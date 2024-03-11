Brooklinen’s Plush All-Season Comforter Feels Like “Sleeping Under a Cloud” — and it’s 20% Off During Their Sitewide Sale

When it comes to expressing our love and admiration for the bedding and bath brand Brooklinen, we’re not shy (see our rave review of its duvet cover, percale sheet set, and down alternative comforter). It’s an editor-favorite brand known for its high quality, soft coziness, and ability to keep warm sleepers cool despite the outside temperature. With the transition to spring and summer weather, hot nights are just around the corner. Fortunately, for Sleep Week—a week dedicated to highlighting the importance of sleep on your health by the National Sleep Foundation — Brooklinen is offering a 20% discount across their entire site. This means anything you set your eyes on can be purchased at a discounted price!