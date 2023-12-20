We Just Found an Unbeatable Deal on Apple’s AirTags — This Bundle Also Comes With Cases!

If you don’t know already, you should understand what makes Apple’s best-selling AirTag so great. For one, it’s roughly the size of a quarter, so it won’t weigh down your keys or take up any space inside your suitcase. When I first got mine earlier this year, I was dreading the setup process. I should’ve known that because it’s an Apple product, the AirTag would be incredibly easy to use. And when I finally got around to connecting it to my smartphone, the entire process took about a minute. Even as someone who’s not particularly tech-savvy, I had zero problems getting it to work! This bundle comes with not one, but four AirTags, and although their batteries last a long time, you also get replacement batteries with your purchase. The AirTags use Bluetooth technology and the “Find My” app on your iPhone to locate your most prized possessions at any given time. Of course, this set also comes with five keychain cases in five different colorways, as well as a luggage tag and a silicone case for each tracker.