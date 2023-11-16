The Best Places to Score a Sofa for a Steal on Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect time to splurge on cool new furniture you’ve been eyeing, and the good news is it arrived early this year. You don’t have to wait until actual Black Friday to find deep discounts. And if you’re not set on a specific dream piece yet, we’ve got your back. Check out our list of spots with top-tier sofa deals. Whether you’re into mid-century modern vibes, bold velvet sectionals, or deep-seated cloud pieces, top brands like Albany Park and West Elm are in the mix, so you’re bound to find a deal worth snagging! We’ve also linked sofa reviews that we’ve done if you need more info on a specific sofa — we know that shopping for couches online is tough and want to help make that process easier for you. And, of course, don’t snooze on incredible savings on vacuums, mattresses, and more. Happy hunting!