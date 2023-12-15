The Results Are In: These Are the Best Drill-Free Renter Finds of 2023

This year was rife with new product discoveries, whether we’re talking editor-tested bath mats that’ll absorb excess water without becoming grimy or seasonal candles that’ll make your home smell like a winter wonderland. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been sorting through these 2023 tried-and-trues in order to determine the best of the best, and trust us when we say it has not been easy. By far, one of our favorite categories to test for is renter solutions, especially ones that promise to maximize storage space without damaging walls. As a result, we figured it would be helpful to compile our top drill-free products of the year into one post, so you can quickly sort through them and stock up on what you need for 2024. After all, if you plan on moving in the new year, you’ll want back your security deposit! Below, you’ll find 15 of our favorites, which are guaranteed to make your apartment feel organized, better lit, and more spacious.