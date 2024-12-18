I Tried the Swedish “Fika” Method to Soothe My Anxiety — And I’m Never Going Back

Sometimes I’ll walk to my favorite cafe and enjoy a matcha before I look at my calendar or open emails. This keeps me accountable to staying present and, in turn, it helps me appreciate my drink even more. If I want to switch things up, I’ll reach out to one of my best friends, journal, or listen to music. I love having a peaceful, uninterrupted moment to myself where I’m reveling in the present. Being able to focus on enjoying simple pleasures has soothed my anxiety tremendously — even if it’s for a moment.