We Just Found an Unbeatable Deal on Apple’s AirTags — This Bundle Also Comes With Cases!
By now, you’re probably familiar with the brilliance of Apple AirTags, regardless of whether you actually own one. I finally bought one, myself, before traveling this past summer, and for the first time ever, I was able to fly internationally without having that stress-inducing question in the back of my mind about whether my checked bag would get lost between flights. My friend also placed an AirTag in her full-sized suitcase, but when the airline lost her rolling carry-on after making her check it, we both realized that a single tracker might not be enough. As a result, if you’ve been thinking about buying your own AirTag, my advice to you is this: Don’t stop at one.
This is easier said than done, as the tiny devices are a tad pricey given their size. But you’re better off making that one-time, multipack purchase than you are paying to replace the clothes and toiletries you packed when you should be enjoying your vacation. The great news is, we just came across a pack of four AirTags on QVC that’s nearly 25% off! Unsurprisingly, they’re selling quickly, so you’ll want to act fast.
What Is the Apple AirTag pack of four?
If you don’t know already, you should understand what makes Apple’s best-selling AirTag so great. For one, it’s roughly the size of a quarter, so it won’t weigh down your keys or take up any space inside your suitcase. When I first got mine earlier this year, I was dreading the setup process. I should’ve known that because it’s an Apple product, the AirTag would be incredibly easy to use. And when I finally got around to connecting it to my smartphone, the entire process took about a minute. Even as someone who’s not particularly tech-savvy, I had zero problems getting it to work! This bundle comes with not one, but four AirTags, and although their batteries last a long time, you also get replacement batteries with your purchase. The AirTags use Bluetooth technology and the “Find My” app on your iPhone to locate your most prized possessions at any given time. Of course, this set also comes with five keychain cases in five different colorways, as well as a luggage tag and a silicone case for each tracker.
Why You’ll Love the Apple AirTag Pack of Four
You’ll get tons of use out of your AirTag regardless of whether you’re traveling or not. Although you can certainly keep one tracker for yourself and gift the other three in this pack, you’d be smart to use all four for your keys, wallet, purse, and other valuable items. And if you are traveling, I’d advise you to place an AirTag in your carry-on suitcase as well as your full-sized bag, as you might end up having to check the carry-on unexpectedly. Unfortunately, you can’t rely on airlines to keep track of your bags (or reimburse you if they lose one), so you have to take matters into your own hands. Additionally, the AirTags are great because their long-lasting batteries don’t have to be recharged like other Apple devices. Once you bring them along, they’ll remain active and working for the entirety of your trip.
What’s more, this QVC bundle makes it even easier than usual to keep track of your AirTags because of the included cases, which double as keychains. In essence, you’ll never again have to worry about the location of your belongings thanks to these ingenious devices. As a result, you can simply focus on having a relaxing trip and also streamline your regular day-to-day schedule by not having to search for your keys or card case. Now that the AirTags are discounted, they’re flying into QVC shoppers’ carts, so don’t let this awesome deal pass you by.
Buy: Apple AirTags with Keychain Cases & Luggage Tag, 4-Pack, $124.98 (normally $165)