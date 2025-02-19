The Bright $1 Storage Baskets at Dollar Tree That Work Everywhere (I Want Every Color!)
There are some items in the world of organizing that are simply invaluable because of their versatility. And those finds are 10 times better when they’re also affordable and add some color to your home. Case in point: Dollar Tree’s new vibrant oval slotted carry baskets.
At just $1.25 apiece, these baskets are a steal and you can use them to organize everything, everywhere (even outside of your home!). Use them to corral toys in the living room; store linens, towels, or accessories in your closet; take with you on your next picnic, or keep in your car to be ready for beach days (warm weather will be here before you know it).
Available in four bright colors — red, yellow, green, and blue — the baskets provide an easy way to add a cute pop of color to any space. Separate delicates or air-dry clothes into the flexible basket when doing laundry, stick one in your pantry for your overflow ingredients, put one in your garage for sports equipment that needs to breathe, or store bath toys in it for easy cleanup. The best part? It has handles! When you want to transition from winter to spring and take your bulky clothes and put them into storage, there’s no lugging around a big box and breaking your back — just two handles that make the task easier than ever.
At about 13 inches wide, 21.5 inches tall, and just over 10 inches long, this new addition is a larger version of Dollar Tree’s beloved small oval basket, which would make a perfect Easter basket, and the sturdy oval carry totes that are a staple for a reason. While the new gem is sold out online, run to your local store to see if you can find it on shelves.
And in case you don’t live near a Dollar Tree (or your store is sold out), Amazon sells a three-pack of similar, slightly smaller colorful baskets that serve the same purpose.