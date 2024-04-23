Brooklinen Is Celebrating Its 10th Anniversary with 25% Off Sitewide — Shop Our Top Picks
There’s never a wrong time to upgrade your bedding, but the lead-up to summer (a.k.a. right now) is an especially great time to do so. Sure, winter is the period where we all spend a lot more time in bed, but the warmer weather means switching out your thick duvet and flannel sheets for options that won’t make you overheat during the night. You have to find bedding that strikes the right balance of coziness and breathability, which isn’t as easy as it sounds. Unless you know the right brands to shop from, that is.
Whether it’s their sheets, comforters, or pillows, our editors have been routinely impressed by Brooklinen’s offerings (and I’d be remiss if I didn’t shout out their spa-worthy bath items, too). We know from experience that their higher price tags are worth it for the quality, but waiting until their products go on sale is always a good idea. And speaking of, we have some good news: Brooklinen is throwing a huge sale in honor of its 10th anniversary and everything on the site is an extra 25% off. (That includes sale items, so you can stack the discount on top of already-cheaper prices.) Check out our top 10 picks (and editor favorites) before they sell out!