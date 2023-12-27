Newsletters

Article Is Offering Hundreds of Dollars Off Stylish Mid-Century Furniture — Shop Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Seating fills neutral colored living room.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Esteban Cortez

The New Year hasn’t arrived quite yet, but if you’re active on social media, you’ve probably seen people posting about their glow-up plans for 2024. It’s fun to see what “glowing up” means to different people; it could entail anything from exercising more to prioritizing mental health to — you guessed it — revamping your home. After all, a tidy, well-furnished home is essential to maintaining a positive state of mind. If you also want to give your most personal spaces an upgrade, we’ve got great news. Many home retailers are hosting sales ahead of the new year, including Article. Through January 7, their site has more than 300 furniture pieces majorly marked down (up to hundreds of dollars off!), meaning you can snag a new sofa, nightstand, or dining table for a steal. No matter which category your style falls into, we’re confident you’ll love their sophisticated mid-century modern pieces, so check out our top picks below, and get to saving before the deals end.

1 / 10
Sven Birch Ivory Sofa
Article
$999.00
was $1299.00

Our editors are big fans of Article's sofas and can therefore attest to their durability and visual appeal. Plus, you really can’t beat the sale price of the Sven sofa. “We had multiple other sofas from very popular brands, but this one has much better quality, functionality, and great style, especially for the value!” one reviewer wrote. Sporting clean lines and a bench-style seat, the Sven is a welcome addition to any contemporary home.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Conan Round Dining Table
Article
$549.00
was $599.00

We especially love round dining tables for small spaces, and the Conan table is a prime example of why that is. Although it provides plenty of space for a full dinner spread, this model is also surprisingly compact, seating up to four people. You can't ignore the table's centered leg design, which looks like a work of art in itself.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Rictu 75" Bookcase
Article
$549.00
was $799.00

Most bookcases allow you to display decor, while the Rictu bookcase practically doubles as decor. We were immediately drawn in by its cubed walnut compartments, which help conceal clutter behind doors. Their rich brown hue is contrasted by a black metal frame. Together, the materials create an industrial appearance that'll leave guests wanting to know where you bought such a cool showpiece.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Ceni Armchair
Article
$499.00
was $599.00

The Ceni armchair is marked down in select colors, including this eye-catching yet subdued turquoise. We love its high, out-turned arms, which are mirrored on the bottom by out-turned legs. This piece also sports a low profile, which will further make you feel comfy and swaddled as you lounge atop it.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Uden Bed, Queen
Article
$1099.00
was $1299.00

Say goodbye to the problem of runaway pillows with this striking bed frame, which boasts a unique headboard that curves inward. You feel supported as a result, and your pillows stay put, too. Of course, the bed's soft green upholstery steals the show, though you'll also be happy to learn that this model doesn't require a box spring.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Vireo 5-Drawer Dresser
Article
$899.00
was $1099.00

With its clean frame and handles, the Vireo dresser maintains the mid-century style Article has built its foundation on. This is the type of piece that would work well in a bedroom, of course, but could also stand beside a dining table holding extra plates or in a living room. The drawer also comes in either oak or walnut, so it can blend in easily with other furniture.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Nederin Bench
Article
$499.00
was $699.00

An entryway of any size can benefit from a multipurpose piece of furniture, and this sophisticated bench certainly fits the bill. Not only does it have a timeless mid-century appearance, but its cushioned top also provides a comfortable extra seat or two. What's more, the bench also features a wide storage compartment under its seat, which is always half concealed by a sliding door.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Bios 53" Coffee Table
Article
$449.00
was $599.00

This simple three-toned coffee table will make your living space look and feel lighter thanks in large part to its slim silhouette. But make no mistake — you still get plenty of storage because of the table's open shelf and drawer. One compartment is for magazines and other decorative objects, while the other can conceal your TV remote and other unsightly items. A genius concept!

Buy Now
9 / 10
Vianen Dining Chair
Article
$149.00
was $249.00

Who said dining chairs have to look drab? This sturdy model clearly proves otherwise. We adore its black-and-ivory color scheme, and how could you not fall in love with the cane paneling on its backrest? Additionally, the chair has a triple-layered net seat and a frame made of solid oak, so it's super durable, to boot.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Lenia Ash 2-Drawer Nightstand
Article
$329.00
was $449.00

For how small it is, the Lenia nightstand still manages to make a statement with its modular silhouette and glossy black finish. With this bedside table, you get two compact but roomy drawers for all your personal items, as well as a top shelf that's perfect for reading materials. Tapered legs further add visual interest to this otherwise subtle design.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Furniture
News
Sales & Events
Shopping
sofas

How-To Toolkits