Costco’s Easter Hours Suggest Shopping Sooner

Well, be sure that you visit Costco before or after March 31, because the retailer will not be open on Easter Sunday 2024. Store hours vary depending on the location, but Costco is typically open until 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on Saturdays. If you’re itching to shop on Sunday while the store is closed, take a look online at Costco’s giant Connect 4 board or backpack cooler to treat yourself to something useful for the springtime.