amazon prime day

The 14 Most-Purchased Items from Prime Day (So Far) — Starting at $5!

Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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Two Amazon Prime packages stacked on a rug in a living room with a chair and plant nearby.
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Amazon Prime Day is here, and our editors are sorting through thousands of deals to find the ones actually worth shopping. Shop our favorite furniture, smart home gadgets, cleaning essentials, and more here, now through June 26.

The past few days have been an epic display of deals and discounts. And here we are for the last day of Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, June 26. We’ve covered the major deals, including deep discounts on home necessities, travel must-haves, and outdoor essentials. However, some editor-recommended products have become huge hits with AT readers. Before the sale concludes, I’ve compiled the best Prime Day home essentials that you can still snag. Discover popular finds like these “magical” sheet organizers and a versatile set of drawer organizers — these items are bestsellers for a reason!

NiuYichee Water Absorbent Diatomite Soap Dish, Set of 4
$15$847% off

Splashing water onto the bathroom countertop is inevitable. However, you can minimize the mess with these absorbent trays. Contributor Nikol's mother uses them around her home, including the bathroom, with great results. She even places her electric toothbrush and hair straightener on one, which offers the added benefit of protecting the countertop from heat damage.

$8 at Amazon
SpaceAid Bed Sheet Organizers, 4-Pack
$30$1937% off

While it is tough to fold sheets perfectly, it is even more difficult to ensure they stay that way. These sheet organizers offer a straightforward remedy. Designed as fabric cubes equipped with labels and clear windows, they allow you to store your linens in a structured and orderly manner. The process is effortless: just fold the sheets, secure them inside the zip-up cubes, and add your labels.

$19 at Amazon
Vtopmart 25-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set
$20$1620% off

With over 30,000 sets purchased just last month, it's clear why this 25-piece set of plastic trays is a bestseller! Recommended by a professional organizer and an editor-favorite all year long, these versatile bins come in four different sizes. You can use them to organize all sorts of drawers, from toiletries and makeup to office supplies and miscellaneous items.

$16 at Amazon
LEICEX Travel Sound Machine
$15$940% off

Senior lifestyle editor Quinn has been using this portable sound machine instead of ear plugs at night, and hasn’t looked back. She says, “This small-but-mighty gem has been a game-changer for my sleep.” And it even comes with a wrist strap so you can attach it to a stroller, helping your baby nap wherever.

$9 at Amazon
PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop
$90$7616% off

The 10-in-1 Steam Mop is a "game-changer" that contributor Ian now considers a must-have. He was thoroughly "wowed" by the mop's usefulness, noting in his review that it makes cleaning an apartment "so much faster and easier." Thanks to its eight attachments, this versatile mop effortlessly cleans a variety of surfaces, including tile, hardwood floors, carpet, curtains, and furniture.

$76 at Amazon
Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set
$90$7616% off

This all-inclusive Amazon set is a must-buy for anyone looking to upgrade their patio. Designed for longevity and style, the chairs feature powder-coated steel to prevent rust and are wrapped in weather-resistant synthetic wicker. To complete the look, the matching side table is topped with easy-to-clean glass. If you are searching for a straightforward, space-saving furniture solution to enjoy throughout the summer, don't miss this deal.

$76 at Amazon
BAKON Over The Door Hanger
$17$1418% off

Though it is marketed as a renter-friendly laundry room drying rack, contributor Kelly discovered this metal over-the-door hanger works perfectly in a bedroom to create an instant closet. Its sleek design features six round grooves intended for drying damp garments in a single row, yet it is equally effective as a space-saving storage solution for your wardrobe.

$14 at Amazon
Utoplike Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers, 4-Pack
$27$2315% off

After being recommended by a professional organizer, contributor Rebecca successfully organized her messy utensil drawer with these adjustable bamboo dividers. Sold in a four-pack, these versatile dividers can be used to section off and organize chaotic drawers in any room, including the kitchen, bathroom, and office.

$23 at Amazon
Liuoud Towel Rack
$24

This 30-inch-tall, wall-mounted towel rack is a space-saver, extending only 6 inches from the wall. Contributor Morgan installed it and found it easily holds her thick bath towels, freeing up linen closet space. She notes in her review that the minimalist, gold rack adds a bit of glam to her small bathroom. Her rolled-up towels blend into the wall and remain securely stacked, allowing her to fit at least five fluffy, extra-long towels within reach of the shower.

$24 at Amazon
CGK Unlimited Cooling Sheets, Queen
$30$1743% off

These microfiber sheets are a massive hit with shoppers, boasting over 300,000 five-star reviews — potentially the most I've ever seen on Amazon. One enthusiastic reviewer praised their soft, sensitivity-friendly texture, saying, "These sheets are soooo nice... They’re hotel luxury soft. Better than an $80 pair I got at Target and returned the next day." Additionally, I personally recommend their down alternative comforter.

$17 at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner
$100$8020% off

Skip the pricey, annual professional carpet cleaning services. This compact Little Green Machine Mini, which is often seen on CleanTok, is a quick and affordable way to refresh your carpets and couches. With its 48-ounce tank, you can effortlessly clean carpets, car interiors, and upholstered furniture without needing to constantly refill the machine.

$80 at Amazon
PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel
$8$625% off

You've likely seen this car cleaning gel all over your feed — and for good reason. Despite appearing to be just a blob of slime, it's actually an incredibly effective tool for easily picking up dust, dirt, and crumbs. It's perfect for reaching tight, otherwise inaccessible spots, whether in your car, on your keyboard, or anywhere else.

$6 at Amazon
Lifewit Laundry Basket, 2-Pack
$20$1145% off

Senior Shopping Editor Britt loved this freestanding laundry hamper so much that she dedicated an entire review to it — and right now, you can get a two-pack on sale for an amazing deal. Initially sold on its low price and glowing reviews, Britt ultimately raved about the hamper’s convenience and lasting durability, enthusiastically recommending it to everyone.

$11 at Amazon
The Pink Stuff Cleaner
$6$517% off

A true Amazon sensation with over 162,000 five-star reviews, the U.K.-made cleaning product The Pink Stuff became famous on TikTok for good reason. This miracle paste, available for only $5, tackles stubborn messes with ease. It's perfect for quickly cleaning kitchen sinks, stovetops, oven doors, grill grates, and baking sheets.

$5 at Amazon
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