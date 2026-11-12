black friday cyber monday

I Test Bedding for a Living, and These Are the Best Sheets to Buy During Black Friday

Britt FranklinContributor
Britt FranklinContributor
As a blogger turned journalist, I love tapping into curiosity that drives us to curate spaces that truly embody our vision. I test products for a living, which puts me at the forefront of trendy and innovative gadgets and gizmos to make life at home more fun and efficient.
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Cozy bedroom with a tufted headboard, beige bedding, rust pillows, pendant lights, and abstract wall art.
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Credit: Viv Yapp

Over the past four years, I’ve tested dozens of bedding pieces in just about every category you can imagine. This extensive testing led me to discover my favorite brand that I now use almost exclusively on my bed: Cozy Earth. In fact, it’s become my go-to for luxe bamboo bedding (an excellent cooling fabric for hot sleepers like me), breathable sleepwear, and the faux fur blanket of my dreams. Even better, Cozy Earth kicked off an early Black Friday Sale, so you can shop the brand for a steal.

Quick Overview

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Through December 12, use the code APARTMENTTHERAPY to score up to 20% off sitewide (excluding loungewear). Plus, you can score 15% off bedding, bath, and sleepwear (plus 20% off bundles!).

The Best Cozy Earth Early Black Friday Deals

Here are my tried-and-true Cozy Earth favorites to snag before the sale ends.

Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
$324$275

As a hot sleeper, I love Cozy Earth's buttery-soft and cooling Bamboo Sheet Set. They're smooth and breathable, which helps to keep you comfortable through the night at any time of the year. The sheets are available in 13 colors, including striped patterns, and come in sizes from Twin/Twin XL to California King.

$275 at Cozy Earth
Puffy Sheep Slipper
$98$69

Since I work from home, I live in the Puffy Sheep Slippers. (I'm wearing them now!) They're warm and cozy, which is great during transitional weather, and the slippers' padded shearling insole provides pressure-relieving comfort.

$69 at Cozy Earth
Classic Cuddle Blanket
$288$245

Cozy Earth's luxurious Cuddle Blanket is hands-down my favorite fall and winter layering piece, and in my opinion, it's best to get it early and on sale. This faux fur blanket is weighty and fluffy, and you won't believe how incredibly soft it is until you feel it for yourself. It even makes a fantastic gift, whether it's for yourself or a loved one.

$245 at Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set, Winter Toile Dijon, Full
$324$275

The Winter Toile in Dijon sheets will give your bed a golden, nature-inspired makeover for the season. It features wintery flora and fauna, from deer to holly, and is sure to bring warmth to the cool nights ahead.

$275 at Cozy Earth
Waffle Bath Towels, Set of 2
$108$92

Cozy Earth's Waffle Bath Towels are one of my bathroom must-haves. They offer a unique style in that they feature a two-sided design, with the waffle texture on the exterior and a soft terry material on the interior. “Basically, you get the straight-out-of-a-hotel look and experience here, thanks to the pretty, display-worthy texture paired with the post-shower-ready inner layer,” says contributor Blair's review.

$92 at Cozy Earth
Lightweight Down Alternative Comforter, Queen/Full
$370$315

You can't go wrong with any of Cozy Earth's comforters, and this down-alternative piece would make an exceptional addition to any bedroom. "Since my bed is the focal point of my studio, I appreciated how clean and elevated it made the space look," editorial assistant Tamieka says in her review, "almost like hotel bedding with its smooth, breathable texture, but in my own apartment."

$315 at Cozy Earth
Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
$154$131

I never thought I'd find a set of long-sleeve pajamas that didn't cause me to overheat, but Cozy Earth's Bamboo Pajamas proved me wrong. The two-piece set is silky smooth and super breathable, and I've yet to experience night sweats while wearing it to sleep at night. "When I got this pajama set, it was truly love at first try-on," says contributor Blair's review. "The supreme softness really took me by surprise."

$131 at Cozy Earth
Bamboo Viscose Comforter, Queen/Full
$388$330

Not only is this Bamboo Comforter soft and luxurious, but it’s also easy to use with a duvet cover. I've used this comforter (with standard fill) in the cold months as well as during the peak summer heat, and I can confirm that it’s a bed covering you can use all year long,

$330 at Cozy Earth
Silk Pillow, Standard
$228$194

Contributor Alicia says that the Silk Pillow is the side sleeper pillow of her dreams. It’s filled with 100% long-strand mulberry silk and encased in bamboo viscose, so it’s naturally breathable and especially ideal for hot sleepers. The filling stays evenly distributed, and it’s also backed by a warranty against shifting.

$194 at Cozy Earth
Bamboo Jersey Sheet Set, Queen
$290$247

If you prefer your sheets to feel like your favorite soft T-shirt, then give Cozy Earth's new Bamboo Jersey Sheets a go. "They feel like my beloved jersey sheets from college but with the glow-up of a lifetime," says contributor Rebecca's review. These have a bit more stretch than the standard bamboo sheets, and they're a choice pick for seasons of transitional weather, too.

$247 at Cozy Earth
Luxe Bath Towels, Set of 2
$118$100

The Luxe Bath Towels from Cozy Earth are a classic option for bathroom linens that are highly absorbent and long-lasting. "I’ve owned these bath towels for almost a year, and they’re just as soft as the day I got them," says contributor Morgan. "Even though they’re my thickest, most comfortable towels, they still dry impressively fast."

$100 at Cozy Earth
Bamboo Down Alternative Pillow
$138$117

As a combination sleeper, the Down Alternative Pillow has been a game-changer since it's both soft and supportive. In fact, it was so popular among editors that it was selected as the Best Luxury pick on our Best List for side sleeper pillows.

$117 at Cozy Earth
Waffle Bath Wrap
$84$71

This editor-loved waffle bath wrap is designed to stay in place and dry you off in a blink. According to contributor Blair, it's one of the most practical bath linens she's ever tried. "It's a hands-free happy medium between a towel and robe that’s equally stylish, lightweight, quick-drying, and practical — whether you're changing at the gym, in a dorm room, or your own bathroom." It even has pockets!

$71 at Cozy Earth
Nantucket Bath Towels, Set of 2
$98$83

Made of cotton and bamboo viscose, the Nantucket Bath Towels have a large surface area that you’ll want to stay bundled up in. They aren’t too thick, dry well, and have a cozy softness that I love. The heathered design and solid hem also give them a laid-back elegance that always feels vacation-ready.

$83 at Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set, Jade Tree Snow, Full
$324$275

Featuring mini green trees on a crisp white background, the Jade Tree Snow design is my favorite of Cozy Earth's holiday-themed bamboo sheet sets. If you want to add a subtle festive touch that won’t look out of place even if you keep them on your bed past winter, this is it!

$275 at Cozy Earth
Bamboo Mattress Pad, Queen
$178$151

The low-profile Bamboo Mattress Pad is a great option for hot sleepers looking to add another cozy layer to their beds. It doesn't add a lot of bulk, and it features a temperature-regulating design that will keep you comfortable while you rest.

$151 at Cozy Earth
Soft-Wash Cotton Quilt
$308$262

You'll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on the ultra-popular Soft-Wash Cotton Quilt because a lot of this collection has already sold out! House Tour Director Adrienne says the quilt "manages to be the perfect balance between lightweight but not too flat-looking."

$262 at Cozy Earth
Bubble Cuddle Blanket
$238$202

If you're looking for the supersoft feel of the Cuddle Blanket in a lightweight form, look no further than the Bubble Cuddle Blanket. It features a woven, textured design and plush pile that you'll want to snuggle into whenever possible.

$202 at Cozy Earth
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