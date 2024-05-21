Newsletters

I’m Obsessed with This Oprah-Loved Brand’s Bedding and Bath Essentials — I Got You an Exclusive Discount

As a hot sleeper, I’m always on the hunt for bedding that will keep me cool all year long. Believe it or not, cooling sheets can be kind of tricky. Some are only suitable for the hot summer months, and others are Goldilocks finds that are just right no matter the temperature inside or out. For the latter, I’ve come to rely on Oprah-favorite brand Cozy Earth. From bedding to bath essentials, the products use bamboo fabric to ensure natural breathability, cooling benefits, and supreme softness. Plus, new products are rolling out pretty often, and I’ve had the benefit of testing out a ton of them. They can be pricey, but what I’ve learned in the years since trying my first set of Cozy Earth sheets is that it’s a brand that’s totally worth the splurge. 

Fortunately, you won’t have to pay full price for high-quality bedding, bath goods, and apparel from Cozy Earth. The brand has kicked off its 2024 Memorial Day Sale, where you can save up to 25% off selected items and get free shipping. However, I got you an exclusive discount that will give you 35% off sitewide simply by using the code APARTMENTTHERAPY at checkout. Below, I’ve rounded up a sampling of editor-tested Cozy Earth favorites to kick off your shopping journey, and you can check out everything the brand has to offer here.

Waffle Bath Towels, Set of 2
Cozy Earth
$78.00
was $120.00

The dual-sided Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels will make you feel like you’re living a life of luxury the moment you step out of the shower. With one side featuring a cozy waffle texture and the other a plush terry, it’s sure to keep you dry without weighing you down. “I’m not usually a huge fan of waffle towels, but Cozy Earth swayed me,” says Senior Style Editor, Blair, in her review. Oh yeah, and these Best List-winning towels are Oprah-approved, too. You can read our full review here.

Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
Cozy Earth
$252.85
was $389.00

Made from 100% viscose, the editor- and reader-favorite Bamboo Sheet Set is sure to keep you cool and cozy all summer long. They're temperature-regulating, hypoallergenic, machine-washable, and said to be some of the softest sheets around. If you're still not sold on these Oprah-approved beauties, then you can try them free for 100 nights or read our full review here.

Waffle Bath Wrap
Cozy Earth
$58.50
was $90.00

Some bath wraps can be annoyingly faulty and are therefore just not worth the risk, especially if you live with other people. But this pill-free waffle-weave wrap is sure to stay securely in place and dry you off in no time. Blair said it's one of the most useful bath linens she's ever used, describing it in her review as "a hands-free happy medium between a towel and robe that’s equal parts good-looking, lightweight, fast-drying, and practical — whether you’re changing at the gym, in a dorm room, or your own bathroom." (Bonus: The wrap has pockets!)

Bamboo Coverlet, Queen
Cozy Earth
$174.85
was $269.00

Cozy Earth’s all-season Bamboo Coverlet is the editor-favorite bed covering of the year for its style, comfort, and durability. Made from 100% viscose from bamboo that’s naturally soft and breathable, this coverlet has stitched vertical stripes that provide subtle texture and an oversized fit for a range of sizes. If you aren’t exactly in the market for a bed blanket but still love the style of this elegant piece, the Bamboo Coverlet is available as a throw.

Luxe Bath Towel Set
Cozy Earth
$156.00
was $240.00

If it’s beyond time for a towel refresh, get more bang for your buck by buying them in a bundle. Cozy Earth’s Luxe Bath Towel Set contains eight classic towels that are high-quality and durable. The set includes four washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels that are made from a surprisingly soft blend of cotton and bamboo viscose. Crafted using Zero Twist Technology that assists with quick-drying and absorbency, these towels are sure to instantly elevate your bath linens in both feel and style.

Bubble Cuddle Blanket
Cozy Earth
$195.00
was $300.00

The lush and luxurious Bubble Cuddle Blanket is a must-have for those who love the ultra-soft feel of premium faux fur. It’s available in two colors and two sizes, and has a trendy bubble weave that adds texture with a touch of romance. The blanket has a medium plushness and knife-edge finish that doesn’t compromise its density or feel. If you’re interested in a heavier faux fur blanket to keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months, try the thicker Cuddle Blanket — as someone who has both blankets, trust me when I say you won’t regret it!

Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth
$126.75
was $195.00

What you wear to sleep is just as important to getting a good night's rest as your bedding, which is why your pajamas should be ultra-comfy. The luxurious Bamboo Pajama Set comes in a whopping 12 colors, so you can look super stylish while you snooze. Tall and petite sizes are also available. Read our full review here.

Silk Pillow
Cozy Earth
$194.35
was $299.00

If you're a hot sleeper looking to invest in quality products for valuable sleep, Cozy Earth’s Silk Pillow will make a soft and cooling addition to your bedscape. Buttery soft to the touch, this Best List-winning pillow keeps you from overheating at night so you won’t be tossing or continually flipping it over for relief. It’s made with the brand’s signature cooling bamboo cover and has a mulberry silk fill that’s just as luxurious as it sounds. Read our full review here.

Linen Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
Cozy Earth
$175.05
was $389.00

Stay ahead of the spring and summer weather with this limited-edition set of Cozy Earth's linen bamboo sheets. Breathable and moisture-wicking, the Best List-winning sheets are made up of a blend of bamboo and linen for comfort that lasts through the seasons. The four-piece set comes with one fitted sheet, one top sheet, and two pillow shams.

Bamboo Comforter, Queen/Full
Cozy Earth
$324.35
was $499.00

