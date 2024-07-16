Every Prime Day Home Deal You Need to Snag ASAP

If there’s one month that embodies a spirit of luxury and leisure, it’s July. Not only is now the time to take some time off for yourself, but it’s also an unbeatable shopping period. Prime Day is to thank for that, of course. For the next two days, you can save hundreds when you stock up on everything your home needs from Amazon. Whether you’re in the market for tech accessories, vacuum cleaners, or things that simply make your apartment feel more comfortable and streamlined, you’ll find it all discounted on Amazon during the retailer’s massive two-day sale event.



Although it’s best to stick to a preplanned shopping list, we went ahead and rounded up a few deals that you shouldn’t miss, so feel free to add them on! From Apple AirPods to an internet-famous carpet and upholstery cleaner, these are the discounts to take advantage of this week. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to outfit your kitchen with the best small appliances or upgrade your bathroom with a new under-sink organizer!