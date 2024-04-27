Costco’s Huge $15 Ferns Are Flying Off Shelves (You’ll Want 3!)
With the summer quickly approaching, there’s never been a better time to hang out on your patio or balcony. If your plants didn’t survive the winter months, this affordable find at Costco will add some greenery to revive your outdoor space.
Costco occasionally sells gigantic plants for such a low cost that you’ll double check the price tag, and the retailer did it again with these beautiful ferns. For only $15, this is the perfect opportunity to fill up your shopping cart.
An Instagram post by @costco_doesitagain shows the luscious ferns in hanging planters, and I’m surprised that the store still had them in stock. According to the comments, the price varies depending on your location — some commenters shared that they paid $20 for each fern at their local Costco.
There are many varieties of the fern plant, but this specific one is the sword fern, which is also known as the Boston fern. Whether you place it indoors or outdoors, these easy-to-grow ferns thrive in bright, indirect sunlight and need slightly moist soil. If you’re new to plants, this is great for beginners. Plus, it’s so pretty.
Costco is a one-stop shop for plant gems, especially right now. The retailer recently sold a two-pack set of raised garden beds for only $80, which is an incredible deal for the high-quality gardening gem. As if that wasn’t enough, massive concrete planters were available in stores last month, which are the perfect size to fit one of these gorgeous ferns.
In case your local Costco isn’t selling the ferns, Costa Farms can ship two hanging ferns straight to your door for $41 on Amazon. According to reviewers, the plants are “lush, full, vibrant, green, and gorgeous,” which is just about everything you’d want from a plant.
Be sure to visit Costco ASAP to pick up at least three of these gorgeous ferns for your home. It’s almost summer, so you deserve to treat yourself!