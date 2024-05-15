Newsletters

This Under-the-Radar Furniture Brand Is Offering Up to 35% Off for Memorial Day — Shop Our Top Picks

published yesterday
The only thing better than buying the sofa of your dreams is scoring it at a deep discount. That’s why right now is the best time to shop for all of your long-coveted home items. Now that most retailers have begun their Memorial Day sales, it’s the perfect time to save on everything from mattresses to cleaning tools to furniture. Among the brands launching discounts early is Edloe Finch, the name behind some of the most stylish living room seating on the internet. AT readers have come to love the brand’s modern pieces over the years, so we always keep an eye out for sales — and boy do we have good news. Now through June 5, you can get up to 35% off select pieces, including everything from accent chairs and sleeper sofas to dining tables and bed frames. Essentially, you can refurnish your whole home without breaking the bank when you take advantage of these markdowns. Below, you’ll find our favorite picks for every room, so have a look, and get some shopping inspo!

1 / 10
Albany Sofa (Rust Velvet)
Edloe Finch
$934.00
was $1259.00

If you're looking for your next showstopper, look no further. The Albany sofa is refined and understated, not to mention the perfect perch for a relaxing day in. Three seat cushions provide ample space for hanging with friends or stretching out solo for an afternoon nap. Rust-colored velvet outfits a sturdy wooden frame, creating a timeless style.

2 / 10
Adalyn Lounge Chair
Edloe Finch
$479.00

Almost more of an art piece than a functional object, the Adalyn lounge chair features a rustic wooden frame with ultra-sharp angles. It exemplifies Danish design at its finest, proving that simplicity is often best. Don't think you have to sit rigidly in this chair, though; comfy cushions provide plenty of support.

3 / 10
Alia Dining Table
Edloe Finch
$359.00
was $340.00

Perfect for small spaces, the Alia table can seat up to four people comfortably without taking up a ton of real estate. It also makes for a great desk if you work remotely, and its unpretentious two-toned design makes it super easy to style. Edloe Finch customers also note that the table is easy to assemble.

4 / 10
Park Sectional Sofa (Bouclé)
Edloe Finch
$1519.00
was $2129.00

We have no doubt you’ll love this sectional for its no-tools-required assembly and the fact that it arrives in boxes made for maneuvering through tight spaces. Beyond that, it's a quality sofa that offers lasting comfort, thanks to foam-and-feather-filled cushions. As for style, well, the bouclé upholstery and brass-toned legs speak for themselves.

5 / 10
Leif Platform Bed, Queen
Edloe Finch
$814.00
was $1195.00

This mid-century-inspired platform bed frame is at once simple and stylish. We love the clean lines and solid wood, angled legs, not to mention its subtle but sophisticated headboard made from oak veneer. And because of the bed's wooden-slat construction, you don't even need to use a box spring with this baby.

6 / 10
London Lounge Chair
Edloe Finch
$989.00
was $1392.00

Like something out of the pages of a magazine, the London lounge chair exudes style and luxury, with modular lines and a glam gold frame. Leather and foam couple in the best way possible to produce a piece that's equal parts cozy and stunning, resulting in a chair that’s bound to be a showstopper in any living room.

7 / 10
Nora Dining Chair (Olive Green), Set of 2
Edloe Finch
$244.00
was $313.00

These mid-century modern dining room chairs are practical and look great, to boot. Their steel frame contrasts nicely with the velvet seat and rattan back, creating a retro, mixed-medium look. Plus, right now you can get the set of two for under $250!

8 / 10
Lyra Nightstand
Edloe Finch
$429.00
was $545.00

Those looking to achieve a boho or farmhouse aesthetic will appreciate the Lyra nightstand, which is crafted from solid acacia wood and rattan. This versatile piece would make a gorgeous addition to any bedroom — and because it's only 25” wide, it's also a great choice for small spaces.

9 / 10
Ashbury Sleeper Sofa
Edloe Finch
$644.00
was $989.00

The Ashbury sofa proves that sleepers don't have to look drab. It features a back that lies flat, doubling the space available for sitting and sleeping. The sofa also harkens back to a classic mid-century modern furniture profile, thanks to a visible wooden frame and rounded lines. Subtle gray melange upholstery adds intrigue without making the sofa look too busy.

10 / 10
Quinn Coffee Table (Beehive)
Edloe Finch
$189.00
was $295.00

This sleek and simple coffee table is an Edloe Finch bestseller. Understated yet fashion-forward, the side-by-side drawer and shelf give you plenty of storage, and the honeycomb pattern is just adorable. Plus, if you're short on storage space, the table's long legs offer plenty of room underneath its streamlined body.

