Brooklinen’s Plush All-Season Comforter Feels Like “Sleeping Under a Cloud” — and it’s 20% Off During Their Sitewide Sale

Haley Lyndes
Haley LyndesSEO Commerce Writer
Haley is your ultimate shopping authority, dedicated to bringing you the latest deals and the best product choices for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. With prior experience as a full-time commerce writer for POPSUGAR, she's passionate about helping you discover the best places to shop for top-notch products without breaking the bank. Born in Vermont and based in Boston, she has a deep-rooted love for New England and enjoys her weekends exploring the charm of the region, hopping from one (very small) state to another.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
Credit: Tessa Cooper

When it comes to expressing our love and admiration for the bedding and bath brand Brooklinen, we’re not shy (see our rave review of its duvet cover, percale sheet set, and down alternative comforter). It’s an editor-favorite brand known for its high quality, soft coziness, and ability to keep warm sleepers cool despite the outside temperature. With the transition to spring and summer weather, hot nights are just around the corner. Fortunately, for Sleep Week—a week dedicated to highlighting the importance of sleep on your health by the National Sleep Foundation — Brooklinen is offering a 20% discount across their entire site. This means anything you set your eyes on can be purchased at a discounted price!

Whether you’re in search of a quilt for your bed, washed linen sheets, or a bedding bundle that checks all the boxes (and is 40% off!), Brooklinen’s sale has you covered. And, psst… its sister brand, Marlow, which sells one of our editor’s favorite pillows, is also offering up to 40% off bundles. The deals are endless! Shop our top picks from Brooklinen’s Sleep Week Sale ahead.

1 / 10
Down Comforter, Full/Queen, Lightweight

This cozy comforter not only snagged the top spot in our Best List's All-Season category but also found a permanent place in our editor Britt's bedroom. "I slept like a baby, and it wasn't just because of how tired I was, but because of the comforting embrace I felt all night," she expressed in her review.

$215.20
$269.00
at Brooklinen
2 / 10
Classic Core Sheet Set, Queen

Introducing another standout from our Best List: the Classic Core Sheet Set. Due to its breathable design, it secured its place among the top products of the entire year in 2022. The sheets are super soft and become cozier with every wash, giving them that lived-in feel.

$143.20
$179.00
at Brooklinen
3 / 10
Weighted Cotton Throw Blanket

Crafted with your comfort as a top priority, Brooklinen's weighted throw features a layer of petite glass beads that makes up its 12-pound weight. Say goodbye to restlessness as you snuggle beneath the soft, textured cotton. We love its limited edition fig and driftwood tan colors!

$135.20
$169.00
at Brooklinen
4 / 10
Marlow Pillow

The Marlow Pillow can be tailored to your liking — it's firm when zipped up and softer when unzipped. According to Best List editor Britt's review, "Whether you prefer it firm or soft, the Marlow is super comfy!" She also highlighted its incredible support for the neck and head.

$52.00
$65.00
at Brooklinen
5 / 10
Mulberry Silk Sleep Bundle

This deluxe set of pillowcases and a mask is not only cooling and breathable but also a delight for your skin and hair (say farewell to wrinkles and bedhead!). Made with 100% pure Mulberry silk, you're in for nothing but sweet dreams.

$59.84
$88.00
at Brooklinen
6 / 10
Down Pillow, Mid-Plush, Standard

This down pillow is a must-have for those with allergies. It's made with 100% hypoallergenic Downmark Certified downfill, so you won't be sneezing with this in your bedroom. It comes in three levels of plushness: plush, mid-plush, and firm. Regardless of your choice, you'll still have a wonderfully soft pillow to lay your head on every night.

$95.20
$119.00
at Brooklinen
7 / 10
Down Alternative Mattress Topper

This down alternative mattress topper made our Best List for a reason: it's that good. It is filled with microgel fiber and offers a soft and silky texture that maintains its plushness over time. Since its microgel fill is evenly distributed, it doesn't retain heat, making it a great topper to have on your bed year-round.

$103.20
$129.00
at Brooklinen
8 / 10
Classic Duvet Cover, Full/Queen

A good duvet cover must withstand kids, pets, occasional spills, and daily wear without worry. It should also be comfortable enough to skip the top sheet. Luckily, Brooklinen's Classic Duvet Cover does all of that. It's lightweight, easy to wash, and has a stylish design that blends with most bedding!

$119.20
$149.00
at Brooklinen
9 / 10
Lambswool-Cashmere Throw Blanket

Whenever a cashmere throw of this luxury is on sale, it deserves some thought. Initially featured in Brooklinen's holiday collection, we're pumped that they've decided to make this ultra-soft throw a permanent part of their collection — its fuzziness is unmatched!

$159.20
$199.00
at Brooklinen
10 / 10
Linen Move-In Bundle

Upgrade your entire night's sleep with this ultra-comfortable bedding bundle. It comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a duvet cover, four pillowcases, two pillows, a comforter, and a silky eye mask. Dive into the linen's relaxed and cozy vibe and get ready for deep sleep this spring and summer.

$586.16
$862.00
at Brooklinen
