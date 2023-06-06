Newsletters
PSA: Brooklinen Is Offering 20% Off Breezy Linen Bedding for a Very Limited Time

Nic Dobija-Nootens
Nic helps you find household goods and kitchen tools that make your life at home more enjoyable. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The London Review of Books, Slate, and elsewhere. He lives in New York City with two geriatric cats (who still get the zoomies).
published yesterday
If you can pay attention to seasonal sales and plan ahead, even just a little, you can save a lot on new bedding — as much as hundreds of dollars on comforters, pillows, and sheet sets. However, even if you don’t keep literal tabs (and spreadsheets) on bedding retailers, you can still luck your way into great deals for the bedroom. Case in point: Brooklinen’s big linen sale going on right now.

You can save 20 percent on almost all their linen items, as well as take 10 percent off the rest of their inventory. Our editors are big fans of everything Brooklinen makes: their cotton percale sheets, their flannel bedding, their silk pillowcase, even their laundry detergent — it’s all seriously so well made and pleasant to use in your home. We’ve also tested some of their linen goods, such as their linen duvet cover, and found them to be similarly exceptional. With summer’s arrival, now is your last chance to get discounts on linen bedding that keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the season. Take advantage of these deals while you still can — they won’t stick around for long!

Linen Quilt, Full/Queen
Brooklinen
$200.88
was $279.00

This linen quilt has the ideal thickness for summertime slumber. It keeps you warm but is super breathable so you'll never overheat under it. You can use it as a seasonal replacement for your duvet if the temperature is really hot where you live, or keep it on your bed year round so you always have an extra blanket.

Linen Duvet Cover, Full/Queen
Brooklinen
$212.40
was $295.00

Our Best List Editor Britt called this linen duvet cover "the epitome of summer bedding essentials" because it's so cooling. "The European flax linen fabric of the duvet cover is breathable and strong, so it keeps me cool without being paper thin," Britt wrote. "Additionally, it has corner ties and large buttons for a secure hold, and adds a smooth and laid-back texture to the bed that feels like a reward to sleep in at night."

Linen Core Sheet Set, Queen
Brooklinen
$215.28

Instantly upgrade your sleep sanctuary with this linen sheet set that includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. If you haven't tried linen bedding before, just know that these sheets make your bed softer and more inviting. On warm mornings, you'll really enjoy waking up in an utterly cool bed.

Linen Move-In Bundle
Brooklinen
$527.54
was $862.00

Refresh your entire bed with this all-inclusive bedding bundle that includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover, four pillowcases, two pillows, one comforter, plus a silk eye mask. With this set, you'll be surrounded by cool and comfortable linen, and have some of the best sleep of your life.

Linen Robe
Brooklinen
$107.28
was $149.00

Treat yourself to high-quality loungewear with this linen robe. It's absorbent enough to help you finish drying off after a shower yet not so bulky that it takes up room in your bathroom or bedroom when you're not using it. It's incredibly lightweight, which makes it a rare summertime-friendly robe, and it has two large pockets for stashing your phone or keys if you want to throw it on when you go outside first thing in the morning.

