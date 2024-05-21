Newsletters

overhead shot of a cream colored rug being vacuumed.
Memorial Day is nearly here, but if you’re eager to get your shop on now, you’re in luck. Tons of brands have already launched deals, with one of those brands being Dyson. The home appliance juggernaut is beloved for its array of products that all seem to hit the perfect sweet spot between style and functionality. That being said, most of its products are also something we’d call “investment pieces,” meaning you’ll be dropping a nice chunk of change when you pick one up. Our advice for getting the most bang for your buck? Shop Dyson’s Memorial Day sale!

This year, Dyson’s Memorial Day deals are stellar, with deep savings on everything from its famous (and editor-loved) vacuums to its high-tech fans and more! Below, we rounded up eight of the best Dyson deals you can shop today and well through the holiday weekend. Here’s to finally scoring that Dyson of your dreams — and saving some money while doing it.

V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$349.99
was $519.99

You can’t go wrong with the V8 Absolute, which totally revamped contributor Sholeen’s cleaning routine. “Sometimes I feel like my vacuum is taking me for a spree, rather than the other way around,” she wrote. “It hardly takes up any storage space, and though it comes with a docking station, I just slide my tools and stick under the bed for fuss-free storage.”

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum
Dyson
$479.99
was $649.99

Another model that’s been editor-approved? The V12, which contributor Stella found so easy to maneuver that it felt like an extension of her arm. “Although it’s small enough to stow away easily in my tiny coat closet, this thing packs a punch. The V12‘s got a special size-detecting technology, which measures the dimensions of the debris it’s picking up and then increases or decreases suction power accordingly,” she says. Read the rest of the review here.

Dyson Outsize vacuum
Dyson
$499.99
was $599.99

If you have more space and more ground to cover, the Outsize vac is going to work wonders. Compared to the V11, it has a 150% bigger bin (so you don’t have to empty it right away) and 25% wider cleaner head, and it runs for a full 60 minutes. The machine also is equipped with Dyson’s latest hair de-tangling technology, which makes it suited to homes with pets.

Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum
Dyson
$299.99
was $349.99

This one stands apart with its “omnidirectional” build, which can rotate fully. It can also reach under furniture, thanks to its neck that can hold nearly flat and its smaller head. “If you’re looking for a little guy that you can easily pull out, this is it,” former editor Riddley’s review reads. “I use it most often for quick cleanups, resetting the kitchen and dining room after dinner, picking up the dirt that my dogs tracked in, and reaching tight spaces.”

Tangle-Free Turbine Tool
Dyson
$34.99
was $69.99

If you already have a Dyson (or want an extra tool with your new model), this small tangle-free turbine is designed to remove hair from carpets and upholstery without having it wrap around a brush bar. It’s ideal to pick up after shedding pets, and it’ll keep your whole space spotless.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Vacuum
Dyson
$399.99
was $499.99

Contributor AnneMarie tried (and loved) an earlier version of this vac, so the latest version will also live up to her claim that it “tackles all the dust, dirt, and dander better than any vacuum I’ve ever owned, and even better, it gets every last clump of fur without clogging.” It also comes with a grooming tool that removes medium to long hair, dead skin, and allergens from your pet, keeping them from spreading around your home.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 purifying fan
Dyson
$299.99
was $429.99

This efficient air purifier will be an absolute lifesaver if you have allergies, and it’ll keep your home smelling fresh all year long. Its sensors diagnose pollutants and display the results on its screen, and the filter captures 99.97% of tiny particles. Even better, it’s a two-in-one, emitting a cooling airflow that’ll keep the temperature of the room in check during the warmer months.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$599.99
was $749.99

This model has an upgraded HEPA filter that traps particles as small as 0.1 microns, and like the others it also shines an angled light on the floor so you don’t miss any dirt or debris. Further, the wand detaches and becomes a built-in dusting device, with a crevice tool stored inside.

