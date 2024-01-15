This “High Quality” Cat Tree at Costco Is $30 Cheaper In-Stores

According to Reddit users on r/Costco, the cat tree is discounted at stores for $79.99, but it’s priced just at $109.99 online. Between Redditors and reviews on Costco’s website, the quality of the Catry product seems to be the best thing about it. “I had three cats on it at one time, and they all had room to have their own space,” one Redditor said. “I love that the ball toys aren’t stapled, they actually have a metal circle that you can attach more toys to if you have a cat that likes to chew string.”