Costco’s Easter Hours Suggest Shopping Sooner
Costco is a one-stop shop for small storage finds, kitchen appliances, affordable plants, and so much more, so any visit to the retailer can easily end with a packed shopping cart. In case you’re looking for something to do after dinner on Easter Sunday (or during the day if you don’t celebrate), walking through the warehouse aisles is a fun family-friendly or solo activity.
You’re probably asking yourself the following question: Is Costco open on Easter this year? If you need to stop by the retailer for any flowers or Easter basket goodies, it’s a good idea to save yourself some time and energy by double checking Costco’s hours of operation this weekend.
Well, be sure that you visit Costco before or after March 31, because the retailer will not be open on Easter Sunday 2024. Store hours vary depending on the location, but Costco is typically open until 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on Saturdays. If you’re itching to shop on Sunday while the store is closed, take a look online at Costco’s giant Connect 4 board or backpack cooler to treat yourself to something useful for the springtime.
While you’re at Costco before the holiday, you can pick up a pair of plants (or a set of tiny LEGO plants!) or grab a handful of Easter eggs to hide. If you don’t have a big backyard, consider the retailer’s fan-favorite mini greenhouse. After all, it’s the perfect time to start planting some seasonal plants and vegetables.
Because Costco is closed on Easter Sunday, do your shopping early this weekend — and don’t forget to buy one of the retailer’s delicious baked goods for the dinner table.