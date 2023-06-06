PSA: Brooklinen Is Offering 20% Off Breezy Linen Bedding for a Very Limited Time
If you can pay attention to seasonal sales and plan ahead, even just a little, you can save a lot on new bedding — as much as hundreds of dollars on comforters, pillows, and sheet sets. However, even if you don’t keep literal tabs (and spreadsheets) on bedding retailers, you can still luck your way into great deals for the bedroom. Case in point: Brooklinen’s big linen sale going on right now.
You can save 20 percent on almost all their linen items, as well as take 10 percent off the rest of their inventory. Our editors are big fans of everything Brooklinen makes: their cotton percale sheets, their flannel bedding, their silk pillowcase, even their laundry detergent — it’s all seriously so well made and pleasant to use in your home. We’ve also tested some of their linen goods, such as their linen duvet cover, and found them to be similarly exceptional. With summer’s arrival, now is your last chance to get discounts on linen bedding that keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the season. Take advantage of these deals while you still can — they won’t stick around for long!