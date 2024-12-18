I Tried the Swedish “Fika” Method to Soothe My Anxiety — And I’m Never Going Back
There are perks to being a writer who works from home. I wake up when I want to, work on my own schedule, and cook all three meals every day. But there are also things I don’t get to do that I’m learning are integral to my own sanity throughout the work week, like chatting at the water cooler or taking lunch with my coworkers. What’s a girl to do in the face of deadlines and a calendar stacked with story assignments?
Determined to find out, I set out researching effective yet uncomplicated methods that would help save me from burnout or, at the very least, take off the pressure during the week. That’s when I discovered the Swedish tradition of Fika, which involves taking a much-needed break with a cup of coffee. And honestly? The simple tradition has significantly soothed my routine workday anxiety, and now I can’t go a day without a cozy intermission.
Fika dates back to the 19th century. It directly translates to “coffee break,” and while it’s hardly anything new or groundbreaking, I admire the principle of carving out time specifically to sit with my favorite drink and maybe even a sweet treat. Some people who practice Fika might accompany their breaks with a sweet treat and catch up with a friend or family member. Ultimately, it’s all about slowing down, savoring each sip, and being in the present.
In case you didn’t know, Sweden consistently ranks highly on the work-life balance scale, and that might have a lot to do with policies that encourage employers to prioritize employee’s well-being. Some offices might allow staff to start their weekends sooner by letting them clock out earlier on Fridays or add an extra day off before a holiday. Needless to say, Fika is a simple way to let off steam — and if you have anxiety like me, it might even be your saving grace.
The best part of incorporating Fika into your day is that it’s a low-maintenance activity you can do right now. You don’t need anything extra that you don’t already (probably) have in your kitchen — just your comfort drink of choice (tea is fine, for those who don’t drink coffee) and a break in your schedule to enjoy it. You can even call up a friend to catch up or spend quality time with a pet.
Because I live alone, Fika looks a little different. I can’t exactly go to a roommate’s room or visit a coworker’s desk to chat, so I decided to do what I could to adjust my coffee breaks to my lifestyle while still maintaining its authenticity. For me, Fika begins the moment I boil water for my French press. I’ll move away from my workspace, redirect my thoughts away from work (or whatever is plaguing my anxiety at the moment), and remember to be present. That means avoiding refreshing my inbox and ruminating on what’s due.
Sometimes I’ll walk to my favorite cafe and enjoy a matcha before I look at my calendar or open emails. This keeps me accountable to staying present and, in turn, it helps me appreciate my drink even more. If I want to switch things up, I’ll reach out to one of my best friends, journal, or listen to music. I love having a peaceful, uninterrupted moment to myself where I’m reveling in the present. Being able to focus on enjoying simple pleasures has soothed my anxiety tremendously — even if it’s for a moment.
Plus, I find that it helps me stay motivated throughout the rest of my day, and there’s a reason for that. “Taking regular breaks helps prevent burnout and improves focus and productivity over time,” explains Christina Kayanan, a licensed therapist and executive director at AMFM. “Rituals like Fika create balance in your day, shifting the focus from ‘doing’ to ‘being.’ Over time, this helps build resilience, improve mood, and develop a healthier work-life integration.”
Fika works beyond work-related stress, too. The practice may be especially relevant in other situations that could heighten anxiety, such as the holidays. Planning your Friendsgiving dinner, writing out your gift lists, and worrying about finances can be taxing. Fika can help remedy some of that holiday anxiety or, according to Kayanan, regulate your nervous system during stressful moments.
“By taking a break from life’s hustle and bustle, you can actually feel your nerves calming down,” she says. “It’s astounding how stepping away from stressors allows your nervous system to regulate itself, letting go of that overwhelming feeling.”
Not only that, but Fika is beneficial to your connections, too. “The social element of Fika supports emotional well-being and builds stronger relationships, which are vital to mental health,” adds Kayanan. That’s especially important if you work from home or have limited social time during the week.
From stressing over impending deadlines to mountains of non-work-related responsibilities, it can all be a lot — but it feels much lighter when you reserve a simple moment for yourself. I’d even go so far as to consider it an act of self-care and a reward for the hard work I face each day. But really, do you need an excuse to enjoy the little things in life?