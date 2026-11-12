I Test Bedding for a Living, and These Are the Best Sheets to Buy During Black Friday
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Over the past four years, I’ve tested dozens of bedding pieces in just about every category you can imagine. This extensive testing led me to discover my favorite brand that I now use almost exclusively on my bed: Cozy Earth. In fact, it’s become my go-to for luxe bamboo bedding (an excellent cooling fabric for hot sleepers like me), breathable sleepwear, and the faux fur blanket of my dreams. Even better, Cozy Earth kicked off an early Black Friday Sale, so you can shop the brand for a steal.
The Best Cozy Earth Early Black Friday Deals
Here are my tried-and-true Cozy Earth favorites to snag before the sale ends.