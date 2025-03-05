This Always Sold-Out Costco Find Is Finally Back for Spring, and It Can Help You Sleep
Is white noise your best friend? Some people find it impossible to sleep in total silence at night, or alternatively, they need something that’s loud enough to drown out city sounds to lull them to sleep. Whichever camp you’re in, a popular mini fan from Costco is a white noise lover’s dream. It’s called the Woozoo, and every time it hits warehouse floors, it sells out in a flash because it’s just that awesome.
“My favorite little fan is back at Costco,” Laura from Costco Hot Finds said in a recent Instagram video. “This one provides the best white noise for sleeping. This is the Woozoo, and I swear it gets better every year.”
The Woozoo is different from other fans because of its globe shape and oscillation track. Not only does it go back and forth, but it also rotates up and down to help cool the entire room. It even comes with a timer, remote, and new LED-lit touch controls (don’t worry — the LED lights can be turned off). Best of all, it honestly looks cute, while taking up minimal space on your floor or nightstand.
Costco shoppers in Laura’s comments agree that the Woozoo is better than any white noise machine out there (and, yes, the fan function is pretty great, too!). “Definitely the best fan I’ve ever had,” one person wrote. “Would recommend to anyone!” Someone else said, “Bought this last year. The best!” And another commenter added, “Absolutely [the] best fan ever.”
Another shopper said they have a Woozoo in every bedroom in their house, with someone else writing, “Just bought my second one!! I love it and didn’t want to have to keep moving it between rooms.”
You can pick up the Woozoo fan at Costco stores for just under $40, or grab it on Costco’s website for about $48. It even has a 4.9-star rating on Costco.com — wherever you turn, people are raving about this little fan!
Whether you’re a white noise person, hot sleeper, or just need better air circulation throughout your space, this Woozoo fan is going to be a game-changer — especially as the weather starts to get warmer!