cord. Bonus: A glass-top side table allows for quick cleanup if you or a guest happen to spill your 5 o’clock special.

ZINUS 8 Inch Comfort Support Cooling Gel Hybrid Mattress, Queen
$159.00
was $239.00

You don't have to break the bank to get a new mattress, but especially not on Prime Day. The ZINUS 8 Inch Comfort Support Cooling Gel Hybrid Mattress is 33% off right now and is only $159 for a Queen size. No — that's not a typo. ZINUS makes high-quality cooling mattresses that will help any hot sleeper drift off to sleep.

Blackstone Flat Top Gas Grill Griddle
$249.99
was $299.99

This powerful, two-in-one Blackstone griddle gives off 34,000 BTUs of heat across two independent burners, so you can grill everything from sizzling steaks to fluffy pancakes. We love that you can create separate cooking zones for easy cooking.

Dreo 120° Oscillating Tower Fan
$109.99
was $129.99

Meant to fit in any space, this Dreo fan is designed with a supercharged electric motor to help rapidly circulate cool air, making it great for anyone looking for a fan that'll cool off a room quickly. The fan features four modes and 12 speeds, and you can also sleep easily thanks to its quiet technology, which allows for seamless overnight use.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade
$285.99
was $379.95

One of the most popular Vitamix models, the E310 has a variable speed control and pulse system, so you can start blending slowly and ramp up the speed as the ingredients get finer. The possibilities are endless: You can use it to blend frozen bananas into ice cream, turn frozen fruit into sorbet, grind nuts into nut butter, and even grind coffee.

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp
$59.98
was $99.99

Govee’s smart lamp will instantly step up your space’s ambiance. It’s extremely narrow, so it works in cramped rooms, but its impact is major. You can customize its hue via a voice control device or an app — there are 16 million color options — and it’ll even sync with music or game audio.

Midea 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
$339.99
was $379.99

An Amazon bestseller, this Midea window air conditioner is also an editor favorite that’ll cool off any small to midsize room. It’s superpowerful and whisper-quiet. The unit features a smart design that lets you open your window for fresh air without having to worry about it falling out. What more could you want from an AC?

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Sheet Set, Queen
$34.99
was $64.99

These sheets from Martha Stewart’s Amazon collection are one of our top picks for budget-friendly cotton sheets. They're crisp yet lightweight and available in a wide range of colors and patterns. Plus, the sheets have a silky, sateen-like feel.

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum
$399.99
was $563.00

The Dyson V11 Origin offers three cleaning modes and comes with three attachments that’ll allow you to clean your from top to bottom, whether you need to remove pet hair from upholstery or dust from ceiling fan blades. When its battery runs low, the V11 Origin sends you an alert to plug it into the wall-mounted charging dock. These features, combined with its impressive motor power, will have you sold for life on Dyson vacs.

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On
$139.99
was $179.99

Frequent travelers are often fans of hard-sided luggage, and for good reason — nothing protects your stuff from the wear and tear of the open road better than a polycarbonate shell. This Samsonite piece earns rave reviews thanks to smart features like its TSA-approved lock, smooth spinner wheels, an interior panel that keeps clothing neatly divided, and a tough-as-nails exterior shell.

Roku Express 4K+
$27.00
was $39.99

Stream anything from Netflix to HBO Max to Disney Plus with Roku's convenient voice-control remote. It connects to your smart home assistant and lets you watch both live and Premium TV, so you can catch all your favorite shows whenever you want. Connect the remote to WiFi, and access all channels and platforms in any room of the home.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
$549.95
was $749.95

Now that Breville’s Barista Express is $200 off, let this be your sign to finally get the countertop espresso machine of your dreams. This full-service model has two spigots to pull multiple shots at once, a milk-frothing wand, and a built-in storage tray to hold accessories. You can create barista-quality espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, and more right at home, and the compact design fits on most countertops.

Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11
$35.98
was $79.99

We’ve written about this sleek hand vac many times — and we’ll never stop raving. The HomeVac H11 is chic, cordless, and compact, with a design roughly the size of an average wine bottle. Good looks aside, this thing really packs a punch. With powerful suction power, a washable high-efficiency filter, and an included multiuse crevice tool to reach every nook and cranny, it's the ultimate pick.

Thermacell E55 Mosquito Repellent
$29.89
was $39.99

Keep your outdoor dining area free from mosquitos all summer long with this rechargeable mosquito-repelling device. Our editors have long been impressed with Thermacell's products and found that the repellent machines do a great job of creating a bug-free zone without producing any harsh chemical smells.

Bedsure Comforter Set, Queen
$29.99
was $53.99

Comforters don’t have to look basic and frumpy. Bedsure’s reversible beige set, for instance, will match any bedroom aesthetic and keep you cozy all night without causing you to overheat. In addition to being ultrasoft, the comforter is machine-washable but doesn’t pill.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test
$98.99
was $229.00

At nearly 60% off, this is the best time to grab one of 23andMe's Health + Ancestry kits. You'll learn about your ancestry composition, as well as your genetic makeup and how it might influence your health. Hint: This also makes a great holiday gift for family members!

Apple Watch Series 9
$309.99
was $429.99

Apple's signature smartwatch goes far beyond just a fitness tracker or calorie counter — it's a full-blown game-changer, right on your wrist. Built-in cellular allows phone calls, texting, and emailing, while a screen displays your favorite apps, podcasts, music, and more. Of course, you can also track your fitness efforts with features like temperature sensors, blood oxygen tracking, and sleep monitoring.

Kindle eReader (2022 Release)
$84.99
was $99.99

The perfect gift for the avid reader in your life? A Kindle. Even though it's not quite the same as holding a physical book, it does offer a level of convenience that anyone who's tried to pack five books for a weeklong vacation will appreciate. This sale is on the original Kindle, which features 16GB of space, a superlong charge, adjustable brightness, and a glare-free display.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
$241.49
was $344.99

This upgraded Solo Stove Bonfire has all the fan-favorite qualities of the original version — plus a removable ash tray to make cleaning up after your fire even easier. It weighs just 20 pounds and is a little over 1 foot tall. Thanks to its Signature 360-Degree Airflow design, it produces an efficient burn that requires little tending to once lit. As a result, no fire babysitting is required — just toss on a log every now and then, and enjoy.

YEEDI Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop
$399.00
was $699.99

If you don’t have much time for deep cleaning during the week, YEEDI’s robot vacuum not only vacuums but also mops, keeping your floors debris-free and shining. The Cube features self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying capabilities. It claims to go up to 60 days before it requires any maintenance, and the 1,000-milliliter water tank handles a number of washes before you have to refill it.

TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector
$13.32
was $21.99

The editor-loved TubShroom protects your drain and pipes from getting clogged with hair and debris, ultimately saving you money on snakes, drain cleaners, and plumbing work. It comes with two adapters for small and large drains. Although most plugs go over the drain, the TubShroom goes inside the drain, which helps it catch hair without disrupting the flow of water, so you won’t have to worry about clogging your tub.

JISULIFE Neck Fan
$24.69
was $31.99

Beat the summer heat with this discreet personal neck fan, which sports a wraparound bladeless design. The fan wraps around your neck (like how you’d hang over-the-ear headphones when they’re not in use) so it frees up your hands for your phone, water bottle, or subway pass whether you’re using it while walking around Paris or just walking a few blocks to your bus stop.

