Article Is Offering Hundreds of Dollars Off Stylish Mid-Century Furniture — Shop Our Top Picks

The New Year hasn’t arrived quite yet, but if you’re active on social media, you’ve probably seen people posting about their glow-up plans for 2024. It’s fun to see what “glowing up” means to different people; it could entail anything from exercising more to prioritizing mental health to — you guessed it — revamping your home. After all, a tidy, well-furnished home is essential to maintaining a positive state of mind. If you also want to give your most personal spaces an upgrade, we’ve got great news. Many home retailers are hosting sales ahead of the new year, including Article. Through January 7, their site has more than 300 furniture pieces majorly marked down (up to hundreds of dollars off!), meaning you can snag a new sofa, nightstand, or dining table for a steal. No matter which category your style falls into, we’re confident you’ll love their sophisticated mid-century modern pieces, so check out our top picks below, and get to saving before the deals end.