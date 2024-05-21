I’m Obsessed with This Oprah-Loved Brand’s Bedding and Bath Essentials — I Got You an Exclusive Discount
As a hot sleeper, I’m always on the hunt for bedding that will keep me cool all year long. Believe it or not, cooling sheets can be kind of tricky. Some are only suitable for the hot summer months, and others are Goldilocks finds that are just right no matter the temperature inside or out. For the latter, I’ve come to rely on Oprah-favorite brand Cozy Earth. From bedding to bath essentials, the products use bamboo fabric to ensure natural breathability, cooling benefits, and supreme softness. Plus, new products are rolling out pretty often, and I’ve had the benefit of testing out a ton of them. They can be pricey, but what I’ve learned in the years since trying my first set of Cozy Earth sheets is that it’s a brand that’s totally worth the splurge.
Fortunately, you won’t have to pay full price for high-quality bedding, bath goods, and apparel from Cozy Earth. The brand has kicked off its 2024 Memorial Day Sale, where you can save up to 25% off selected items and get free shipping. However, I got you an exclusive discount that will give you 35% off sitewide simply by using the code APARTMENTTHERAPY at checkout. Below, I’ve rounded up a sampling of editor-tested Cozy Earth favorites to kick off your shopping journey, and you can check out everything the brand has to offer here.