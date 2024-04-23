Newsletters

Brooklinen Is Celebrating Its 10th Anniversary with 25% Off Sitewide — Shop Our Top Picks

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers all things shopping. She's a recent graduate of NYU, where she earned a degree in Cultural Criticism, and has bylines in CNN Underscored, TVLine, Texas Monthly, and more. When she’s not writing about can't-miss deals and products, she’s probably binge-watching a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or jamming at a concert.
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Modern bedroom with large windows, brown leather sofa, upholstered bedframe, and dark blue accent wall behind the bed.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Diana Paulson

There’s never a wrong time to upgrade your bedding, but the lead-up to summer (a.k.a. right now) is an especially great time to do so. Sure, winter is the period where we all spend a lot more time in bed, but the warmer weather means switching out your thick duvet and flannel sheets for options that won’t make you overheat during the night. You have to find bedding that strikes the right balance of coziness and breathability, which isn’t as easy as it sounds. Unless you know the right brands to shop from, that is.

Whether it’s their sheets, comforters, or pillows, our editors have been routinely impressed by Brooklinen’s offerings (and I’d be remiss if I didn’t shout out their spa-worthy bath items, too). We know from experience that their higher price tags are worth it for the quality, but waiting until their products go on sale is always a good idea. And speaking of, we have some good news: Brooklinen is throwing a huge sale in honor of its 10th anniversary and everything on the site is an extra 25% off. (That includes sale items, so you can stack the discount on top of already-cheaper prices.) Check out our top 10 picks (and editor favorites) before they sell out!

1 / 10
Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
$35.70
was $119.00

One gem that’s flying off Brooklinen’s (digital) shelves is the Super-Plush Robe, which is just as cozy as it sounds. Originally over $100, it’s going for only $36 right now, and that’s a small price to pay to make your bathroom feel like a luxurious hotel room or spa.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Down Comforter, Full/Queen, Lightweight
Brooklinen
$224.25
was $299.00

A comforter might be the most difficult piece of bedding to nail down since it can either be too heavy or too thin. You want one that falls somewhere in-between and works all year long — like this option from Brooklinen. “I slept like a baby, and it wasn’t just because of how tired I was, but how comfy I felt all night,” Best List editor Britt said of the first night she used it. “The comforter wasn’t too thick or heavy, and though we’re in the early days of Louisiana summer, I stayed cool.”

Buy Now
3 / 10
Linen Core Sheet Set, Queen
Brooklinen
$239.25
was $319.00

Hot sleeper or not, linen sheets are an absolute must for summer. They aren’t just temperature-regulating; they also look extremely luxe. Megan, AT’s home projects director, was unsure if she’d like the feel of linen sheets at first, but Brooklinen’s changed her mind. “These were pretty soft out of the package and have only gotten softer after each wash,” she said. “Bottom line is that these sheets are comfortable, seem high quality based on a handful of washings, and I really like the feel of them.”

Buy Now
4 / 10
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set, Queen
Brooklinen
$85.05
was $189.00

One of the brand’s top-selling sheets, the ultra-soft Luxe Sateen set will instantly elevate your setup, and right now, you can score it at a huge discount of 55%. It’s already sold out in all but one color — but luckily, the one left is a gorgeous pale pink, which is perfect for getting in the spirit of spring and summer.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set, Queen
Brooklinen
$179.25
was $239.00

You can’t go wrong with a classic cotton sheet set, especially one that’s earned our team’s stamp of approval. Shopping writer Nikol loves the breezy feel of this set, which kept her cool during humid Midwestern nights when her family switched off the AC. She’s also a fan of the “relaxed, sort of boho appearance” of the material.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Waffle Bath Towels, Set of 2
Brooklinen
$66.75
was $89.00

Britt, who’s tested dozens of bath towels, says this one is “the softest, most absorbent waffle towel you can buy,” and that’s more than enough to sell me. “ I’ve used both the original and newly redesigned waffle bath towels and absolutely love how they’ve stepped up the design,” Britt wrote. “I’ve noticed less shrinkage, stronger hems, and dare I say, they’re even more absorbent?”

Buy Now
7 / 10
Down Pillow, Mid-Plush, Standard
Brooklinen
$89.25
was $109.00

If you’re on the hunt for a new pillow that works for every sleeping position, look no further than the Plush Down Pillow. It’s made our Best List multiple times, and in her review, Britt (who’s a combination sleeper) praised how it retains its shape even after being squished. “I’ve had it for over a year now and it’s still as plush as ever,” she added.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set, Queen
Brooklinen
$157.50
was $350.00

Bring the coziness of cashmere to your bed with this marshmallow-soft (yet breathable) sheet set. “After having these sheets for 1+ years, I never want to get rid of them,” a shopper wrote. “They get better with every wash and are a joy to sleep in each night.”

Buy Now
9 / 10
Luxe Sateen Duvet Cover, Full/Queen
Brooklinen
$80.55
was $179.00

Is your comforter not as soft to the touch as you’d like? You should consider grabbing this 480-thread count duvet cover to put on top of it. It’s made of long-staple cotton with a one-yarn-under and three-yarn over weave, which gives it a silky feel and subtle sheen.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Super-Plush Bath Sheets
Brooklinen
$79.20
was $99.00

Bath sheets are oversized and feel more like wrapping yourself in a blanket, as opposed to a standard towel. “I’ve dried my body off with a slew of different towels throughout the years (both for personal use and editorial testing), but fell head over heels for Brooklinen’s super-plush bath sheets, thanks to their generous size and the super-soft, fluffy, Turkish cotton pile,” our review reads.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Bathroom
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits