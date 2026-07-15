This Storage Gem Will Instantly Create a Shower Shelf (Perfect for Small Bathrooms!)
I live in an apartment with a few roommates and only one bathroom, so it definitely gets crowded in there. I’m always on the lookout for new ways to keep our bathroom organized, but it can be tough with all our stuff — soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. — scattered across the shower, cabinet, and counter.
Utilizing your walls is a time-tested way to create storage in small spaces, and this same logic can be easily applied to your shower door, provided you find the right shelf. That’s why I was so excited to come across a video of a product that could transform my shower and create an instant shelf.
What Is the Womamny Over the Door Hanging Shower Caddy?
In search of small bathroom solutions, content creator Sarah Colussi found a handy, multifaceted storage organizer meant to hang on a glass shower door and shared it online. After affixing it to her shower door, she fills the organizer’s two shelves with five bottles of bath products, hangs a loofah on a hook attached to the bottom shelf, and then puts her towel on another handy hook located at the top of the shelf. That hook extends down the opposite side of the wall, so her towel will always be both nearby and dry.
The specific organizer in Colussi’s video is an Amazon find — the Womamny Store branded Over the Door Hanging Shower Caddy. It’s made of stainless steel, treated with anti-rust, and fits on glass doors between 2 and 50 millimeters thick. It can be two-tiered for $42.99 in black or three-tiered for $49.99 in white. Additionally for the two-tiered size there are four removable hooks, while the three-tiered version has eight.
What Shoppers Think About This Shower Shelf
This hanging shower shelf is designed for glass shower doors, so it’s not a good fit for everyone, but people with this kind of shower seem to appreciate the shelf’s utility and aesthetic. Amazon has flagged that this is a frequently returned product and to check reviews before purchasing, but it does have a 4 1/2-star rating and over 50 reviews thus far. “I was tired of all the bottles cluttering up the shower floor or precariously balanced on the edge, and this fits perfectly over my glass shower door without any hassle,” reviewer AK writes. “It’s surprisingly sturdy and has made my shower routine so much more streamlined and pleasant.”
Reviewer JC says that “overall, it’s a big improvement compared to suction-style organizers that always seem to fall in the middle of the night.” Some people say their bath products don’t fit on the organizer’s shelves, but the bottles in Colussi’s video don’t look small, so unless you have bulk-sized shampoo or body wash, you’ll probably be OK, but your mileage may vary.
Buy: Womamny Store Over the Door Shower Caddy, $42.99-49.99