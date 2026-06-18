After Seeing Diane Keaton’s Home, I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Coffee Table Detail
It’s a home I’ve been enamored of for most of my adult life, but I still tore through the real estate photos attached to the updated listing of Diane Keaton’s iconic Los Angeles farmhouse earlier this week. It doesn’t seem like that much has changed about the home’s timeless architecture and details (thank goodness!), which were well-documented in Keaton’s The House That Pinterest Built.
While there is so much to love about this property — over five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a standalone guesthouse, all doused in Keaton’s signature black and white palette — a single decor detail caught my eye as I pored over the home’s listing photos. It all has to do with the way Keaton chose to style her coffee tables (and a few dining centerpieces, too!) using a sense of scale that is absolutely quirky, but totally delightful. And in fact, her use of oversized pottery is totally in line with some of the trends that I’ve seen percolating on social media feeds in 2026.
Why I’m Absolutely Obsessed with Diane Keaton’s Coffee Table Decor
Gorgeous pottery in earthy neutral colors graces almost every single room in Keaton’s home. But if you take a look at some of the sitting areas within this 9,000-square-foot farmhouse, you’ll notice that clusters of pottery overtake many of the coffee tables pictured. These statement pottery pieces also vary in size, almost comically, especially when they’re set together; that’s a styling trick that deliberately juxtaposes the size of the coffee table with raw textured detail that pottery is known for.
Coffee table books and personal mementos aside, oversized pottery can anchor any coffee table with a bold focal point. Its irregular size and shape also beautifully disrupts the horizontal lines of the coffee table it’s nestled on. I also love that it’s an unexpected way to lean into a minimalist aesthetic: I feel that it gives off much more personality and warmth than low-profile trays that have become popular in many spaces.
This detail might not be truly how the late actor had decorated while she was living there, but given that there are reports that Keaton’s children are involved in the home’s sale, I have to imagine they maintained at least some of the charm that each room had before the home was publicly listed. I guess I won’t ever really know if Keaton herself decorated her space this way, but it sure feels right in line with her larger-than-life aesthetic.
How to Get Diane Keaton’s Living Room Look
If you’re just as obsessed with this look as I am, adapting this detail into your own space isn’t as hard as it may seem. You’ll have to source pottery that is deliberately varied in sizing; choose gorgeously detailed vases (or even urns!). And while you may choose to fill each with florals, I’m personally skipping them altogether. Luckily, many budget retailers have released statement pottery designs recently — and you can find them in droves at home retailers that you already know and love. Simply layer them directly onto your coffee table, a dining table, or even a kitchen island to achieve a similar effect.
There are so many ways Keaton has inspired modern design in her lifetime, and I’m challenging myself to find even more inspiration from her iconic home. As noted by Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg, who is selling the property, Keaton had a knack for trying the unexpected: “What always amazed me was her ability to see potential where others saw limitations,” he told TMZ. I’m giving this beautiful coffee table decor idea a go in that exact spirit!
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