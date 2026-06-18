After Seeing Diane Keaton’s Home, I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Coffee Table Detail

While there is so much to love about this property — over five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a standalone guesthouse, all doused in Keaton’s signature black and white palette — a single decor detail caught my eye as I pored over the home’s listing photos. It all has to do with the way Keaton chose to style her coffee tables (and a few dining centerpieces, too!) using a sense of scale that is absolutely quirky, but totally delightful. And in fact, her use of oversized pottery is totally in line with some of the trends that I’ve seen percolating on social media feeds in 2026.