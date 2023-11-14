Newsletters

Brooklinen's Black Friday Sale Has 20% Off So Many Giftable Finds, Including Editor-Favorite Bedding and Loungewear

Credit: Photo: Sidney Bensimon; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Unless you have your recipients’ wish lists on hand, buying gifts is usually a tricky affair. Everyone has someone that’s hard to shop for in their lives, whether they’re picky, seem like they already have everything, or claim they don’t want anything. (To which I say: Everyone wants something.) On the other hand, maybe there’s a lack of inspiration and the ideas are simply not coming to you. Either of these situations can make the holidays unnecessarily stressful. 

In my experience, the best route when you’re at a loss is to start looking for a gift that they’ll actually use and make their lives better — in other words, anything cozy and self-care-oriented. Bedding, candles, PJs, and anything adjacent are almost guaranteed to be a hit, especially ones that come from a high-quality, cult-favorite brand like Brooklinen. Right now until Nov. 22, they’re offering 20 percent off everything before Black Friday, so you’ll definitely be able to land on the perfect gift for your recipient. Here are 10 options to get you started:

1 / 10
Candle & Diffuser Set
Brooklinen
$68.00
was $85.00

Candles might be the most solid and safest gift you can get — and this set even comes with a diffuser, too! With a burn time of 60 hours, it’ll last your giftee all winter long, and you can choose what scent best suits them. Bright Idea has stress-relieving geranium and cardamom, Good Intentions’ blend is calming basil and citrus, and Restore’s violet and cedarwood is meant to clear the mind.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Organic Ribbed Robe
Brooklinen
$95.20
was $119.00

Another perfect gift for a self-care lover — or someone who needs a little bit more relaxation in their life — is a plush robe. The absorbent, 100 percent Turkish cotton will make them never want to take it off.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Luxe Sateen Sheet Set, Queen
Brooklinen
$159.20
was $199.00

When we interviewed Brooklinen employees about the best items to score from their store, three of them directed us to the famous (as in, 22,000-reviews-famous) Luxe Sateen sheets. The Sateen is a warmer material than most sheets and gets softer with every wash, which your giftee is sure to appreciate this winter.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Mulberry Silk Sleep Bundle
Brooklinen
$59.84
was $88.00

Best List editor Britt loved the pillowcase in this set, writing that “there’s no stiffness or resistance to cause bunching. As a result, I wake up with my skin as smooth as it was when I went to bed the night before.” Hence, why it earned the "Best Overall" title on our list of the best silk pillowcases you can buy.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Organic Cotton Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
$135.20
was $169.00

Your giftee can snuggle up with this 100-percent cotton blanket on the couch and drape on top of it as a stylish accent piece. It’s not too thick or too thin, so it’s a versatile, year-round staple.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
$135.20
was $169.00

Another throw option that’ll provide an extra layer of comfort is a weighted one. Designed to reduce anxiety and help make sleep more restful, reviewers rave about this option from Brooklinen. “Having never owned a weight blanket before, I wasn't sure if it might be too heavy for me, but it's just the right amount of weight where it's comfortable but not oppressive at all,” one noted.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Marlow Pillow
Brooklinen
$52.00
was $65.00

The Marlow pillow is adjustable — zipped up, it’s firm, and unzipped, it’s softer — which means that your giftee can change it to their preference. “Whether firm or soft, I found the Marlow to be super comfy!” Britt wrote in her review of the pillow, adding that it provided ample neck and head support.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
$199.20
was $249.00

If your giftee prefers even more luxe items, this handmade wool blanket is the way to go. The virgin lambswool is super soft, according to reviewers. “I have a serious thing for blankets: I love them. They need to be made of quality materials, weighty not wimpy, and beautiful in appearance. This pure wool throw is all those things,” one said.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Marina Pajama Set
Brooklinen
$158.40
was $198.00

This classic, stylish set will be your recipient's most-worn item around the house due to its ultra-soft material. The oversized top and adjustable pants ensure that it’ll fit them perfectly.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Room Spray
Brooklinen
$28.00
was $35.00

Your recipient might not be a candle person, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give them some home fragrance in the form of a room spray. This affordable stocking stuffer is available in the aforementioned Bright Idea and Restore scents, as well as in Happy Hour, which is a blend of citrus, cedar, and rosemary.

Buy Now
