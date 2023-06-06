PSA: Brooklinen Is Offering 20% Off Breezy Linen Bedding for a Very Limited Time

Treat yourself to high-quality loungewear with this linen robe. It's absorbent enough to help you finish drying off after a shower yet not so bulky that it takes up room in your bathroom or bedroom when you're not using it. It's incredibly lightweight, which makes it a rare summertime-friendly robe, and it has two large pockets for stashing your phone or keys if you want to throw it on when you go outside first thing in the morning.