The Best Places to Score a Sofa for a Steal on Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to splurge on cool new furniture you’ve been eyeing, and the good news is it arrived early this year. You don’t have to wait until actual Black Friday to find deep discounts. And if you’re not set on a specific dream piece yet, we’ve got your back. Check out our list of spots with top-tier sofa deals. Whether you’re into mid-century modern vibes, bold velvet sectionals, or deep-seated cloud pieces, top brands like Albany Park and West Elm are in the mix, so you’re bound to find a deal worth snagging! We’ve also linked sofa reviews that we’ve done if you need more info on a specific sofa — we know that shopping for couches online is tough and want to help make that process easier for you. And, of course, don’t snooze on incredible savings on vacuums, mattresses, and more. Happy hunting!
Amazon — Amazon is dropping new deals daily, including sofas! If you’re a Prime member, you’ll save even more with these exclusive savings. Here are the best Black Friday Early Deals to shop now.
Wayfair — Get up to 70 percent off its Black Friday Deals, including up to 55 percent off living room seating. Here are the early deals we think you should shop.
Burrow — Snag 15 percent off seating, dining, and storage items! We love the Burrow Corner Sectional and Slope Nomad Sectional. Read our top picks from its Black Friday sale.
West Elm — Save up to 50 percent on best-sellers, including living room and outdoor furniture. See our favorite finds from West Elm’s Black Friday Sale.
Pottery Barn — Score deals of up to 50 percent off plus free shipping on select items. Check out our roundup of the most comfortable PB sofas to add to your space, and read our top picks from its Black Friday sale.
Macy’s — Save on hundreds of sofas with deals over 50 percent off across the site. See our top gifts to snag here.
Walmart — Score huge deals on small appliances, tech, mattresses, furniture, vacuums, and much more. Here are our top picks.
Anthropologie — Save 40 percent off select furniture and decor, and free express shipping for app odors $150 and more.
Albany Park — Enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on popular designs. Don’t miss out on its best-selling Kova Collection and new launches, Barton and Lido. Check out our in-depth review of the Kova sofa and our top Black Friday picks.
Edloe Finch — Score up to 30 percent off on sofas, tables, nightstands, and more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are our top picks to shop from the sale.
Lovesac — Enjoy 30 percent off on sactionals, stealthtech, sacs, and accessories, while sac bundles with quick ship covers are available at 35 percent off. Check out our review of Lovesac’s Citysac here.
7th Avenue — Snag 10 percent off sitewide, plus free throw pillows with our exclusive code AT10. Read our review of the 7th Avenue Chaise Sectional here.
Ashley Furniture — Get up to 50 percent off holiday hosting must-haves like sofas, side chairs, beds, and more.
AllModern — Score up to 50 percent off furniture, decor, and more through the end of the month.
Joss & Main — Enjoy up to 70 percent off thousands of stylish home finds with the Black Friday Early Access Sale.
Raymour & Flanigan — Save up to $1,000 on sectionals and $600 on sofas, and get up to 30 percent off living room sets. Check out our Personal Shopper guides to which sofas and chairs at Raymour & Flanigan you should shop.
Lulu and Georgia — Save 20 percent on select styles for a limited time.
Floyd — Score 30 off sitewide at the brand’s Holiday Sale. Read our editor’s review of The Sectional and The Mattress.
Outer — Save 30 percent on outdoor furniture and accessories. Read our review of the Bug Shield Blanket and see our top Black Friday sales picks.
Allform — Apply code BLACKFRI20 at checkout for 20 percent off sitewide. Check out our review of Allform’s 5-Seat Corner Sectional.
Castlery — The DTC brand’s deals include savings of $120 on purchases over $1,500, $280 off orders exceeding $2,500, and a generous discount of $600 for purchases totaling $4,500 or more. Check out our review of one of Castlery’s sofas here.
Perigold — Score 30 percent off your purchase.
Bed Bath & Beyond — Living room furniture is 10 percent off during its Black Friday Sale, with deals up to 70 percent off throughout the site (and free shipping!).
Apt2B — Take 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping.
Design Within Reach — Save 20 percent off Herman Miller and get 25 percent off the Aeron and Embody Chairs.
Ballard Designs — Get up to 40 percent off everything on the site, plus 10 percent back when you use a Ballard Designs credit card.
Rejuvenation — Receive up to 50 percent off of furniture, lighting, and more across the site.
Annie Selke — Shop incredible deals on rugs, bedding, sleepwear, furniture, and more in its sale section.
Industry West — Score 25 percent off sitewide, including bestselling products, with the code THANKS30.
Grandin Road — Get 50 percent off select items.
54kibo — Snag free shipping on orders $60 and more.
La-Z-Boy — Score 30 percent off everything, including furniture for the home, with its Black Friday Sale.
Scout & Nimble — Save up to 25 percent on Bernhard & Hooker furniture and decor for its Early Black Friday event.
HAY — Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide, and all furniture ships for free.
Target — Take advantage of hundreds of deals during the Black Friday Sale.
Birch Lane — Save up to 70 percent on thousands of home finds.
Arhaus — Save on select furniture and decor items throughout its sale section.
Kardiel — Use code BFCM30 to save 30 percent across the entire website.
RST Brands — Get up to 30 percent off stylish patio furniture through November 17.
Horne — Get up to 60 percent off furniture, lighting, and accessories.